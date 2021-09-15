A unified shared library which aids in building fuzzers for browsers or as complement for an already existing fuzzing framework.
Octo.js bundles core functions and generic boilerplate code commonly used in most frameworks for fuzzing browsers. It is designed for the sharing of improvements between our individual fuzzers, and with the purpose of reducing the maintainability of those core features with minimal effort.
Octo's future aims to be a stable, well-tested and well-documented standard library for fuzzing in a JavaScript environment.
https://npm.runkit.com/@mozillasecurity/octo
yarn add @mozillasecurity/octo
const { random, make } = require("@mozillasecurity/octo");
random.init();
// Common Operations
make.number.any();
make.text.any();
// WebCrypto
make.crypto.randomAlgorithm();
// WebGL
make.webgl.randomSamplerParameter();
Take a look into the API documentation for further use cases.
yarn install
yarn build
A bundled production build (
octo.js) is placed into the local
dist directory.
yarn lint
yarn test
yarn build
Octo.js uses Jest for testing. Each directory should contain a
__tests__ folder containing the tests.
yarn test
or
yarn docs
Divide-by-zero in [@webrtc::I420Buffer::CropAndScaleFrom]
Impressive that the fuzzer found such a high multiple of 65536. I'd expect it to start with common edge cases like -1, 0, 1, etc.