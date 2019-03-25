Imperatively push events into a Stream.

Note: @most/create is compatible most 1.x. It is not compatible with @most/core . In @most/core , simply implement the Stream interface, or use @most/adapter.

Install

npm install --save most @ most / create

Examples

Using add and end to push events and then end the stream.

import {create} from '@most/create' const stream = create( ( add, end, error ) => { setTimeout(add, 1000 , 'event 1' ) setTimeout(add, 3000 , 'event 2' ) setTimeout( () => { add( 'event 3' ) end() }, 10000 ) return () => console .log( 'dispose' ) }) stream.forEach( x => console .log(x));

Using error to fail the stream and propagate an Error:

import {create} from '@most/create' const stream = create( ( add, end, error ) => { setTimeout(add, 1000 , 'event 1' ); setTimeout( () => error( new Error ( 'oops!' )), 3000 ) }); stream .forEach( x => console .log(x)) .catch( e => console .error(e));

API

create :: (Error e) ⇒ Publisher a b e → Stream

Publisher :: (Error e) ⇒ ((a → void) → (b → void) → (e → void)) → (void → void)

Create a push-stream for imperatively pushing events, primarily for situations where declarative sources can't be used.

The publisher function receives 3 functions as arguments, which it can use to publish events, end the stream, or signal an error. It may return a dispose function. The dispose function will be called once all consumers have lost interest in the stream, and should free any resources held by the publisher.

Note that the publisher will not be called until there is demand for the stream's events. Specifically, the publisher will be called when the number of observers goes from zero to one. Likewise, the dispose function will be called when the number of observers again returns to zero. The publisher would then be called again if the number of observers subsequently goes from zero to one, and so on.

add, end, and error

The publisher function can use add , end , and error :

add(x) - Add x to the stream

end() - End the stream. Any later calls to add, end, or error will be no-ops.

error(e) - Signal that the stream has failed and cannot produce more events.

Important

If you never call end or error , the stream will never end, and consumers will wait forever for additional events.

Pulling the add , end , and/or error functions out of the publisher closure is not supported.

let emitEvent, emitEnd, emitError const stream = most.create( ( add, end, error ) => { emitEvent = add emitEnd = end emitError = error }) emitEvent( 123 ) emitEnd()

dispose

If the publisher returns a dispose function, it will be called when the stream ends or errors--for example, when the publisher explicitly calls end or error , or when all consumers lose interest.

dispose - free resources held by the publisher

Note that if the stream neither ends nor fails, the dispose function will never be called.