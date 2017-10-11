Darknet is an open source neural network framework written in C and CUDA. This project wraps this framework in a Node.js native addon.
Currently, the wrapper implements a demo method to run a recognition from the webcam/video or an image file. Equivalent to
./darknet detector demo cfg/coco.data cfg/yolo.cfg yolo.weights
./darknet detect cfg/yolo.cfg yolo.weights data/dog.jpg
Requires:
Modern Node and NPM versions (tested with latest LTS release Node v6.., npm 3.., supposed to work with the newer versions as well)
OpenCV (version 2, for example, 2.4.9.1) to be installed on your system.
Installing with Brew on MacOS:
brew install opencv@2
sudo chown -R $(whoami):admin /usr/local
brew link --force opencv@2
If you are on a mac: macOS 10.12 Sierra or newer, Apple LLVM version 8.0.0 (xcode 8.2, check version with
clang -v). For GPU support, Nvidia CUDA Toolkit (you need to have Nvidia CUDA GPU graphic card)
First, you need to compile this fork of darknet with OpenCV support (optionally, with CUDA support):
git clone https://github.com/OrKoN/darknet
cd darknet
make OPENCV=1 # optionally GPU=1
make install # by default installed to /usr/local
After that you can process with the installation via NPM.
The fork is required because it contains a few important changes to the origin source code which allow using darknet with NodeJS:
install and
uninstall commands which install the library globally so that this module can easily find and link it.
extern "C" if they are included in a C++ program (such as a NodeJS module).
npm install @moovel/yolo --save
Either download your own
cfg,
data folders and
.weight files from the darknet project or use the ones included in
test folder (see also test/readme.md). You also can find there the examples from below.
Detect a video from camera or a file:
const darknet = require('@moovel/yolo');
darknet.detect({
cfg: './cfg/yolo.cfg',
weights: './yolo.weights',
data: './cfg/coco.data',
cameraIndex: 0, // optional, default: 0,
video: './test.mp4', // optional, forces to use the video file instead of a camera
thresh: 0.24, // optional, default: 0.24
hierThresh: 0.5, // optional, default: 0.5
}, function(modified, original, detections, dimensions) {
/**
modified - raw frame with detections drawn, rgb24 format
original - raw frame, as captured by the webcam/video, rgb24 format,
detections - array of detections
dimenstions - image width and height
Example detections:
[ { x: 0.8602103590965271,
y: 0.20008485019207,
w: 0.13895535469055176,
h: 0.39782464504241943,
prob: 0.2408987432718277,
name: 'tvmonitor' },
{ x: 0.26072466373443604,
y: 0.4977818727493286,
w: 0.10842404514551163,
h: 0.22796104848384857,
prob: 0.3290732204914093,
name: 'person' },
{ x: 0.2568981349468231,
y: 0.5765896439552307,
w: 0.12322483211755753,
h: 0.2544059157371521,
prob: 0.2738085687160492,
name: 'chair' },
{ x: 0.6593853235244751,
y: 0.8188746571540833,
w: 0.06210440397262573,
h: 0.100614033639431,
prob: 0.3225017189979553,
name: 'clock' } ]
*/
});
Detect on a single image:
const darknet = require('@moovel/yolo');
darknet.detectImage({
cfg: './cfg/yolo.cfg',
weights: './yolo.weights',
data: './cfg/coco.data',
image: './data/dog.jpg',
thresh: 0.24, // optional, default: 0.24
hierThresh: 0.5, // optional, default: 0.5,
}, function(modified, original, detections, dimensions) {
/**
modified - raw frame with detections drawn, rgb24 format
original - raw frame, as captured by the webcam/video, rgb24 format,
detections - array of detections
dimenstions - image width and height
Example detections:
[ { x: 0.8602103590965271,
y: 0.20008485019207,
w: 0.13895535469055176,
h: 0.39782464504241943,
prob: 0.2408987432718277,
name: 'tvmonitor' },
{ x: 0.26072466373443604,
y: 0.4977818727493286,
w: 0.10842404514551163,
h: 0.22796104848384857,
prob: 0.3290732204914093,
name: 'person' },
{ x: 0.2568981349468231,
y: 0.5765896439552307,
w: 0.12322483211755753,
h: 0.2544059157371521,
prob: 0.2738085687160492,
name: 'chair' },
{ x: 0.6593853235244751,
y: 0.8188746571540833,
w: 0.06210440397262573,
h: 0.100614033639431,
prob: 0.3225017189979553,
name: 'clock' } ]
*/
});
After that you can convert the original frames with ffmpeg to an image. Play with the parameter
bgr24/
rgb24 if the color channels are swapped e.g. blueish image:
ffmpeg -f rawvideo -s 768x576 -pix_fmt bgr24 -i data.raw data.png