The universal React Native animation library, powered by Reanimated 2.

<MotiView from ={{ opacity : 0 }} animate={{ opacity : 1 }} />

Documentation & Examples

Next.js Conf

I spoke at at Next.js Conf 2021 on October 26 about React Native + Next.js. Watch the video to see how we do it.

Highlights

Universal: works on all platforms

60 FPS animations on the native thread

Mount/unmount animations, like framer-motion

Powered by Reanimated 2

Web support, out-of-the-box

Expo support

Intuitive API

Variants

Strong TypeScript support

Highly-configurable animations

Sequence animations

Loop & repeat animations

Preview

Follow

Follow me on Twitter to stay up to date.

Please reach out to Fernando Rojo if you're interested in sponsoring Moti.