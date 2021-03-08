openbase logo
@mozaic-ds/postcss-sass

by csstools
4.0.0-next.0 (see all)

Use Sass as a PostCSS plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

93

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

CC0-1.0

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

PostCSS Sass PostCSS Logo

NPM Version Linux Build Status Windows Build Status Support Chat

PostCSS Sass lets you use Sass as a PostCSS plugin.

$font-stack:    Helvetica, sans-serif;
$primary-color: #333;

:root {
  color: $primary-color;
  font: 100% $font-stack;
}

/* becomes */

:root {
  color: #333;
  font: 100% Helvetica, sans-serif;
}

PostCSS Sass uses dart-sass, letting you safely run transforms before and after Sass, watching for changes to Sass imports, and preserving source maps.

Usage

Add PostCSS Sass to your build tool:

npm install postcss @csstools/postcss-sass --save-dev

Node

Use PostCSS Sass to process your CSS:

require('@csstools/postcss-sass').process(YOUR_CSS);

PostCSS

Use PostCSS Sass as a plugin:

postcss([
  require('@csstools/postcss-sass')(/* node-sass options */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS);

The standard CSS parser included with PostCSS may not be able to parse SCSS specific features like inline comments. To accurately parse SCSS, use the SCSS Parser.

npm install postcss-scss --save-dev

const postcss = require('postcss');
const postcssSass = require('@csstools/postcss-sass');

postcss([
  postcssSass(/* pluginOptions */)
]).process(YOUR_CSS, {
  syntax: 'postcss-scss'
});

Gulp

Add Gulp PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install gulp-postcss --save-dev

Use PostCSS Sass in your Gulpfile:

var postcss = require('gulp-postcss');

gulp.task('css', function () {
  return gulp.src('./src/*.css').pipe(
    postcss([
      require('@csstools/postcss-sass')(/* node-sass options */)
    ])
  ).pipe(
    gulp.dest('.')
  );
});

Grunt

Add Grunt PostCSS to your build tool:

npm install grunt-postcss --save-dev

Use PostCSS Sass in your Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-postcss');

grunt.initConfig({
  postcss: {
    options: {
      use: [
        require('@csstools/postcss-sass')(/* node-sass options */)
      ]
    },
    dist: {
      src: '*.css'
    }
  }
});

Options

PostCSS Sass options are directly forwarded to dart-sass options.

