A general purpose PSD parser written in Coffeescript. Based off of PSD.rb. It allows you to work with a Photoshop document in a manageable tree structure and find out important data such as:
Runs in both NodeJS and the browser (using browserify). There are still some pieces missing that are present in PSD.rb, such as layer comp filtering, a built-in renderer, and many layer info blocks. The eventual goal is full feature parity with PSD.rb.
PSD.js has no native dependencies. Simply add
psd to your package.json or run
npm install psd.
Note: work in progress
Annotated source code documentation is available here. PROTIP: if you're wondering how to access various metadata from a layer, you'll want to see this file.
PSD.js works almost exactly the same in the browser and NodeJS.
var PSD = require('psd');
var psd = PSD.fromFile("path/to/file.psd");
psd.parse();
console.log(psd.tree().export());
console.log(psd.tree().childrenAtPath('A/B/C')[0].export());
// You can also use promises syntax for opening and parsing
PSD.open("path/to/file.psd").then(function (psd) {
return psd.image.saveAsPng('./output.png');
}).then(function () {
console.log("Finished!");
});
var PSD = require('psd');
// Load from URL
PSD.fromURL("/path/to/file.psd").then(function(psd) {
document.getElementById('ImageContainer').appendChild(psd.image.toPng());
});
// Load from event, e.g. drag & drop
function onDrop(evt) {
PSD.fromEvent(evt).then(function (psd) {
console.log(psd.tree().export());
});
}
To access the document as a tree structure, use
psd.tree() to get the root node. From there, work with the tree using any of these methods:
root(): get the root node from anywhere in the tree
isRoot(): is this the root node?
children(): get all immediate children of the node
hasChildren(): does this node have any children?
childless(): opposite of
hasChildren()
ancestors(): get all ancestors in the path of this node (excluding the root)
siblings(): get all sibling tree nodes including the current one (e.g. all layers in a folder)
nextSibling(): gets the sibling immediately following the current node
prevSibling(): gets the sibling immediately before the current node
hasSiblings(): does this node have any siblings?
onlyChild(): opposite of
hasSiblings()
descendants(): get all descendant nodes not including the current one
subtree(): same as descendants but starts with the current node
depth(): calculate the depth of the current node (root node is 0)
path(): gets the path to the current node
If you know the path to a group or layer within the tree, you can search by that path. Note that this always returns an Array because layer/group names do not have to be unique. The search is always scoped to the descendants of the current node, as well.
psd.tree().childrenAtPath('Version A/Matte');
psd.tree().childrenAtPath(['Version A', 'Matte']);
To get data such as the name or dimensions of a layer:
node = psd.tree().descendants()[0];
node.get('name');
node.get('width');
PSD files also store various pieces of information in "layer info" blocks. See this file for all of the possible layer info blocks that PSD.js parses (in
LAYER_INFO). Which blocks a layer has varies from layer-to-layer, but to access them you can do:
node = psd.tree().descendants()[0]
node.get('typeTool').export()
node.get('vectorMask').export()
When working with the tree structure, you can recursively export any node to an object. This does not dump everything, but it does include the most commonly accessed information.
console.log(psd.tree().export());
Which produces something like:
{ children:
[ { type: 'group',
visible: false,
opacity: 1,
blendingMode: 'normal',
name: 'Version D',
left: 0,
right: 900,
top: 0,
bottom: 600,
height: 600,
width: 900,
children:
[ { type: 'layer',
visible: true,
opacity: 1,
blendingMode: 'normal',
name: 'Make a change and save.',
left: 275,
right: 636,
top: 435,
bottom: 466,
height: 31,
width: 361,
mask: {},
text:
{ value: 'Make a change and save.',
font:
{ name: 'HelveticaNeue-Light',
sizes: [ 33 ],
colors: [ [ 85, 96, 110, 255 ] ],
alignment: [ 'center' ] },
left: 0,
top: 0,
right: 0,
bottom: 0,
transform: { xx: 1, xy: 0, yx: 0, yy: 1, tx: 456, ty: 459 } },
image: {} } ] } ],
document:
{ width: 900,
height: 600,
resources:
{ layerComps:
[ { id: 692243163, name: 'Version A', capturedInfo: 1 },
{ id: 725235304, name: 'Version B', capturedInfo: 1 },
{ id: 730932877, name: 'Version C', capturedInfo: 1 } ],
guides: [],
slices: [] } } }
You can also export the PSD to a flattened image. Please note that, at this time, not all image modes + depths are supported.
png = psd.image.toPng(); // get PNG object
psd.image.saveAsPng('path/to/output.png').then(function () {
console.log('Exported!');
});
This uses the full rasterized preview provided by Photoshop. If the file was not saved with Compatibility Mode enabled, this will return an empty image.