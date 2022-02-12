@mr-hope/vuepress-plugin-reading-time

A vuepress theme with tons of features✨ / 一个具有强大功能的 vuepress 主题 ✨
Current branch is based on VuePress@v2, and it's still in alpha.
This means that features and api are not solid, and there might be BREAKING CHANGES in future releases.
For stable releasae in v1, please see v1 branch.
当前分支基于 VuePress@v2，仍处于 Alpha。
这意味着功能和 API 尚未固定，在未来的更新中仍可能出现破坏性更改。
稳定 v1 发行版请参见v1 分支。
V2 is comming come together with VuePress2, with the power of Vite2 / Webpack5 and Vue3.
V2 is a full rewrite including:
Also V2 has a better performance:🚀
V2 基于 VuePress2， 带有 Vite2 / Webpack5 和 Vue3 的强大功能。
V2 完全重写，包括：
V2 也有更好的性能：🚀