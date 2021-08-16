Fast port mapping with UPnP and NAT-PMP in NodeJS.

Install

Required: NodeJS >= 10

npm install nat-api

Usage

const NatAPI = require ( 'nat-api' ) const client = new NatAPI() client.map( 1000 , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Error' , err) console .log( 'Port mapped!' ) }) client.map( 2000 , 3000 , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Error' , err) console .log( 'Port mapped!' ) }) client.map({ publicPort : 4000 , privatePort : 5000 , ttl : 1800 , protocol : 'UDP' }, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Error' , err) console .log( 'Port mapped!' ) }) client.unmap( 1000 , function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Error' , err) console .log( 'Port unmapped!' ) }) client.externalIp( function ( err, ip ) { if (err) return console .log( 'Error' , err) console .log( 'External IP:' , ip) }) client.destroy()

API

client = new NatAPI([opts])

Create a new nat-api instance.

If opts is specified, then the default options (shown below) will be overridden.

{ ttl : 1200 , autoUpdate : true , gateway : '192.168.1.1' , enablePMP : false }

If gateway is not set, then nat-api will get the default gateway based on the current network interface.

port : Public and private ports

: Public and private ports callback

This method will use port por mapping the public port to the same private port.

It uses the default TTL and creates a map for UDP and TCP.

publicPort : Public port

: Public port privatePort : Private port

: Private port callback

This is another quick way of mapping publciPort to privatePort with any protocol (UDP and TCP).

opts :

publicPort : Public port

: Public port privatePort : Private port

: Private port protocol : Port protocol ( UDP , TCP or null for both)

: Port protocol ( , or for both) ttl : Overwrite the default TTL in seconds.

: Overwrite the default TTL in seconds. description : Description of the port mapping

callback

Unmap any port that has the public port or private port equal to port .

Unmap any port that has the public port or private port equal to publicPort and privatePort , respectively.

Unmap any port that contains the parameters provided in opts .

callback(err, ip)

Get the external IP address.

Destroy the client. Unmaps all the ports open with nat-api and cleans up large data structure resources.

Additional Information

License

MIT. Copyright (c) Alex