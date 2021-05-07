Deliver the most recently seen event to each new observer the instant it begins observing. A held stream is always multicast.
Note:
@most/hold >= 3.0.0 is compatible with
@most/core. Use
@most/hold 2.x for compatibility with
most 1.x.
npm install --save @most/hold
import { click } from '@most/dom-event'
import { map } from '@most/core'
import { hold } from '@most/hold'
const clickCoords = map(e => ({ x: e.clientX, y: clientY }), click(document))
// start holding on first subscription
const heldCoords = hold(clickCoords)
Given an input stream:
stream: -a---b---c---d->
observers which begin observing at different times will see:
observer1: -a---b---c---d->
observer2: a-b---c---d->
observer3: c--d->