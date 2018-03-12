A statically-typed, functional and reactive framework for modern browsers

Packages

@motorcycle/types -- A shared-kernel of types for Motorcycle

@motorcycle/stream -- Functional and reactive event streams for Motorcycle.ts

@motorcycle/run -- A statically-typed, functional and reactive framework for modern browsers

@motorcycle/test -- Testing functions for Motorcycle.ts

@motorcycle/dom -- Declarative, functional, reactive abstractions for the DOM

@motorcycle/mostly-dom -- Motorcycle.ts adapter for mostly-dom

Examples

Counter

Traffic Light

Sokoban -- A type of transport puzzle, in which the player pushes boxes or crates around in a warehouse, trying to get them to storage locations.

Drag-n-Drop -- A simple drag-n-drop reorderable list.

Developing

Requirements

Latest stable version of Node

Latest stable version of Yarn

For generating changelog (for those with NPM publishing rights)

Ruby >= v2.1.0

Github Personal Access Token Save the access token you generated for later usage



In your terminal, run the following:

Note: sudo may be required for all of the following terminal commands.

gem install rake gem install github_changelog_generator

In your .bash_profile , .zshrc or equivalent shell configuration file, add the following:

export CHANGELOG_GITHUB_TOKEN= $GITHUB_PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN_GENERATED_ABOVE