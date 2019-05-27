most dom-event

Streamlined DOM events for @most/core. Now you can write:

import { click } from '@most/dom-event' ; import { tap, runEffects } from "@most/core" ; import { newDefaultScheduler } from "@most/scheduler" ; const clickStream = click(el); runEffects(tap( console .log, clickStream), newDefaultScheduler());

Install

npm install --save @most/dom-event

API

Events

<eventName> :: (EventTarget t, Event e) => t → boolean=false → Stream e

See the source for all the supported event names. Each has the general signature:

const stream = eventName(domNode, useCapture = false );

domEvent

domEvent :: (EventTarget t, Event e) => String → t → boolean=false → Stream e

If there's an event type that isn't supported, you can use the general domEvent API: