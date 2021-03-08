PostCSS Sass

PostCSS Sass lets you use Sass as a PostCSS plugin.

$font-stack : Helvetica, sans-serif; $primary-color : #333 ; :root { color : $primary-color ; font : 100% $font-stack ; } :root { color : #333 ; font : 100% Helvetica, sans-serif; }

PostCSS Sass uses dart-sass, letting you safely run transforms before and after Sass, watching for changes to Sass imports, and preserving source maps.

Usage

Add PostCSS Sass to your build tool:

npm install postcss @csstools/postcss-sass --save-dev

Node

Use PostCSS Sass to process your CSS:

require ( '@csstools/postcss-sass' ).process(YOUR_CSS);

PostCSS

Use PostCSS Sass as a plugin:

postcss([ require ( '@csstools/postcss-sass' )( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS);

The standard CSS parser included with PostCSS may not be able to parse SCSS specific features like inline comments. To accurately parse SCSS, use the SCSS Parser.

npm install postcss-scss --save-dev

const postcss = require ( 'postcss' ); const postcssSass = require ( '@csstools/postcss-sass' ); postcss([ postcssSass( ) ]).process(YOUR_CSS, { syntax : 'postcss-scss' });

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Use PostCSS Sass in your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require ( 'gulp-postcss' ); gulp.task( 'css' , function ( ) { return gulp.src( './src/*.css' ).pipe( postcss([ require ( '@csstools/postcss-sass' )( ) ]) ).pipe( gulp.dest( '.' ) ); });

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Use PostCSS Sass in your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-postcss' ); grunt.initConfig({ postcss : { options : { use : [ require ( '@csstools/postcss-sass' )( ) ] }, dist : { src : '*.css' } } });

Options

PostCSS Sass options are directly forwarded to dart-sass options.