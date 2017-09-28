⚠️ Deprecated ⚠️

@most/multicast is deprecated.

Support and maintenance will cease when @most/core 1.0 is released. Meanwhile, only critical bug fixes will be released.

Its functionality is currently available in @most/core and will also be available in most 2.0.

Efficient source sharing of an underlying stream to multiple observers.

API

multicast :: Stream a → Stream a

Returns a stream equivalent to the original, but which can be shared more efficiently among multiple consumers.

stream: -a-b-c-d-> multicast (stream) : -a-b-c-d->

Using multicast allows you to build up a stream of maps, filters, and other transformations, and then share it efficiently with multiple observers.