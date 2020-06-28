openbase logo
rfc

@mrblenny/react-flow-chart

by David Revay
0.0.14 (see all)

🌊 A flexible, stateless, declarative flow chart library for react.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Graph

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation

Readme

React Flow Chart

CircleCI

  • Dragabble Nodes and Canvas
  • Create curved links between ports
  • Custom components for Canvas, Links, Ports, Nodes
  • React state container
  • Update state on Select/Hover nodes, ports and links
  • Base functionality complete
  • Stable NPM version
  • Scroll/Pinch canvas to zoom
  • Ctrl+z/Ctrl+y history
  • Read-only mode
  • Redux state container
  • Arrow heads on links
  • Docs

Storybook Demo

CodeSandbox Demo

This project aims to build a highly customisable, declarative flow chart library. Critically, you control the state. Pick from Redux, MobX, React or any other state managment library - simply pass in the current state and hook up the callbacks.

For example:

demo

Data Stucture

The flow chart is designed as a collection of Nodes, Ports and Links. You can specify your own custom properties, making this format quite flexible. See types/chart.ts. Note, nodes, ports and links should have a unique id.

Example


export const chart: IChart = {
  offset: {
    x: 0,
    y: 0,
  },
  scale: 1,
  nodes: {
    node1: {
      id: 'node1',
      type: 'output-only',
      position: {
        x: 300,
        y: 100,
      },
      ports: {
        port1: {
          id: 'port1',
          type: 'output',
          properties: {
            value: 'yes',
          },
        },
        port2: {
          id: 'port2',
          type: 'output',
          properties: {
            value: 'no',
          },
        },
      },
    },
    node2: {
      id: 'node2',
      type: 'input-output',
      position: {
        x: 300,
        y: 300,
      },
      ports: {
        port1: {
          id: 'port1',
          type: 'input',
        },
        port2: {
          id: 'port2',
          type: 'output',
        },
      },
    },
  },
  links: {
    link1: {
      id: 'link1',
      from: {
        nodeId: 'node1',
        portId: 'port2',
      },
      to: {
        nodeId: 'node2',
        portId: 'port1',
      },
    },
  },
  selected: {},
  hovered: {},
}

This will produce a simple 2 noded chart which looks like:

Demo

Basic Usage

npm i @mrblenny/react-flow-chart

Most components/types are available as a root level export. Check the storybook demo for more examples.

import { FlowChartWithState } from "@mrblenny/react-flow-chart";

const chartSimple = {
  offset: {
    x: 0,
    y: 0
  },
  nodes: {
    node1: {
      id: "node1",
      type: "output-only",
      position: {
        x: 300,
        y: 100
      },
      ports: {
        port1: {
          id: "port1",
          type: "output",
          properties: {
            value: "yes"
          }
        },
        port2: {
          id: "port2",
          type: "output",
          properties: {
            value: "no"
          }
        }
      }
    },
    node2: {
      id: "node2",
      type: "input-output",
      position: {
        x: 300,
        y: 300
      },
      ports: {
        port1: {
          id: "port1",
          type: "input"
        },
        port2: {
          id: "port2",
          type: "output"
        }
      }
    },
  },
  links: {
    link1: {
      id: "link1",
      from: {
        nodeId: "node1",
        portId: "port2"
      },
      to: {
        nodeId: "node2",
        portId: "port1"
      },
    },
  },
  selected: {},
  hovered: {}
};

const Example = (
  <FlowChartWithState initialValue={chartSimple} />
);

With Internal State

stories/InternalReactState.tsx

With External State

stories/ExternalReactState.tsx

Readonly Mode

stories/ReadonlyMode.tsx

Other Demos

stories/ExternalReactState.tsx

Contributing

If you're interested in helping out, let me know.

In particular, would be great to get a hand with docs and redux / mobx integrations.

Development

npm install
npm run start:storybook

Rate & Review

Great Documentation2
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Gaspect5 Ratings0 Reviews
January 29, 2021
Great Documentation
Shabin Muhammed15 Ratings0 Reviews
November 5, 2020
Great Documentation

