In your terminal, run the following:
Note:
sudo may be required for all of the following terminal commands.
# If you're on a Debian-based Linux Distribution, install rake
gem install rake
# Install Github Changelog Generator
gem install github_changelog_generator
In your
.bash_profile,
.zshrc or equivalent shell configuration file, add the
following:
export CHANGELOG_GITHUB_TOKEN=$GITHUB_PERSONAL_ACCESS_TOKEN_GENERATED_ABOVE
In a new terminal, you should now be able to successfully run
yarn changelog
to generate an up-to-date
CHANGELOG.md.