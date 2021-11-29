openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cc

@monorepo-utils/collect-changelog

by azu
2.7.0 (see all)

A collection of utilities for monorepo/lerna. Tools for TypeScript project references etc..

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

127

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

monorepo-utils Actions Status: test

This repository is utilities for monorepo. Also, this repository is a monorepo.

Packages

@monorepo-utils/package-utils

Collect package file path in the monorepo.

Supports following package manager's workspaces.

  • Lerna(lerna.json)
  • Yarn's workspaces
  • npm v7+'s workspaces

@monorepo-utils/workspaces-to-typescript-project-references

This tool convert lerna/npm workspaces/yarn workspaces to TypeScript's Project References.

You can keep package dependencies synchronized between lerna/npm/yarn workspaces and TypeScript.

@monorepo-utils/collect-changelog

@monorepo-utils/collect-changelog get change from each package's CHANGELOG.md. It help to collect changelog in lerna's Independent mode.

Deprecated Packages

Deprecated @monorepo-utils/publish

@monorepo-utils/publish help npm publish.

This script split lerna publish(lerna 2) into versioning and publishing.

⚠️ Notes:

lerna 3 support lerna version and lerna publish. You should use lerna 3 directly.

Release Flow

Following command release changed packaged and created release note to Releases.

$ GH_TOKEN="${YOUR_GITHUB_TOKEN}" npm run versionup -- --create-release=github && npm run release --yes

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial