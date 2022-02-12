A vuepress theme with tons of features✨ / 一个具有强大功能的 vuepress 主题✨

A vuepress theme with tons of features✨ / 一个具有强大功能的 vuepress 主题 ✨

Note

Current branch is based on VuePress@v2, and it's still in alpha.

This means that features and api are not solid, and there might be BREAKING CHANGES in future releases.

For stable releasae in v1, please see v1 branch.

注意

当前分支基于 VuePress@v2，仍处于 Alpha。

这意味着功能和 API 尚未固定，在未来的更新中仍可能出现破坏性更改。

稳定 v1 发行版请参见v1 分支。

Details

V2 is comming come together with VuePress2, with the power of Vite2 / Webpack5 and Vue3.

V2 is a full rewrite including:

All the components are rewrite with Composition API in Vue3

All the styles are mirgate to Sass

Also V2 has a better performance:🚀

DevServer cold start time reduced by 50%

Built memory reduced by 65%

Built time reduced by 30%

Output Size reduced by 25%

Webpage performance up to 70%

详情

V2 基于 VuePress2， 带有 Vite2 / Webpack5 和 Vue3 的强大功能。

V2 完全重写，包括：

所有组件都用 Vue3 中的 Composition API 重写

所有样式都迁移到 Sass

V2 也有更好的性能：🚀