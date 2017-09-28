@most/multicast is deprecated.
Support and maintenance will cease when
@most/core 1.0 is released. Meanwhile, only critical bug fixes will be released.
Its functionality is currently available in @most/core and will also be available in most 2.0.
Efficient source sharing of an underlying stream to multiple observers.
Returns a stream equivalent to the original, but which can be shared more efficiently among multiple consumers.
stream: -a-b-c-d->
multicast(stream): -a-b-c-d->
Using multicast allows you to build up a stream of maps, filters, and other transformations, and then share it efficiently with multiple observers.