Build SQS-based applications without the boilerplate. Just define an async function that handles the SQS message processing.

Installation

npm install sqs-consumer --save

Usage

const { Consumer } = require ( 'sqs-consumer' ); const app = Consumer.create({ queueUrl : 'https://sqs.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/account-id/queue-name' , handleMessage : async (message) => { } }); app.on( 'error' , (err) => { console .error(err.message); }); app.on( 'processing_error' , (err) => { console .error(err.message); }); app.start();

The queue is polled continuously for messages using long polling.

Messages are deleted from the queue once the handler function has completed successfully.

Throwing an error (or returning a rejected promise) from the handler function will cause the message to be left on the queue. An SQS redrive policy can be used to move messages that cannot be processed to a dead letter queue.

By default messages are processed one at a time – a new message won't be received until the first one has been processed. To process messages in parallel, use the batchSize option detailed below.

option detailed below. By default, the default Node.js HTTP/HTTPS SQS agent creates a new TCP connection for every new request (AWS SQS documentation). To avoid the cost of establishing a new connection, you can reuse an existing connection by passing a new SQS instance with keepAlive: true .

const { Consumer } = require ( 'sqs-consumer' ); const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); const app = Consumer.create({ queueUrl : 'https://sqs.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/account-id/queue-name' , handleMessage : async (message) => { }, sqs : new AWS.SQS({ httpOptions : { agent : new https.Agent({ keepAlive : true }) } }) }); app.on( 'error' , (err) => { console .error(err.message); }); app.on( 'processing_error' , (err) => { console .error(err.message); }); app.start();

Credentials

By default the consumer will look for AWS credentials in the places specified by the AWS SDK. The simplest option is to export your credentials as environment variables:

export AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=... export AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=...

If you need to specify your credentials manually, you can use a pre-configured instance of the AWS SQS client:

const { Consumer } = require ( 'sqs-consumer' ); const AWS = require ( 'aws-sdk' ); AWS.config.update({ region : 'eu-west-1' , accessKeyId : '...' , secretAccessKey : '...' }); const app = Consumer.create({ queueUrl : 'https://sqs.eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/account-id/queue-name' , handleMessage : async (message) => { }, sqs : new AWS.SQS() }); app.on( 'error' , (err) => { console .error(err.message); }); app.on( 'processing_error' , (err) => { console .error(err.message); }); app.on( 'timeout_error' , (err) => { console .error(err.message); }); app.start();

API

Creates a new SQS consumer.

Options

queueUrl - String - The SQS queue URL

- String - The SQS queue URL region - String - The AWS region (default eu-west-1 )

- String - The AWS region (default ) handleMessage - Function - An async function (or function that returns a Promise ) to be called whenever a message is received. Receives an SQS message object as it's first argument.

- Function - An function (or function that returns a ) to be called whenever a message is received. Receives an SQS message object as it's first argument. handleMessageBatch - Function - An async function (or function that returns a Promise ) to be called whenever a batch of messages is received. Similar to handleMessage but will receive the list of messages, not each message individually. If both are set, handleMessageBatch overrides handleMessage .

- Function - An function (or function that returns a ) to be called whenever a batch of messages is received. Similar to but will receive the list of messages, not each message individually. . handleMessageTimeout - Number - Time in ms to wait for handleMessage to process a message before timing out. Emits timeout_error on timeout. By default, if handleMessage times out, the unprocessed message returns to the end of the queue.

- Number - Time in ms to wait for to process a message before timing out. Emits on timeout. By default, if times out, the unprocessed message returns to the end of the queue. attributeNames - Array - List of queue attributes to retrieve (i.e. ['All', 'ApproximateFirstReceiveTimestamp', 'ApproximateReceiveCount'] ).

- Array - List of queue attributes to retrieve (i.e. ). messageAttributeNames - Array - List of message attributes to retrieve (i.e. ['name', 'address'] ).

- Array - List of message attributes to retrieve (i.e. ). batchSize - Number - The number of messages to request from SQS when polling (default 1 ). This cannot be higher than the AWS limit of 10.

- Number - The number of messages to request from SQS when polling (default ). This cannot be higher than the AWS limit of 10. visibilityTimeout - Number - The duration (in seconds) that the received messages are hidden from subsequent retrieve requests after being retrieved by a ReceiveMessage request.

- Number - The duration (in seconds) that the received messages are hidden from subsequent retrieve requests after being retrieved by a ReceiveMessage request. heartbeatInterval - Number - The interval (in seconds) between requests to extend the message visibility timeout. On each heartbeat the visibility is extended by adding visibilityTimeout to the number of seconds since the start of the handler function. This value must less than visibilityTimeout .

- Number - The interval (in seconds) between requests to extend the message visibility timeout. On each heartbeat the visibility is extended by adding to the number of seconds since the start of the handler function. This value must less than . terminateVisibilityTimeout - Boolean - If true, sets the message visibility timeout to 0 after a processing_error (defaults to false ).

- Boolean - If true, sets the message visibility timeout to 0 after a (defaults to ). waitTimeSeconds - Number - The duration (in seconds) for which the call will wait for a message to arrive in the queue before returning.

- Number - The duration (in seconds) for which the call will wait for a message to arrive in the queue before returning. authenticationErrorTimeout - Number - The duration (in milliseconds) to wait before retrying after an authentication error (defaults to 10000 ).

- Number - The duration (in milliseconds) to wait before retrying after an authentication error (defaults to ). pollingWaitTimeMs - Number - The duration (in milliseconds) to wait before repolling the queue (defaults to 0 ).

- Number - The duration (in milliseconds) to wait before repolling the queue (defaults to ). sqs - Object - An optional AWS SQS object to use if you need to configure the client manually

Start polling the queue for messages.

Stop polling the queue for messages.

Returns the current polling state of the consumer: true if it is actively polling, false if it is not.

Events

Each consumer is an EventEmitter and emits the following events:

Event Params Description error err , [message] Fired when an error occurs interacting with the queue. If the error correlates to a message, that error is included in Params processing_error err , message Fired when an error occurs processing the message. timeout_error err , message Fired when handleMessageTimeout is supplied as an option and if handleMessage times out. message_received message Fired when a message is received. message_processed message Fired when a message is successfully processed and removed from the queue. response_processed None Fired after one batch of items (up to batchSize ) has been successfully processed. stopped None Fired when the consumer finally stops its work. empty None Fired when the queue is empty (All messages have been consumed).

AWS IAM Permissions

Consumer will receive and delete messages from the SQS queue. Ensure sqs:ReceiveMessage and sqs:DeleteMessage access is granted on the queue being consumed.

Contributing

See contributing guidelines.