A library which creates efficient and robust CSS selectors for HTML elements.
The closest you can get if you're looking for a fingerprint of an HTML element
Aside of the prebundled versions the library is also available via npm:
npm install --save optimal-select
import { select } from 'optimal-select' // global: 'OptimalSelect'
document.addEventListener('click', (e) => {
var selector = select(e.target)
console.log(selector)
})
By default following attributes are ignored for robustness towards changes:
To define custom filters you can pass the 'ignore' property as a secondary optional parameter.
You can then specify a validation function for the different types (
id,
class,
attribute,
tag).
var selector = select(element, {
// default reference
root: document,
skip (traverseNode) {
// ignore select information of the direct parent
return traverseNode === element.parentNode
},
// define order of attribute processing
priority: ['id', 'class', 'href', 'src'],
// define patterns which should't be included
ignore: {
class (className) {
// disregard short classnames
return className.length < 3
},
attribute (name, value, defaultPredicate) {
// exclude HTML5 data attributes
return (/data-*/).test(name) || defaultPredicate(name, value)
},
// define simplified ignore patterns as a boolean/string/number/regex
tag: 'div'
}
})
As shown the
root property allows to define the container element (default:
document).
The
skip value allows to define a
function, a single
node or an
array of nodes which should be ignored as the selector is created (default:
null). With the
priority value can the order of processed attributes be customized. Finally individual filter functions can be defined through
ignore.
getQuerySelector (input, [options]) // alias: 'select'
Convenience function which automatically uses either
getSingleSelector or
getMultiSelector
getSingleSelector(element, [options])
Retrieve a unique CSS selector of the element Element is a DOM ode
getMultiSelector(elements, [options])
Retrieve a unique CSS selector of the elements Elements is an array with a list of DOM nodes
optimize(selector, elements, [options])
Improve the CSS selector
getCommonAncestor(elements, [options])
Retrieve the closest ancestor of the elements
getCommonProperties(elements, [options])
Retrieve a set of common properties of the elements
The latest version of
optimal-select allows the generation and optimization of selectors on virtual environments. It uses the basic structure the htmlparser2 DOM provides and adds some utilities to create the same results as the browser (note: the
withDOMLv1 option has to be enabled). Other libraries like cheerio are built on top of these and therefore compatible.
In contrast to the browser does server environments not have a global context which defines their scope. Therefore one can either be specified explicit through a node using the
context options field or automatically extracted from the provided input element. Checkout the example for more details.
getMultiSelector
strict option for optimizations of multiple elements
:not - selector to exclude other elements matching
(for multiple element matching consider the :not selector to exclude exceptions)
To build your own version run
npm run dev for development (incl. watch) or
npm run build for production (minified).