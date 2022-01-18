Generate a CSV file from given data.
This data can be an array of arrays, an array of literal objects, or strings.
import { CSVLink, CSVDownload } from "react-csv";
const csvData = [
["firstname", "lastname", "email"],
["Ahmed", "Tomi", "ah@smthing.co.com"],
["Raed", "Labes", "rl@smthing.co.com"],
["Yezzi", "Min l3b", "ymin@cocococo.com"]
];
<CSVLink data={csvData}>Download me</CSVLink>;
// or
<CSVDownload data={csvData} target="_blank" />;
npm install react-csv --save;
Or for non-node developers, you can use CDN directly:
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/abdennour/react-csv/6424b500/cdn/react-csv-latest.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
This package includes two components:
CSVLink and
CSVDownload.
The two components accept the following
Props:
A required property that represents the CSV data. This data can be array of arrays, array of literal objects or string. This can also be a function that returns any of these things.
Example of Array of arrays
// Array of arrays. Each item is rendered as a CSV line
data = [
["firstname", "lastname", "email"],
["Ahmed", "Tomi", "ah@smthing.co.com"],
["Raed", "Labes", "rl@smthing.co.com"],
["Yezzi", "Min l3b", "ymin@cocococo.com"]
];
Example of array of literal objects
// Array of literal objects. Each item is rendered as CSV line however the order of fields will be defined by the headers props. If the headers props are not defined, the component will generate headers from each data item.
data = [
{ firstname: "Ahmed", lastname: "Tomi", email: "ah@smthing.co.com" },
{ firstname: "Raed", lastname: "Labes", email: "rl@smthing.co.com" },
{ firstname: "Yezzi", lastname: "Min l3b", email: "ymin@cocococo.com" }
];
Example of strings
// A string can be used if the data is already formatted correctly
data = `firstname,lastname
Ahmed,Tomi
Raed,Labes
Yezzi,Min l3b
`;
// or using 3rd party package
import json2csv from "json2csv";
data = json2csv(arrayOfLiteralObjects);
Example of function returning data
// this function just returns a basic array, but you could also map or return some recently downloaded data in state
function dataFromAsyncProcess() {
return [
{ firstname: "Ahmed", lastname: "Tomi", email: "ah@smthing.co.com" },
{ firstname: "Raed", lastname: "Labes", email: "rl@smthing.co.com" },
{ firstname: "Yezzi", lastname: "Min l3b", email: "ymin@cocococo.com" }
];
}
Specifying
headers helps to define an order of the CSV fields. The csv content will be generated accordingly.
Notes :
- The meaning of headers with data of type
Arrayis to order fields AND prepend those headers at the top of the CSV content.
- The meaning of headers with data of type
Stringdata is only prepending those headers as the first line of the CSV content.
Custom header labels can be used when converting data of type
Object to CSV by having the header array itself be an array of literal objects of the form:
{ label: /* Label to display at the top of the CSV */, key: /* Key to the data */ }
If the header array is an array of strings, the header labels will be the same as the keys used to index the data objects.
Example:
import { CSVLink } from "react-csv";
headers = [
{ label: "First Name", key: "firstname" },
{ label: "Last Name", key: "lastname" },
{ label: "Email", key: "email" }
];
data = [
{ firstname: "Ahmed", lastname: "Tomi", email: "ah@smthing.co.com" },
{ firstname: "Raed", lastname: "Labes", email: "rl@smthing.co.com" },
{ firstname: "Yezzi", lastname: "Min l3b", email: "ymin@cocococo.com" }
];
<CSVLink data={data} headers={headers}>
Download me
</CSVLink>;
It is possible to reference nested strings in your data using dot notation
headers = [
{ label: 'First Name', key: 'details.firstName' },
{ label: 'Last Name', key: 'details.lastName' },
{ label: 'Job', key: 'job' },
];
data = [
{ details: { firstName: 'Ahmed', lastName: 'Tomi' }, job: 'manager'},
{ details: { firstName: 'John', lastName: 'Jones' }, job: 'developer'},
];
Note: if at any point the nested keys passed do not exist then looks for key with dot notation in the object.
Following a request to add this feature , from
1.0.1 release,
react-csv supports
separator props which is equals by default a comma
, .
import { CSVLink } from "react-csv";
<CSVLink data={array} separator={";"}>
Download me
</CSVLink>
/*
"foo";"bar"
"a";"b"
*/
Following a request to add this feature,
react-csv supports an
enclosingCharacter prop which defaults to
".
import {CSVLink} from 'react-csv';
<CSVLink data={array} enclosingCharacter={`'`}>
Download me
</CSVLink>
/*
'foo','bar'
'a','b'
*/
It renders a hyperlink and clicking on it will trigger the download action of the CSV document.
It does not accept only
data and
headers props, but it also renders all props of
HTMLAnchor tag. (className, target,....)
filename is another props restricted to
CSVLink. It specifies the filename of the downloaded CSV.
example
import { CSVLink } from "react-csv";
<CSVLink
data={data}
filename={"my-file.csv"}
className="btn btn-primary"
target="_blank"
>
Download me
</CSVLink>;
onClick is another props restricted to
CSVLink.
If it is defined, it means 3 things:
1 - It will run at the top of the click handling logic.
2 - [Sync] If it returns an explicit
false, the return will be interpreted as a claim to stop the click handling, then, the next logic will not be executed if so.
3 - [Async] If it is async, "done" argument must be called if you want to invoke the handling of the component. (check examples below)
4 - [Async] If it is async (includes api call, timeout,... ) and it calls done with
false will be interpreted as a claim to stop the click handling, then, the next logic will not be executed if so.
examples
import { CSVLink } from "react-csv";
<CSVLink
data={data}
onClick={() => {
console.log("You click the link"); // 👍🏻 Your click handling logic
}}
>
Download me
</CSVLink>;
import { CSVLink } from "react-csv";
<CSVLink
data={data}
onClick={event => {
console.log("You click the link");
return false; // 👍🏻 You are stopping the handling of component
}}
>
Download me
</CSVLink>;
import { CSVLink } from "react-csv";
<CSVLink
data={data}
asyncOnClick={true}
onClick={(event, done) => {
axios.post("/spy/user").then(() => {
done(); // REQUIRED to invoke the logic of component
});
}}
>
Download me
</CSVLink>;
import { CSVLink } from "react-csv";
<CSVLink
data={data}
asyncOnClick={true}
onClick={(event, done) => {
axios.post("/spy/user").then(() => {
done(false); // Don't Proceed
});
}}
>
Download me
</CSVLink>;
import { CSVLink } from "react-csv";
export default class DownloadUserCSVButton extends React.Component {
constructor(props: {}) {
super(props);
this.state = {
listOfUsers: [],
loading: false
};
}
getUsers = (event, done) => {
if(!this.state.loading) {
this.setState({
loading: true
});
axios.get("/api/users").then((userListJson) => {
this.setState({
listOfUsers: userListJson,
loading: false
});
done(true); // Proceed and get data from dataFromListOfUsersState function
}).catch(() => {
this.setState({
loading: false
});
done(false);
});
}
}
dataFromListOfUsersState = () => {
return this.state.listOfUsers;
}
render() {
const {loading} = this.state;
return <CSVLink
data={this.dataFromListOfUsersState}
asyncOnClick={true}
onClick={this.getUsers}
>
{loading ? 'Loading csv...' : 'Download me'}
</CSVLink>;
}
}
It triggers downloading ONLY on mounting the component. so , be careful to render this component whenever it is needed.
It does not accept only
data and
headers props , but also , it takes advantage of all arguments of
window.open function known that its signature is :
window.open(ARG0, target, specs, replace);
Thus,
target,
specs and
replace Props are available .
example
import { CSVDownload } from "react-csv";
<CSVDownload data={data} target="_blank" />;
For non-node developers, they have to use CDN version :
<script src="https://cdn.rawgit.com/abdennour/react-csv/6424b500/cdn/react-csv-latest.min.js" type="text/javascript"></script>
<script type="text/babel">
const {CSVDownload, CSVLink} = ReactCSV;// or window.ReactCSV
const element= (<CSVDownload data={data} target="_blank" />);
ReactDOM.render(element, document.querySelector('#app'));
</script>
Unit-tests must cover at least 90% of code .
Write documentation of the new class, function, method, attribute ..so on.. following JSDoc syntax.
Add an example for the new feature to
sample-site.
docker-compose run --rm npm start runs the
sample-site
docker-compose run --rm npm run docgen generates documentation in HTML output.
docker-compose run --rm npm run cdn generate a bundle to be used as CDN
