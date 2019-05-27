Streamlined DOM events for @most/core. Now you can write:
import { click } from '@most/dom-event';
import { tap, runEffects } from "@most/core";
import { newDefaultScheduler } from "@most/scheduler";
const clickStream = click(el);
runEffects(tap(console.log, clickStream), newDefaultScheduler());
npm install --save @most/dom-event
See the source for all the supported event names. Each has the general signature:
const stream = eventName(domNode, useCapture = false);
If there's an event type that isn't supported, you can use the general
domEvent API:
const stream = domEvent(eventName, domNode, useCapture = false);