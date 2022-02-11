mongosh

Evergreen Waterfall CI

The MongoDB Shell

This repository is a monorepo for all the various components in the MongoDB Shell across all environments (REPL, Browser, Compass, etc).

For our official documentation, please visit MongoDB Docs page.

MongoDB Shell works with MongoDB servers >= 4.0.

Installation

You can get the release tarball from our Downloads Page. We currently maintain MongoDB Shell on three different platforms - Windows (zip), MacOS (zip) and Linux (tgz, deb and rpm). Once downloaded, you will have to extract the binary and add it to your PATH variable. For detailed instructions for each of our supported platforms, please visit installation documentation.

CLI Usage

mongosh [options] [db address] [file names (ending in .js or .mongodb)] Options: -h, --help Show this usage information -f, --file [arg] Load the specified mongosh script --host [arg] Server to connect to --port [arg] Port to connect to --version Show version information --verbose Increase the verbosity of the output of the shell --quiet Silence output from the shell during the connection process --shell Run the shell after executing files --nodb Don't connect to mongod on startup - no 'db address' [arg] expected --norc Will not run the '.mongoshrc.js' file on start up --eval [arg] Evaluate javascript --retryWrites Automatically retry write operations upon transient network errors Authentication Options: -u, --username [arg] Username for authentication -p, --password [arg] Password for authentication --authenticationDatabase [arg] User source (defaults to dbname) --authenticationMechanism [arg] Authentication mechanism --awsIamSessionToken [arg] AWS IAM Temporary Session Token ID TLS Options: --tls Use TLS for all connections --tlsCertificateKeyFile [arg] PEM certificate/key file for TLS --tlsCertificateKeyFilePassword [arg] Password for key in PEM file for TLS --tlsCAFile [arg] Certificate Authority file for TLS --tlsAllowInvalidHostnames Allow connections to servers with non-matching hostnames --tlsAllowInvalidCertificates Allow connections to servers with invalid certificates --tlsCertificateSelector [arg] TLS Certificate in system store (Windows and macOS only) --tlsCRLFile [arg] Specifies the .pem file that contains the Certificate Revocation List --tlsDisabledProtocols [arg] Comma separated list of TLS protocols to disable [TLS1_0,TLS1_1,TLS1_2] API version options: --apiVersion [arg] Specifies the API version to connect with --apiStrict Use strict API version mode --apiDeprecationErrors Fail deprecated commands for the specified API version FLE Options: --awsAccessKeyId [arg] AWS Access Key for FLE Amazon KMS --awsSecretAccessKey [arg] AWS Secret Key for FLE Amazon KMS --awsSessionToken [arg] Optional AWS Session Token ID --keyVaultNamespace [arg] database.collection to store encrypted FLE parameters --kmsURL [arg] Test parameter to override the URL of the KMS endpoint DB Address Examples: foo Foo database on local machine 192.168.0.5/foo Foo database on 192.168.0.5 machine 192.168.0.5:9999/foo Foo database on 192.168.0.5 machine on port 9999 mongodb://192.168.0.5:9999/foo Connection string URI can also be used File Names: A list of files to run. Files must end in .js and will exit after unless --shell is specified. Examples: Start mongosh using 'ships' database on specified connection string: $ mongosh mongodb://192.168.0.5:9999/ships For more information on usage: https://docs.mongodb.com/mongodb-shell.

Local Development

Requirements

Node.js v14.x

Python 3.x The test suite uses mlaunch for managing running mongod, you can install that manually as well via pip3 install mtools[mlaunch] if the automatic installation causes any trouble.



Install

npm install -g lerna npm install -g typescript npm run bootstrap

Running Tests

Run all tests (this may take some time):

npm test

Run tests from a specific package:

lerna run test --scope @mongosh/cli-repl

Run tests with all output from packages:

lerna run test --stream

To test against a specific version, the MONGOSH_SERVER_TEST_VERSION environment variable can be set to a semver string specifying a server version.

Starting the CLI

Via npm:

npm run start

Alternatively you can also run start inside the cli-repl package, if you're sure everything else is compiled:

cd packages/cli-repl && npm run start

Compiling

Compile all Typescript:

npm run compile-ts

Compile just the CLI:

npm run compile-cli

Compile the standalone executable (this may take some time):

npm run compile-exec

Compile a specific package, e.g. the .deb for Debian:

npm run compile-exec npm run evergreen-release package -- --build-variant=debian-x64

Releasing

Refer to the build package documentation.

Contributing

For issues, please create a ticket in our JIRA Project.

For contributing, please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md.

Is there anything else you’d like to see in MongoDB Shell? Let us know by submitting suggestions in our feedback forum.

License

Apache-2.0