Sass plugin for gulp.
Since sass introduce a new
compile api in V1 (which use
Promise instead of
callback when async), we are upgrading to V3 to use this new API.
So V3 requireds a minimum sass version of
1.45.0.
Due to
sync is faster than
async, users should use
sync as the first choise, we marked
async ones with
Async prefix in V3.
So we are providing:
legacy and
legacyAsync (used to be
sassSync and
sass ).
sass and
sassAsync
LegacySassOptions and
LegacySassAsyncOptions for old apis, together with
SassAsyncOptions and
SassOptions for new apis.
GulpSass,
GulpSassAsync,
LegacyGulpSass,
LegacyGulpSassAsync for
sass,
sassAsync,
legacy,
legacyAsync
We strongly recommend you to use this plugin instead of gulp-sass or gulp-dart-sass.
gulp-sass is still using node-sass by default, and it has been deprecated for quite a long while.
Also, node-sass will take a long time to built during installation.
gulp-dart-sass is just forking the above project and changed it's deps, while it:
It's a totally rewrite version in typescript. It has:
compile api
yarn add -D @mr-hope/gulp-sass
or
npm i -D @mr-hope/gulp-sass
You should use
sass to synchronously tranform your sass code in to css:
const { dest, src, watch } = require("gulp");
const { sass } = require("@mr-hope/gulp-sass");
const build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sass().on("error", sass.logError))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
exports.build = build;
exports.watch = watch("./styles/**/*.scss", build);
You can also compile asynchronously:
const { dest, src, watch } = require("gulp");
const { sassAsync } = require("@mr-hope/gulp-sass");
const build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sassAsync().on("error", sassAsync.logError))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
exports.build = build;
exports.watch = watch("./styles/**/*.scss", build);
Note that we provide a useful function called
logError on these 2 tranform functions to let you print errors gracefully.
See the demo above for usage.
Note that synchronous compilation is twice as fast as asynchronous compilation by default, due to the overhead of asynchronous callbacks. To avoid this overhead, you can use the
fibers package to call asynchronous importers from the synchronous code path. To enable this, pass the
Fiber class to the
fiber option:
const { dest, src, watch } = require("gulp");
const { sass } = require("@mr-hope/gulp-sass");
const fiber = require("fibers");
const build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sass({ fiber }).on("error", sass.logError))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
exports.build = build;
exports.watch = watch("./styles/**/*.scss", build);
You should pass in options just like you would for Dart Sass
compileString api. They will be passed along just as if you were using
sass. We also export
SassOption and
SassAsyncOption interface in declaration files.
For example:
exports.build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sass({ outputStyle: "compressed" }).on("error", sass.logError))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
Or this for asynchronous code:
exports.build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(
sassAsync({ outputStyle: "compressed" }).on("error", sassAsync.logError)
)
.pipe(dest("./css"));
@mr-hope/gulp-sass can be used in tandem with gulp-sourcemaps to generate source maps for the Sass to CSS compilation. You will need to initialize gulp-sourcemaps prior to running
@mr-hope/gulp-sass and write the source maps after.
const sourcemaps = require("gulp-sourcemaps");
exports.build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(sass({ outputStyle: "compressed" }).on("error", sass.logError))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write())
.pipe(dest("./css"));
By default, gulp-sourcemaps writes the source maps inline in the compiled CSS files. To write them to a separate file, specify a path relative to the
gulp.dest() destination in the
sourcemaps.write() function.
const sourcemaps = require("gulp-sourcemaps");
exports.build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(sass({ outputStyle: "compressed" }).on("error", sass.logError))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write("./maps"))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
Only Active LTS and Current releases are supported.
You should use
legacy to synchronously tranform your sass code in to css:
const { dest, src, watch } = require("gulp");
const { legacy } = require("@mr-hope/gulp-sass");
const build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(legacy().on("error", legacy.logError))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
exports.build = build;
exports.watch = watch("./styles/**/*.scss", build);
You can also compile asynchronously:
const { dest, src, watch } = require("gulp");
const { legacyAsync } = require("@mr-hope/gulp-sass");
const build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(legacyAsync().on("error", legacyAsync.logError))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
exports.build = build;
exports.watch = watch("./styles/**/*.scss", build);
Note that we provide a useful function called
logError on these 2 tranform functions to let you print errors gracefully.
See the demo above for usage.
Note that synchronous compilation is twice as fast as asynchronous compilation by default, due to the overhead of asynchronous callbacks. To avoid this overhead, you can use the
fibers package to call asynchronous importers from the synchronous code path. To enable this, pass the
Fiber class to the
fiber option:
const { dest, src, watch } = require("gulp");
const { legacyAsync } = require("@mr-hope/gulp-sass");
const fiber = require("fibers");
const build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(legacyAsync({ fiber }).on("error", legacyAsync.logError))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
exports.build = build;
exports.watch = watch("./styles/**/*.scss", build);
You should pass in options just like you would for Dart Sass. They will be passed along just as if you were using
sass. We also export
LegacySassOption and
LegacySassAsyncOption interface in declaration files.
LegacySassOption and
LegacySassAsyncOption is just like
LegacyOptions<'sync'> and
LegacyOptions<'async'> in
sass except for the
data and
file options which are used by
@mr-hope/gulp-sass internally.
For example:
exports.build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sass({ outputStyle: "compressed" }).on("error", sass.logError))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
Or this for asynchronous code:
exports.build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(
sassAsync({ outputStyle: "compressed" }).on("error", sassAsync.logError)
)
.pipe(dest("./css"));
@mr-hope/gulp-sass can be used in tandem with gulp-sourcemaps to generate source maps for the Sass to CSS compilation. You will need to initialize gulp-sourcemaps prior to running
@mr-hope/gulp-sass and write the source maps after.
const sourcemaps = require("gulp-sourcemaps");
exports.build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(legacy({ outputStyle: "compressed" }).on("error", legacy.logError))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write())
.pipe(dest("./css"));
By default, gulp-sourcemaps writes the source maps inline in the compiled CSS files. To write them to a separate file, specify a path relative to the
gulp.dest() destination in the
sourcemaps.write() function.
const sourcemaps = require("gulp-sourcemaps");
exports.build = src("./styles/**/*.scss")
.pipe(sourcemaps.init())
.pipe(legacy({ outputStyle: "compressed" }).on("error", legacy.logError))
.pipe(sourcemaps.write("./maps"))
.pipe(dest("./css"));
@mr-hope/gulp-sass is a very light-weight wrapper around Dart Sass. Because of this, the issue you're having likely isn't a
@mr-hope/gulp-sass issue, but an issue with one those projects or with Sass as a whole.
If you have a feature request/question how Sass works/concerns on how your Sass gets compiled/errors in your compiling, it's likely a Dart Sass issue and you should file your issue with one of those projects.
If you're having problems with the options you're passing in, it's likely a Dart Sass and you should file your issue with one of those projects.
We may, in the course of resolving issues, direct you to one of these other projects. If we do so, please follow up by searching that project's issue queue (both open and closed) for your problem and, if it doesn't exist, filing an issue with them.