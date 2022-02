________________________________ ___ | / / _ __ \_ ___/__ __/ __ /|_/ /_ / / / ____ \__ / _ / / / / / _/ /____/ /_ / /_/ /_/ \____/______/ /_/

Monadic Event Stream

High-performance reactive event stream programming that powers Most.

Specifically, @most/core features Most's battle-tested, high-performance architecture in a leaner, functions-only, curried API in a tree-shakeable package.

Get it