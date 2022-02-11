This repository is a monorepo for all the various components in the MongoDB Shell across all environments (REPL, Browser, Compass, etc).
For our official documentation, please visit MongoDB Docs page.
MongoDB Shell works with MongoDB servers >= 4.0.
You can get the release tarball from our Downloads Page. We currently maintain MongoDB Shell on three different platforms - Windows (zip), MacOS (zip) and Linux (tgz, deb and rpm). Once downloaded, you will have to extract the binary and add it to your PATH variable. For detailed instructions for each of our supported platforms, please visit installation documentation.
$ mongosh [options] [db address] [file names (ending in .js or .mongodb)]
Options:
-h, --help Show this usage information
-f, --file [arg] Load the specified mongosh script
--host [arg] Server to connect to
--port [arg] Port to connect to
--version Show version information
--verbose Increase the verbosity of the output of the shell
--quiet Silence output from the shell during the connection process
--shell Run the shell after executing files
--nodb Don't connect to mongod on startup - no 'db address' [arg] expected
--norc Will not run the '.mongoshrc.js' file on start up
--eval [arg] Evaluate javascript
--retryWrites Automatically retry write operations upon transient network errors
Authentication Options:
-u, --username [arg] Username for authentication
-p, --password [arg] Password for authentication
--authenticationDatabase [arg] User source (defaults to dbname)
--authenticationMechanism [arg] Authentication mechanism
--awsIamSessionToken [arg] AWS IAM Temporary Session Token ID
TLS Options:
--tls Use TLS for all connections
--tlsCertificateKeyFile [arg] PEM certificate/key file for TLS
--tlsCertificateKeyFilePassword [arg] Password for key in PEM file for TLS
--tlsCAFile [arg] Certificate Authority file for TLS
--tlsAllowInvalidHostnames Allow connections to servers with non-matching hostnames
--tlsAllowInvalidCertificates Allow connections to servers with invalid certificates
--tlsCertificateSelector [arg] TLS Certificate in system store (Windows and macOS only)
--tlsCRLFile [arg] Specifies the .pem file that contains the Certificate Revocation List
--tlsDisabledProtocols [arg] Comma separated list of TLS protocols to disable [TLS1_0,TLS1_1,TLS1_2]
API version options:
--apiVersion [arg] Specifies the API version to connect with
--apiStrict Use strict API version mode
--apiDeprecationErrors Fail deprecated commands for the specified API version
FLE Options:
--awsAccessKeyId [arg] AWS Access Key for FLE Amazon KMS
--awsSecretAccessKey [arg] AWS Secret Key for FLE Amazon KMS
--awsSessionToken [arg] Optional AWS Session Token ID
--keyVaultNamespace [arg] database.collection to store encrypted FLE parameters
--kmsURL [arg] Test parameter to override the URL of the KMS endpoint
DB Address Examples:
foo Foo database on local machine
192.168.0.5/foo Foo database on 192.168.0.5 machine
192.168.0.5:9999/foo Foo database on 192.168.0.5 machine on port 9999
mongodb://192.168.0.5:9999/foo Connection string URI can also be used
File Names:
A list of files to run. Files must end in .js and will exit after unless --shell is specified.
Examples:
Start mongosh using 'ships' database on specified connection string:
$ mongosh mongodb://192.168.0.5:9999/ships
For more information on usage: https://docs.mongodb.com/mongodb-shell.
pip3 install mtools[mlaunch] if the automatic installation causes any trouble.
npm install -g lerna
npm install -g typescript
npm run bootstrap
Run all tests (this may take some time):
npm test
Run tests from a specific package:
lerna run test --scope @mongosh/cli-repl
Run tests with all output from packages:
lerna run test --stream
To test against a specific version, the
MONGOSH_SERVER_TEST_VERSION
environment variable can be set to a semver string specifying a server version.
Via npm:
npm run start
Alternatively you can also run start inside the
cli-repl package, if you're
sure everything else is compiled:
cd packages/cli-repl && npm run start
Compile all Typescript:
npm run compile-ts
Compile just the CLI:
npm run compile-cli
Compile the standalone executable (this may take some time):
npm run compile-exec
Compile a specific package, e.g. the
.deb for Debian:
npm run compile-exec
npm run evergreen-release package -- --build-variant=debian-x64
Refer to the
build package documentation.
For issues, please create a ticket in our JIRA Project.
For contributing, please refer to CONTRIBUTING.md.
Is there anything else you’d like to see in MongoDB Shell? Let us know by submitting suggestions in our feedback forum.