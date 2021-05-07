openbase logo
@most/hold

by mostjs
4.1.0 (see all)

Deliver the most recently seen event to new observers

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@most hold()

Deliver the most recently seen event to each new observer the instant it begins observing. A held stream is always multicast.

Note: @most/hold >= 3.0.0 is compatible with @most/core. Use @most/hold 2.x for compatibility with most 1.x.

Install

npm install --save @most/hold

Usage

import { click } from '@most/dom-event'
import { map } from '@most/core'
import { hold } from '@most/hold'

const clickCoords = map(e => ({ x: e.clientX, y: clientY }), click(document))

// start holding on first subscription
const heldCoords = hold(clickCoords)

API

hold :: Stream a → Stream a

Given an input stream:

stream:    -a---b---c---d->

observers which begin observing at different times will see:

observer1: -a---b---c---d->
observer2:    a-b---c---d->
observer3:           c--d->

