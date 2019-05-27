openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@most/dom-event

by mostjs
2.2.0 (see all)

Streamlined DOM Events for most.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

most dom-event

Streamlined DOM events for @most/core. Now you can write:

import { click } from '@most/dom-event';
import { tap, runEffects } from "@most/core";
import { newDefaultScheduler } from "@most/scheduler";

const clickStream = click(el);

runEffects(tap(console.log, clickStream), newDefaultScheduler());

Install

npm install --save @most/dom-event

API

Events

<eventName> :: (EventTarget t, Event e) => t → boolean=false → Stream e

See the source for all the supported event names. Each has the general signature:

const stream = eventName(domNode, useCapture = false);

domEvent

domEvent :: (EventTarget t, Event e) => String → t → boolean=false → Stream e

If there's an event type that isn't supported, you can use the general domEvent API:

const stream = domEvent(eventName, domNode, useCapture = false);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial