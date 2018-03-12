openbase logo
@motorcycle/dom

by motorcycle
17.0.0 (see all)

Your Type-Safe, Declarative and Reactive Toolkit for Modern Composable and Event-Driven Development

Readme

Motorcycle.ts

A statically-typed, functional and reactive framework for modern browsers

ComVer Join the chat at https://gitter.im/motorcyclets/motorcycle Build Status

Packages

Examples

  • Counter
  • Traffic Light
  • Sokoban -- A type of transport puzzle, in which the player pushes boxes or crates around in a warehouse, trying to get them to storage locations.
  • Drag-n-Drop -- A simple drag-n-drop reorderable list.

Developing

Requirements

  • Latest stable version of Node
  • Latest stable version of Yarn

For generating changelog (for those with NPM publishing rights)

In your terminal, run the following:

Note: sudo may be required for all of the following terminal commands.

# If you're on a Debian-based Linux Distribution, install rake
gem install rake

# Install Github Changelog Generator
gem install github_changelog_generator

In your .bash_profile, .zshrc or equivalent shell configuration file, add the following:

export CHANGELOG_GITHUB_TOKEN=$GITHUB_PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN_GENERATED_ABOVE

In a new terminal, you should now be able to successfully run yarn changelog to generate an up-to-date CHANGELOG.md.

