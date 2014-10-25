Time zone support for date-fns v2.0.0 using the Intl API. By using the browser API no time zone data needs to be included in code bundles. Modern browsers and Node.js all support the necessary features, and for those that don't a polyfill can be used.
If you do not wish to use a polyfill the time zones can still be specified as offsets such as '-0200' or '+04:00', but not IANA time zone names.
Note:
date-fns is a peer dependency of this library.
If you find this library useful, why not
formatInTimeZone - Formats a date in the provided time zone,
regardless of the system time zone
zonedTimeToUtc - Given a date and any time zone, returns a
Date with the equivalent UTC time
utcToZonedTime - Get a date/time representing local time in a given time zone from the UTC date
getTimezoneOffset - Gets the offset in milliseconds between the time zone and UTC time
Working with UTC or ISO date strings is easy, and so is working with JS dates when all times are displayed in a user's local time in the browser. The difficulty comes when working with another time zone's local time, one other than the current system's, like on a Node server or when showing the time of an event in a specific time zone, like an event in LA at 8pm PST regardless of where a user resides.
In this case there are two relevant pieces of information:
America/New_York).
Libraries like Moment and Luxon, which provide their own date-time classes, manage these
timestamp and time zone values internally. Since
date-fns always returns a plain JS Date,
which implicitly has the current system's time zone, helper functions are provided for handling
common time zone related use cases.
formatInTimeZone
This function takes a
Date instance in the system's local time or an ISO8601 string, and
an IANA time zone name or offset string. It then formats this date in the target time zone
regardless of the system's local time zone.
It supports the same format tokens as
date-fns/format, and adds full support for:
z..zzz Unicode tokens: short specific non-location format, e.g.
EST
zzzz Unicode token: long specific non-location format, e.g.
Eastern Standard Time
Unlike
date-fns/format, the
z..zzzz,
x..xxxxx,
X..XXXXX and
O..OOO tokens will all
print the formatted value of the provided time zone rather than the system time zone.
An invalid date or time zone input will result in an
Invalid Date passed to
date-fns/format,
which will throw a
RangeError.
For most use cases this is the only function from this library you will need.
import { formatInTimeZone } from 'date-fns-tz'
const date = new Date('2014-10-25T10:46:20Z')
formatInTimeZone(date, 'America/New_York', 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ssXXX') // 2014-10-25 06:46:20-04:00
formatInTimeZone(date, 'America/New_York', 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss zzz') // 2014-10-25 06:46:20 EST
formatInTimeZone(date, 'Europe/Paris', 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss zzz') // 2014-10-25 10:46:20 GMT+2
// The time zone name is generated by the Intl API which works best when a locale is also provided
import enGB from 'date-fns/locale/en-GB'
formatInTimeZone(parisDate, 'Europe/Paris', 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss zzz', { locale: enGB })
// 2014-10-25 10:46:20 CEST
formatInTimeZone(parisDate, 'Europe/Paris', 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss zzzz', { locale: enGB })
// 2014-10-25 10:46:20 Central European Summer Time
These functions are useful when you are not formatting a date yourself, but passing it to third-party code such as a date picker library alongside an input for selecting a time zone.
To discuss the usage of the time zone helpers let's assume we're writing a system where administrators set up events which will start at a specific time in the venue's local time, and this local time should be shown when accessing the site from anywhere in the world.
zonedTimeToUtc
Given a date and any time zone, returns a
Date with the equivalent UTC time.
An invalid date string or time zone will result in an
Invalid Date.
zonedTimeToUtc(date: Date|Number|String, timeZone: String): Date
Say a user is asked to input the date/time and time zone of an event. A date/time picker will typically return a Date instance with the chosen date, in the user's local time zone, and a select input might provide the actual IANA time zone name.
In order to work with this info effectively it is necessary to find the equivalent UTC time:
import { zonedTimeToUtc } from 'date-fns-tz'
const date = getDatePickerValue() // e.g. 2014-06-25 10:00:00 (picked in any time zone)
const timeZone = getTimeZoneValue() // e.g. America/Los_Angeles
const utcDate = zonedTimeToUtc(date, timeZone) // In June 10am in Los Angeles is 5pm UTC
postToServer(utcDate.toISOString(), timeZone) // post 2014-06-25T17:00:00.000Z, America/Los_Angeles
utcToZonedTime
Returns a
Date which will format as the local time of any time zone from a specific UTC time.
An invalid date string or time zone will result in an
Invalid Date.
utcToZonedTime(date: Date|Number|String, timeZone: String): Date
Say the server provided a UTC date/time and a time zone which should be used as initial values for the above form. The date/time picker will take a Date input which will be in the user's local time zone, but the date value must be that of the target time zone.
import { utcToZonedTime } from 'date-fns-tz'
const { isoDate, timeZone } = fetchInitialValues() // 2014-06-25T10:00:00.000Z, America/New_York
const date = utcToZonedTime(isoDate, timeZone) // In June 10am UTC is 6am in New York (-04:00)
renderDatePicker(date) // 2014-06-25 06:00:00 (in the system time zone)
renderTimeZoneSelect(timeZone) // America/New_York
getTimezoneOffset
Returns the offset in milliseconds between the time zone and UTC time.
getTimezoneOffset(timeZone: String, date: Date|Number): number
Returns the time zone offset from UTC time in milliseconds for IANA time zones as well as other time zone offset string formats.
For time zones where daylight savings time is applicable a
Date should be passed on
the second parameter to ensure the offset correctly accounts for DST at that time of
year. When omitted, the current date is used.
For invalid time zones,
NaN is returned.
import { getTimezoneOffset } from 'date-fns-tz'
const result = getTimezoneOffset('-07:00')
//=> -18000000 (-7 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
const result = getTimezoneOffset('Africa/Johannesburg')
//=> 7200000 (2 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
const result = getTimezoneOffset('America/New_York', new Date(2016, 0, 1))
//=> -18000000 (-5 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
const result = getTimezoneOffset('America/New_York', new Date(2016, 6, 1))
//=> -14400000 (-4 * 60 * 60 * 1000)
format
The
format function exported from this library is used under the hood by
formatInTimeZone
and extends
date-fns/format with full time zone support for:
z..zzz Unicode tokens: short specific non-location format
zzzz Unicode token: long specific non-location format
When using those tokens with
date-fns/format it falls back to the GMT time zone format, and
always uses the current system's local time zone. For example
zzz in New York will always return
GMT-4 instead of the desired
EST, and
zzz in Paris
GMT+2 instead of
CEST, making the
time zone tokens somewhat irrelevant. This extended
format function returns the proper
specific non-location format, e.g.
EST or
Eastern Standard Time, and that of the target time
zone (if provided, see below) rather than the system time zone.
Since a JavaScript
Date instance cannot convey the time zone information to the
format function
it is necessary to pass the
timeZone value as an option on the third argument of
format.
Similar to
date-fns/format, when an invalid date or time zone is used a
RangeError is thrown.
To format a date showing time for a specific time zone other than the system time zone, the
format function can be combined with
utcToZonedTime. This is what
formatInTimeZone does
internally. To clarify, the
format function will never change the underlying date, it must be
changed to a zoned time before passing it to
format.
In most cases there is no need to use
format rather than
formatInTimeZone. The only time
this makes sense is when
utcToZonedTime has been applied to a date once, and you want to
format it multiple times to different outputs.
import { format, utcToZonedTime } from 'date-fns-tz'
const date = new Date('2014-10-25T10:46:20Z')
const nyDate = utcToZonedTime(date, 'America/New_York')
const parisDate = utcToZonedTime(date, 'Europe/Paris')
format(nyDate, 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ssXXX', { timeZone: 'America/New_York' }) // 2014-10-25 06:46:20-04:00
format(nyDate, 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss zzz', { timeZone: 'America/New_York' }) // 2014-10-25 06:46:20 EST
format(parisDate, 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss zzz', { timeZone: 'Europe/Paris' }) // 2014-10-25 10:46:20 GMT+2
// The time zone name is generated by the Intl API which works best when a locale is also provided
import enGB from 'date-fns/locale/en-GB'
format(parisDate, 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss zzz', {
timeZone: 'Europe/Paris',
locale: enGB,
})
// 2014-10-25 10:46:20 CEST
format(parisDate, 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss zzzz', {
timeZone: 'Europe/Paris',
locale: enGB,
})
// 2014-10-25 10:46:20 Central European Summer Time
toDate
The
toDate function can be used to parse a
Date from a string containing a date and time
representing time in any time zone by providing an IANA time zone name on the
timeZone option.
An invalid date string or time zone will result in an
Invalid Date.
import { toDate, format } from 'date-fns-tz'
// Offsets in the date string work as usual and take precedence
const parsedDate = toDate('2014-10-25T13:46:20+04:00')
const parisDate = utcToZonedTime(parsedDate, 'Europe/Paris')
format(parisDate, 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ssxxx', { timeZone: 'Europe/Paris' }) // 2014-10-25 11:46:20+02:00
// Since toDate simply clones a Date instance, the timeZone option is effectively ignored in this case
const date = new Date('2014-10-25T13:46:20Z')
const clonedDate = toDate(date, { timeZone: 'Europe/Paris' })
assert(date.valueOf() === clonedDate.valueOf())
// When there is no offset in the date string the timeZone property is used
const parsedDate = toDate('2014-10-25T13:46:20', { timeZone: 'Asia/Bangkok' })
const bangkokDate = utcToZonedTime(parsedDate, 'Asia/Bangkok')
format(bangkokDate, 'yyyy-MM-dd HH:mm:ssxxx', { timeZone: 'Asia/Bangkok' }) // 2014-10-25 13:46:20+07:00
Node.js supports the
Intl API and ships with full ICU data included in the binary from v13,
i.e. this library will just work.
Node.js v12, which reaches end of life on 30 April 2022, requires running with
full ICU data provided at runtime.
The idea of using the Intl API for time zone support was inspired by the Luxon library.
The initial port of the idea into date-fns was done by @benmccan in date-fns/#676.
MIT © Marnus Weststrate