@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll

by monterosalondon
1.8.0 (see all)

Parallax scroll view for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

452

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Parallax

Readme

react-native-parallax-scroll

A ScrollView-like component that:

  • Has a parallax background
  • Has a parallax foreground
  • Has a fixed or sticky header
  • Can be nested within other views(FlatList, SectionList)
  • Works on iOS and Android

Installation

$ npm install @monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll --save

Demo

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zM4koduK32Y

| | | | | | |

Basic Usage

import ParallaxScroll from '@monterosa/react-native-parallax-scroll';

// Inside of a component's render() method:
render() {
  return (
     <ParallaxScroll
      renderHeader={({ animatedValue }) => <Header animatedValue={animatedValue} />}
      headerHeight={50}
      isHeaderFixed={false}
      parallaxHeight={250}
      renderParallaxBackground={({ animatedValue }) => <Background animatedValue={animatedValue} />}
      renderParallaxForeground={({ animatedValue }) => <Foreground animatedValue={animatedValue} />}
      parallaxBackgroundScrollSpeed={5}
      parallaxForegroundScrollSpeed={2.5}
    >
      <Welcome />
    </ParallaxScroll>
  );
}

Examples

Please clone the repo and run npm run storybook or yarn storybook to show examples of usages.

Usage (API)

All of the properties of ScrollView are supported. Please refer to the ScrollView documentation for more detail.

The ParallaxScroll component adds a few additional properties, as described below.

PropertyTypeDefautDescription
styleobject{}Component's styles
widthnumberDimensions.get('window').widthComponent's width.
heightnumberDimensions.get('window').heightComponent's height.
innerReffuncnullTo get a reference to the scrollable component.
scrollStyleobject{}These styles will be applied to the scroll view.
headerHeightnumber45This is the height of sticky(fixed) header.
renderHeader({ width, height, animatedValue }) => {}nullThis renders an optional sticky(fixed) header that will be visible to the top of the view.
onHeaderFixedfuncnullA callback function that is invoked when the header will attach to the top.
isHeaderFixedboolfalseIs header fixed to top(not sticky)?
parallaxHeightnumberDimensions.get('window').width * 9 / 16This is the height of parallax.
useNativeDriverboolfalseEnable Native driver for animated. NOTE: Works only with Animated.ScrollView component.
scrollableComponentclassAnimated.ScrollViewThis is a class of scrollable component.
isBackgroundScalablebooltrueIs background scalable on iOS?
headerBackgroundColorstringrgba(0, 0, 0, 0)The color of the unsticked(unfixed) header background. Can be empty '' string. NOTE: Dosen't work with useNativeDriver.
contentContainerStyleobject{}These styles will be applied to the scroll view content container which wraps all of the child views.
headerFixedTransformYnumber0This number indicating how much the fixed header should move upwards during the scroll. Used as the hack to change fixed header height during scroll.
onChangeHeaderVisibilityfuncnullA callback function that is invoked when the parallax header is hidden or shown (as the user is scrolling). Function is called with a boolean value to indicate whether header is visible or not.
renderParallaxBackground({ width, height, animatedValue }) => {}nullThis renders the background of the parallax.
renderBackgroundPlaceholder({ height, animatedValue }) => {}nullBy default we assume that you want to show the foreground and background in its own space. We prepend an empty view with the height of parallaxHeight. You can override this behaviour to layer things in between foreground and background. You might want to avoid foreground in such a scenario, see Issue #23 for more details.
renderParallaxForeground({ width, height, animatedValue }) => {}nullThis renders the foreground of the parallax.
fadeOutParallaxBackgroundboolfalseIf true, the background will fade out as the user scrolls up.
fadeOutParallaxForegroundboolfalseIf true, the foreground will fade out as the user scrolls up.
headerFixedBackgroundColorstringrgba(0, 0, 0, 1)The color of the sticked(fixed) header background.
backgroundScalenumber3The speed factor that the background scales. Respects backgroundScaleOrigin
backgroundScaleOrigincenter or topcenterThe point of which the background should scroll from. Use top with backgroundScale={2} in order to achieve iOS native parallax scroll behavior. Top will keep the background locked to the top of the scrollview, while scaling the image such that it stretches the background in the downwards direction.
parallaxBackgroundScrollSpeednumber5The speed factor that the background moves at relative to the scroll content.
parallaxForegroundScrollSpeednumber5The speed factor that the foreground moves at relative to the scroll content.

Latest changelog

All changes here

1.8.0 - 2018-04-14

Added

  • renderBackgroundPlaceholder prop for overriding default behaviour to layer things in between foreground and background (#23)

1.7.0 - 2018-04-12

Added

  • backgroundScale and backgroundScaleOrigin props for support scaling from the top and make scale factor configurable (#22)

1.6.0 - 2018-04-05

Fixed

  • Based on the Component, instead of PureComponent

Contributing

I welcome contributions! Please open an issue if you have any feature ideas or find any bugs. I also accept pull requests with open arms. I will go over the issues when I have time. :)

