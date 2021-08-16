openbase logo
@motrix/nat-api

by Alex
0.3.2 (see all)

↔️ Fast port mapping with UPnP and NAT-PMP

Readme

nat-api

Fast port mapping with UPnP and NAT-PMP in NodeJS.

Fast port mapping with UPnP and NAT-PMP in NodeJS.

Install

Required: NodeJS >= 10

npm install nat-api

Usage

const NatAPI = require('nat-api')

const client = new NatAPI()

// Map public port 1000 to private port 1000 with UDP and TCP
client.map(1000, function (err) {
  if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
  console.log('Port mapped!')
})

// Map public port 2000 to private port 3000 with UDP and TCP
client.map(2000, 3000, function (err) {
  if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
  console.log('Port mapped!')
})

// Map public port 4000 to private port 5000 with only UDP
client.map({ publicPort: 4000, privatePort: 5000, ttl: 1800, protocol: 'UDP' }, function (err) {
  if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
  console.log('Port mapped!')
})

// Unmap port public and private port 1000 with UDP and TCP
client.unmap(1000, function (err) {
  if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
  console.log('Port unmapped!') 
})

// Get external IP
client.externalIp(function(err, ip) {
  if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
  console.log('External IP:', ip)
})

// Destroy object
client.destroy()

API

client = new NatAPI([opts])

Create a new nat-api instance.

If opts is specified, then the default options (shown below) will be overridden.

{
  ttl: 1200, // Time to live of each port mapping in seconds (default: 1200)
  autoUpdate: true, // Refresh all the port mapping to keep them from expiring (default: true)
  gateway: '192.168.1.1', // Default gateway (default: null)
  enablePMP: false // Enable PMP (default: false)
}

If gateway is not set, then nat-api will get the default gateway based on the current network interface.

client.map(port, [callback])

  • port: Public and private ports
  • callback

This method will use port por mapping the public port to the same private port.

It uses the default TTL and creates a map for UDP and TCP.

client.map(publicPort, privatePort, [callback])

  • publicPort: Public port
  • privatePort: Private port
  • callback

This is another quick way of mapping publciPort to privatePort with any protocol (UDP and TCP).

client.map(opts, [callback])

  • opts:
  • publicPort: Public port
  • privatePort: Private port
  • protocol: Port protocol (UDP, TCP or null for both)
  • ttl: Overwrite the default TTL in seconds.
  • description: Description of the port mapping
  • callback

client.unmap(port, [callback])

Unmap any port that has the public port or private port equal to port.

client.unmap(publicPort, privatePort, [callback])

Unmap any port that has the public port or private port equal to publicPort and privatePort, respectively.

client.unmap(opts, [callback])

Unmap any port that contains the parameters provided in opts.

client.externalIp([callback])

  • callback(err, ip)

Get the external IP address.

client.destroy([callback])

Destroy the client. Unmaps all the ports open with nat-api and cleans up large data structure resources.

Additional Information

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Alex

