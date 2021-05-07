Deliver the most recently seen event to each new observer the instant it begins observing. A held stream is always multicast.

Note: @most/hold >= 3.0.0 is compatible with @most/core . Use @most/hold 2.x for compatibility with most 1.x.

Install

npm install --save @most/hold

Usage

import { click } from '@most/dom-event' import { map } from '@most/core' import { hold } from '@most/hold' const clickCoords = map( e => ({ x : e.clientX, y : clientY }), click( document )) const heldCoords = hold(clickCoords)

API

hold :: Stream a → Stream a

Given an input stream:

stream : -a---b---c---d->

observers which begin observing at different times will see: