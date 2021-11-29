This repository is utilities for monorepo. Also, this repository is a monorepo.

Packages

Collect package file path in the monorepo.

Supports following package manager's workspaces.

Lerna( lerna.json )

) Yarn's workspaces

npm v7+'s workspaces

This tool convert lerna/npm workspaces/yarn workspaces to TypeScript's Project References.

You can keep package dependencies synchronized between lerna/npm/yarn workspaces and TypeScript.

@monorepo-utils/collect-changelog get change from each package's CHANGELOG.md . It help to collect changelog in lerna's Independent mode.

Deprecated Packages

@monorepo-utils/publish help npm publish.

This script split lerna publish (lerna 2) into versioning and publishing.

⚠️ Notes:

lerna 3 support lerna version and lerna publish . You should use lerna 3 directly.

Release Flow

Following command release changed packaged and created release note to Releases.