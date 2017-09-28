openbase logo
@most/multicast

by mostjs
1.3.0 (see all)

Efficient source sharing of an underlying stream

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

24.2K

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

⚠️ Deprecated ⚠️

@most/multicast is deprecated.

Support and maintenance will cease when @most/core 1.0 is released. Meanwhile, only critical bug fixes will be released.

Its functionality is currently available in @most/core and will also be available in most 2.0.

@most/multicast

Efficient source sharing of an underlying stream to multiple observers.

API

multicast :: Stream a → Stream a

Returns a stream equivalent to the original, but which can be shared more efficiently among multiple consumers.

stream:             -a-b-c-d->
multicast(stream):  -a-b-c-d->

Using multicast allows you to build up a stream of maps, filters, and other transformations, and then share it efficiently with multiple observers.

