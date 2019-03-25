Imperatively push events into a Stream.
Note:
@most/create is compatible
most 1.x. It is not compatible with
@most/core. In
@most/core, simply implement the Stream interface, or use @most/adapter.
npm install --save most @most/create
Using
add and
end to push events and then end the stream.
import {create} from '@most/create'
// Add events and then end
const stream = create((add, end, error) => {
setTimeout(add, 1000, 'event 1')
setTimeout(add, 3000, 'event 2')
setTimeout(() => {
add('event 3')
end()
}, 10000)
// OPTIONAL: Return a dispose function to clean up
// resources when the stream ends
return () => console.log('dispose')
})
// Logs
// 'event 1' after 1 second
// 'event 2' after 3 seconds
// 'event 3' after 10 seconds
// 'dispose' after 10 seconds
stream.forEach(x => console.log(x));
Using
error to fail the stream and propagate an Error:
import {create} from '@most/create'
// Add events and then fail
const stream = create((add, end, error) => {
setTimeout(add, 1000, 'event 1');
setTimeout(() => error(new Error('oops!')), 3000)
});
// Logs
// 'event 1' after 1 second
// '[Error: oops!]' after 3 seconds
stream
.forEach(x => console.log(x))
.catch(e => console.error(e)); // Catch the error as a promise
Publisher :: (Error e) ⇒ ((a → void) → (b → void) → (e → void)) → (void → void)
Create a push-stream for imperatively pushing events, primarily for situations where declarative sources can't be used.
The publisher function receives 3 functions as arguments, which it can use to publish events, end the stream, or signal an error. It may return a dispose function. The dispose function will be called once all consumers have lost interest in the stream, and should free any resources held by the publisher.
Note that the publisher will not be called until there is demand for the stream's events. Specifically, the publisher will be called when the number of observers goes from zero to one. Likewise, the dispose function will be called when the number of observers again returns to zero. The publisher would then be called again if the number of observers subsequently goes from zero to one, and so on.
The publisher function can use
add,
end, and
error:
add(x) - Add
x to the stream
end() - End the stream. Any later calls to
add,
end, or
error will be no-ops.
error(e) - Signal that the stream has failed and cannot produce more events.
Important
If you never call
end or
error, the stream will never end, and consumers will wait forever for additional events.
Pulling the
add,
end, and/or
error functions out of the publisher closure is not supported.
// Unsupported:
let emitEvent, emitEnd, emitError
const stream = most.create((add, end, error) => {
emitEvent = add
emitEnd = end
emitError = error
})
emitEvent(123)
emitEnd()
If the publisher returns a dispose function, it will be called when the stream ends or errors--for example, when the publisher explicitly calls
end or
error, or when all consumers lose interest.
dispose - free resources held by the publisher
Note that if the stream neither ends nor fails, the dispose function will never be called.