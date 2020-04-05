This package implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package and also the new AsyncIterator interface. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manger to a nats based Pub Sub mechanism to support multiple subscription manager instances.
import { NatsPubSub } from '@moonwalker/graphql-nats-subscriptions'
const pubsub = new NatsPubSub() // default connecting to nats://localhost:4222
// or
const pubsub = new NatsPubSub({ servers: ['nats://nats.io:4222', 'nats://nats.io:5222', 'nats://nats.io:6222'] })
// or
import * as nats from "nats"
const client = nats.connect();
const pubsub = new NatsPubSub({ nc: client })
// for more options see: https://github.com/nats-io/node-nats