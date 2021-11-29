This repository is utilities for monorepo. Also, this repository is a monorepo.
Collect package file path in the monorepo.
Supports following package manager's workspaces.
lerna.json)
This tool convert lerna/npm workspaces/yarn workspaces to TypeScript's Project References.
You can keep package dependencies synchronized between lerna/npm/yarn workspaces and TypeScript.
@monorepo-utils/collect-changelog get change from each package's
CHANGELOG.md.
It help to collect changelog in lerna's Independent mode.
@monorepo-utils/publish help npm publish.
This script split
lerna publish(lerna 2) into versioning and publishing.
⚠️ Notes:
lerna 3 support
lerna version and
lerna publish.
You should use lerna 3 directly.
Following command release changed packaged and created release note to Releases.
$ GH_TOKEN="${YOUR_GITHUB_TOKEN}" npm run versionup -- --create-release=github && npm run release --yes