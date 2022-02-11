openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@mpvite/maps

by react-native-mapbox-gl
8.1.6 (see all)

A Mapbox GL react native module for creating custom maps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

1.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

259

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


🟥 Future of this repo: participate in the discussion thread 🟥

Call for additional maintainers

Hey you, yes you!
Do you like this repo, are you using it (are you using it for production apps?! It's cool, we do too!)?

If you have some time to spare, we'd love to get your help!
I hear you ask "Yes, YES, but How?!" (in deafening silence),
well...here are some examples:

  • check our docs (still up to date? need some edits?)
  • review issue tickets and reply with helpful answers
  • join the Gitter chat and engage with other users
  • review PRs and comment on things you notice
  • actively help move the project forward by submitting PRs that introduce fixes and features

You don't need to be a full-fledged maintainer to do those things, however,
if you are interested in becoming one, don't hesitate to reply in this discussion.

Thanks 🙇



Mapbox Maps SDK for React Native

An unofficial React Native library for building maps with
the Mapbox Maps SDK for iOS and Mapbox Maps SDK for Android

We also support MapLibre flavors of Mapbox SDKs now 🎉

npm version
Android Build
iOS Build


Indoor Building Map Android Indoor Building Map iOS

Prerequisite

  1. On Android we support from version 6 (API 23) upwards
  2. Please Sign Up to Mapbox to get the Mapbox Access Token.

Dependencies

Installation

Step 1 - Install Package:

# install with Yarn
yarn add @react-native-mapbox-gl/maps


# or install with NPM
npm install @react-native-mapbox-gl/maps --save

Step 2 - Installation Guides:

Getting Started

For more information, check out our Getting Started section

Run Project

Before you run your project be sure you have completeded the Installation Guides for Android or iOS.

Run iOS Simulator

# Run with yarn
yarn run ios

# or Run with NPM
npm run ios

Run Android Emulator

# Run with yarn
yarn run android

# or Run with NPM
npm run android

Adding a map

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { StyleSheet, View } from 'react-native';
import MapboxGL from '@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps';

MapboxGL.setAccessToken('<YOUR_ACCESSTOKEN>');

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  page: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#F5FCFF'
  },
  container: {
    height: 300,
    width: 300,
    backgroundColor: 'tomato'
  },
  map: {
    flex: 1
  }
});

export default class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.page}>
        <View style={styles.container}>
          <MapboxGL.MapView style={styles.map} />
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Documentation

Components

Sources

Layers

Offline

Misc

Expo Support

This package is not available in the Expo Go app. Learn how you can use it with custom dev clients.

Testing with Jest

This library provides some mocks which are necessary for running tests.

Example:

"jest": {
  "preset": "react-native",
  "setupFilesAfterEnv": ["@react-native-mapbox-gl/maps/setup-jest"]
}

Developer Group

Have a question or need some help? Join our Gitter developer group!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial