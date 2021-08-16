Fast port mapping with UPnP and NAT-PMP in NodeJS.
Required: NodeJS >= 10
npm install nat-api
const NatAPI = require('nat-api')
const client = new NatAPI()
// Map public port 1000 to private port 1000 with UDP and TCP
client.map(1000, function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
console.log('Port mapped!')
})
// Map public port 2000 to private port 3000 with UDP and TCP
client.map(2000, 3000, function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
console.log('Port mapped!')
})
// Map public port 4000 to private port 5000 with only UDP
client.map({ publicPort: 4000, privatePort: 5000, ttl: 1800, protocol: 'UDP' }, function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
console.log('Port mapped!')
})
// Unmap port public and private port 1000 with UDP and TCP
client.unmap(1000, function (err) {
if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
console.log('Port unmapped!')
})
// Get external IP
client.externalIp(function(err, ip) {
if (err) return console.log('Error', err)
console.log('External IP:', ip)
})
// Destroy object
client.destroy()
client = new NatAPI([opts])
Create a new
nat-api instance.
If
opts is specified, then the default options (shown below) will be overridden.
{
ttl: 1200, // Time to live of each port mapping in seconds (default: 1200)
autoUpdate: true, // Refresh all the port mapping to keep them from expiring (default: true)
gateway: '192.168.1.1', // Default gateway (default: null)
enablePMP: false // Enable PMP (default: false)
}
If
gateway is not set, then
nat-api will get the default gateway based on the current network interface.
client.map(port, [callback])
port: Public and private ports
callback
This method will use
port por mapping the public port to the same private port.
It uses the default TTL and creates a map for UDP and TCP.
client.map(publicPort, privatePort, [callback])
publicPort: Public port
privatePort: Private port
callback
This is another quick way of mapping
publciPort to
privatePort with any protocol (UDP and TCP).
client.map(opts, [callback])
opts:
publicPort: Public port
privatePort: Private port
protocol: Port protocol (
UDP,
TCP or
null for both)
ttl: Overwrite the default TTL in seconds.
description: Description of the port mapping
callback
client.unmap(port, [callback])
Unmap any port that has the public port or private port equal to
port.
client.unmap(publicPort, privatePort, [callback])
Unmap any port that has the public port or private port equal to
publicPort and
privatePort, respectively.
client.unmap(opts, [callback])
Unmap any port that contains the parameters provided in
opts.
client.externalIp([callback])
callback(err, ip)
Get the external IP address.
client.destroy([callback])
Destroy the client. Unmaps all the ports open with
nat-api and cleans up large data structure resources.
MIT. Copyright (c) Alex