@moonwalker/graphql-nats-subscriptions

by moonwalker
0.1.7 (see all)

A graphql subscriptions implementation using nats and apollo's graphql-subscriptions

Overview

Popularity

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

graphql-nats-subscriptions

This package implements the PubSubEngine Interface from the graphql-subscriptions package and also the new AsyncIterator interface. It allows you to connect your subscriptions manger to a nats based Pub Sub mechanism to support multiple subscription manager instances.

Usage

import { NatsPubSub } from '@moonwalker/graphql-nats-subscriptions'

const pubsub = new NatsPubSub() // default connecting to nats://localhost:4222
// or
const pubsub = new NatsPubSub({ servers: ['nats://nats.io:4222', 'nats://nats.io:5222', 'nats://nats.io:6222'] })
// or
import * as nats from "nats"

const client = nats.connect();
const pubsub = new NatsPubSub({ nc: client })

// for more options see: https://github.com/nats-io/node-nats

