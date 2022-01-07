Sass plugin for gulp.

Migrating to V3

Since sass introduce a new compile api in V1 (which use Promise instead of callback when async), we are upgrading to V3 to use this new API.

So V3 requireds a minimum sass version of 1.45.0 .

Due to sync is faster than async , users should use sync as the first choise, we marked async ones with Async prefix in V3.

So we are providing:

The legacy apis legacy and legacyAsync (used to be sassSync and sass ).

and (used to be and ). New compile api sass and sassAsync

and Option types LegacySassOptions and LegacySassAsyncOptions for old apis, together with SassAsyncOptions and SassOptions for new apis.

and for old apis, together with and for new apis. Function types GulpSass , GulpSassAsync , LegacyGulpSass , LegacyGulpSassAsync for sass , sassAsync , legacy , legacyAsync

Compare

We strongly recommend you to use this plugin instead of gulp-sass or gulp-dart-sass.

Why gulp-sass gulp-sass is still using node-sass by default, and it has been deprecated for quite a long while. Also, node-sass will take a long time to built during installation. gulp-dart-sass gulp-dart-sass is just forking the above project and changed it's deps, while it: just remove sourcemap and pipe tests

still remain the old deps @mr-hope/gulp-sass It's a totally rewrite version in typescript. It has: Uses new compile api

api Option interface, and will provide autocomplete and validate (with IDE support like VSCode)

Code quality test and 100% test coverage

Install

yarn add -D @mr-hope/gulp-sass

or

npm i -D @mr-hope/gulp-sass

Basic Usage

You should use sass to synchronously tranform your sass code in to css:

const { dest, src, watch } = require ( "gulp" ); const { sass } = require ( "@mr-hope/gulp-sass" ); const build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sass().on( "error" , sass.logError)) .pipe(dest( "./css" )); exports.build = build; exports.watch = watch( "./styles/**/*.scss" , build);

You can also compile asynchronously:

const { dest, src, watch } = require ( "gulp" ); const { sassAsync } = require ( "@mr-hope/gulp-sass" ); const build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sassAsync().on( "error" , sassAsync.logError)) .pipe(dest( "./css" )); exports.build = build; exports.watch = watch( "./styles/**/*.scss" , build);

Error logging

Note that we provide a useful function called logError on these 2 tranform functions to let you print errors gracefully.

See the demo above for usage.

Performance Note that synchronous compilation is twice as fast as asynchronous compilation by default, due to the overhead of asynchronous callbacks. To avoid this overhead, you can use the fibers package to call asynchronous importers from the synchronous code path. To enable this, pass the Fiber class to the fiber option: const { dest, src, watch } = require ( "gulp" ); const { sass } = require ( "@mr-hope/gulp-sass" ); const fiber = require ( "fibers" ); const build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sass({ fiber }).on( "error" , sass.logError)) .pipe(dest( "./css" )); exports.build = build; exports.watch = watch( "./styles/**/*.scss" , build);

Options

You should pass in options just like you would for Dart Sass compileString api. They will be passed along just as if you were using sass . We also export SassOption and SassAsyncOption interface in declaration files.

For example:

exports.build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sass({ outputStyle : "compressed" }).on( "error" , sass.logError)) .pipe(dest( "./css" ));

Or this for asynchronous code:

exports.build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe( sassAsync({ outputStyle : "compressed" }).on( "error" , sassAsync.logError) ) .pipe(dest( "./css" ));

Source Maps

@mr-hope/gulp-sass can be used in tandem with gulp-sourcemaps to generate source maps for the Sass to CSS compilation. You will need to initialize gulp-sourcemaps prior to running @mr-hope/gulp-sass and write the source maps after.

const sourcemaps = require ( "gulp-sourcemaps" ); exports.build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(sass({ outputStyle : "compressed" }).on( "error" , sass.logError)) .pipe(sourcemaps.write()) .pipe(dest( "./css" ));

By default, gulp-sourcemaps writes the source maps inline in the compiled CSS files. To write them to a separate file, specify a path relative to the gulp.dest() destination in the sourcemaps.write() function.

const sourcemaps = require ( "gulp-sourcemaps" ); exports.build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(sass({ outputStyle : "compressed" }).on( "error" , sass.logError)) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( "./maps" )) .pipe(dest( "./css" ));

Node Support

Only Active LTS and Current releases are supported.

Legacy APIS

Usage

You should use legacy to synchronously tranform your sass code in to css:

const { dest, src, watch } = require ( "gulp" ); const { legacy } = require ( "@mr-hope/gulp-sass" ); const build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(legacy().on( "error" , legacy.logError)) .pipe(dest( "./css" )); exports.build = build; exports.watch = watch( "./styles/**/*.scss" , build);

You can also compile asynchronously:

const { dest, src, watch } = require ( "gulp" ); const { legacyAsync } = require ( "@mr-hope/gulp-sass" ); const build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(legacyAsync().on( "error" , legacyAsync.logError)) .pipe(dest( "./css" )); exports.build = build; exports.watch = watch( "./styles/**/*.scss" , build);

Performance Note that synchronous compilation is twice as fast as asynchronous compilation by default, due to the overhead of asynchronous callbacks. To avoid this overhead, you can use the fibers package to call asynchronous importers from the synchronous code path. To enable this, pass the Fiber class to the fiber option: const { dest, src, watch } = require ( "gulp" ); const { legacyAsync } = require ( "@mr-hope/gulp-sass" ); const fiber = require ( "fibers" ); const build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(legacyAsync({ fiber }).on( "error" , legacyAsync.logError)) .pipe(dest( "./css" )); exports.build = build; exports.watch = watch( "./styles/**/*.scss" , build);

Options

You should pass in options just like you would for Dart Sass. They will be passed along just as if you were using sass . We also export LegacySassOption and LegacySassAsyncOption interface in declaration files.

LegacySassOption and LegacySassAsyncOption is just like LegacyOptions<'sync'> and LegacyOptions<'async'> in sass except for the data and file options which are used by @mr-hope/gulp-sass internally.

For example:

exports.build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sass({ outputStyle : "compressed" }).on( "error" , sass.logError)) .pipe(dest( "./css" ));

Or this for asynchronous code:

exports.build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe( sassAsync({ outputStyle : "compressed" }).on( "error" , sassAsync.logError) ) .pipe(dest( "./css" ));

@mr-hope/gulp-sass can be used in tandem with gulp-sourcemaps to generate source maps for the Sass to CSS compilation. You will need to initialize gulp-sourcemaps prior to running @mr-hope/gulp-sass and write the source maps after.

const sourcemaps = require ( "gulp-sourcemaps" ); exports.build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(legacy({ outputStyle : "compressed" }).on( "error" , legacy.logError)) .pipe(sourcemaps.write()) .pipe(dest( "./css" ));

By default, gulp-sourcemaps writes the source maps inline in the compiled CSS files. To write them to a separate file, specify a path relative to the gulp.dest() destination in the sourcemaps.write() function.

const sourcemaps = require ( "gulp-sourcemaps" ); exports.build = src( "./styles/**/*.scss" ) .pipe(sourcemaps.init()) .pipe(legacy({ outputStyle : "compressed" }).on( "error" , legacy.logError)) .pipe(sourcemaps.write( "./maps" )) .pipe(dest( "./css" ));

Issues

@mr-hope/gulp-sass is a very light-weight wrapper around Dart Sass. Because of this, the issue you're having likely isn't a @mr-hope/gulp-sass issue, but an issue with one those projects or with Sass as a whole.

If you have a feature request/question how Sass works/concerns on how your Sass gets compiled/errors in your compiling, it's likely a Dart Sass issue and you should file your issue with one of those projects.

If you're having problems with the options you're passing in, it's likely a Dart Sass and you should file your issue with one of those projects.

We may, in the course of resolving issues, direct you to one of these other projects. If we do so, please follow up by searching that project's issue queue (both open and closed) for your problem and, if it doesn't exist, filing an issue with them.