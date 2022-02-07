Monaco Editor for React · use the monaco-editor in any React application without needing to use
webpack (or
rollup/
parcel/etc) configuration files / plugins
⚡ multi-model editor is already supported; enjoy it 🎉
🎉 version
v4 is here - to see what's new in the new version and how to migrate from
v3, please read this doc (also, if you need the old version
README, it's here)
🎉 the new section Development / Playground has been created - now you can run the playground and play with the internals of the library
🎉 it's already integrated with @monaco-editor/loader
Monaco editor wrapper for easy/one-line integration with any
React application without needing to use
webpack (or any other module bundler) configuration files / plugins. It can be used with apps generated by
create-react-app,
create-snowpack-app,
vite,
Next.js or any other app generators - you don't need to eject or rewire them. You can use it even from CDN without bundlers
The monaco-editor is a well-known web technology based code editor that powers VS Code. This library handles the setup process of the
monaco-editor and provides a clean
API to interact with
monaco from any
React environment
npm install @monaco-editor/react
or
yarn add @monaco-editor/react
or you can use
CDN. Here is an example
NOTE: For
TypeScript type definitions, this package uses the monaco-editor package as a peer dependency. So, if you need types and don't already have the monaco-editor package installed, you will need to do so
Besides types, the library exports
Editorand
DiffEditor components, as well as the
loader utility and the
useMonaco hook:
import Editor, { DiffEditor, useMonaco, loader } from "@monaco-editor/react";
Here is an example of a simple integration of
monaco editor with a
React project.
You just need to import and render the
Editor component:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
return (
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
defaultValue="// some comment"
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
function handleEditorChange(value, event) {
// here is the current value
}
function handleEditorDidMount(editor, monaco) {
console.log("onMount: the editor instance:", editor);
console.log("onMount: the monaco instance:", monaco)
}
function handleEditorWillMount(monaco) {
console.log("beforeMount: the monaco instance:", monaco);
}
function handleEditorValidation(markers) {
// model markers
// markers.forEach(marker => console.log('onValidate:', marker.message));
}
return (
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
defaultValue="// some comment"
onChange={handleEditorChange}
onMount={handleEditorDidMount}
beforeMount={handleEditorWillMount}
onValidate={handleEditorValidation}
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
There are two options to get the current value:
1) get the current model value from the
editor instance
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
const editorRef = useRef(null);
function handleEditorDidMount(editor, monaco) {
editorRef.current = editor;
}
function showValue() {
alert(editorRef.current.getValue());
}
return (
<>
<button onClick={showValue}>Show value</button>
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
defaultValue="// some comment"
onMount={handleEditorDidMount}
/>
</>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
2) get the current model value via
onChange prop
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
function handleEditorChange(value, event) {
console.log("here is the current model value:", value);
}
return (
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
defaultValue="// some comment"
onChange={handleEditorChange}
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { DiffEditor } from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
const diffEditorRef = useRef(null);
function handleEditorDidMount(editor, monaco) {
diffEditorRef.current = editor;
}
function showOriginalValue() {
alert(diffEditorRef.current.getOriginalEditor().getValue());
}
function showModifiedValue() {
alert(diffEditorRef.current.getModifiedEditor().getValue());
}
return (
<>
<button onClick={showOriginalValue}>show original value</button>
<button onClick={showModifiedValue}>show modified value</button>
<DiffEditor
height="90vh"
language="javascript"
original="// the original code"
modified="// the modified code"
onMount={handleEditorDidMount}
/>
</>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
editor instance
The
editor instance is exposed from the
onMount prop as a first parameter, the second is the
monaco instance
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
const editorRef = useRef(null);
function handleEditorDidMount(editor, monaco) {
// here is the editor instance
// you can store it in `useRef` for further usage
editorRef.current = editor;
}
return (
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
defaultValue="// some comment"
onMount={handleEditorDidMount}
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
monaco instance
There are three options to get the
monaco instance:
1) via
onMount/beforeMount
import React, { useRef } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
const monacoRef = useRef(null);
function handleEditorWillMount(monaco) {
// here is the monaco instance
// do something before editor is mounted
monaco.languages.typescript.javascriptDefaults.setEagerModelSync(true);
}
function handleEditorDidMount(editor, monaco) {
// here is another way to get monaco instance
// you can also store it in `useRef` for further usage
monacoRef.current = editor;
}
return (
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
defaultValue="// some comment"
beforeMount={handleEditorWillMount}
onMount={handleEditorDidMount}
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
2) via
loader utility
import { loader } from "@monaco-editor/react";
loader.init().then(monaco => console.log("here is the monaco instance:", monaco));
3) via
useMonaco hook
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor, { useMonaco } from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
const monaco = useMonaco();
useEffect(() => {
if (monaco) {
console.log("here is the monaco isntance:", monaco);
}
}, [monaco]);
return (
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultValue="// some comment"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
useMonaco
useMonaco is a
React hook that returns the instance of the
monaco. But there is an important note that should be considered: the initialization process is being handled by the
loader utility (the reference of @monaco-editor/loader): that process is being done asynchronously and only once. So, if the first initiator of the initialization is
useMonaco hook, the first returned value will be null, due to its asynchronous installation. Just check the returned value of
useMonaco
import React, { useEffect } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor, { useMonaco } from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
const monaco = useMonaco();
useEffect(() => {
// do conditional chaining
monaco?.languages.typescript.javascriptDefaults.setEagerModelSync(true);
// or make sure that it exists by other ways
if (monaco) {
console.log("here is the monaco instance:", monaco);
}
}, [monaco]);
return (
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultValue="// some comment"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
loader-config
The library exports (named) the utility called
loader. Basically, it's the reference of @monaco-editor/loader. By default,
monaco files are being downloaded from
CDN. There is an ability to change this behavior, and other things concerning the
AMD loader of
monaco. We have a default config file that you can modify by the way shown below:
import { loader } from "@monaco-editor/react";
// you can change the source of the monaco files
loader.config({ paths: { vs: "..." } });
// you can configure the locales
loader.config({ "vs/nls": { availableLanguages: { "*": "de" } } });
// or
loader.config({
paths: {
vs: "...",
},
"vs/nls" : {
availableLanguages: {
"*": "de",
},
},
});
NOTE: your passed object will be deeply merged with the default one
When you render the
Editor component, a default model is being created. It's important to mention that when you change the
language or
value props, they affect the same model that has been auto-created at the mount of the component. In most cases it's okay, but the developers face problems when they want to implement a multi-model editor to support tabs/files like in
IDEs. And previously to handle multiple models they had to do it manually and out of the component. Now, the multi-model
API is supported 🎉 Let's check how it works. There are three parameters to create a model -
value,
language and
path (
monaco.editor.createModel(value, language, monaco.Uri.parse(path))). You can consider last one (
path) as an identifier for the model. The
Editor component, now, has a
path prop. When you specify a
path prop, the
Editor component checks if it has a model by that path or not. If yes, the existing model will be shown, otherwise, a new one will be created (and stored). Using this technique you can correspond your files with paths, and create a fully multi-model editor. You can open your file, do some changes, choose another file, and when you come back to the first one the previous model will be shown with the whole view state, text selection, undo stack, scroll position, etc. (simple demo)
Here is a simple example: let's imagine we have a
JSON like representation of some file structure, something like this:
const files = {
"script.js": {
name: "script.js",
language: "javascript",
value: someJSCodeExample,
},
"style.css": {
name: "style.css",
language: "css",
value: someCSSCodeExample,
},
"index.html": {
name: "index.html",
language: "html",
value: someHTMLCodeExample,
},
}
And here is our simple multi-model editor implementation:
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
const [fileName, setFileName] = useState("script.js");
const file = files[fileName];
return (
<>
<button disabled={fileName === "script.js"} onClick={() => setFileName("script.js")}>script.js</button>
<button disabled={fileName === "style.css"} onClick={() => setFileName("style.css")}>style.css</button>
<button disabled={fileName === "index.html"} onClick={() => setFileName("index.html")}>index.html</button>
<Editor
height="80vh"
theme="vs-dark"
path={file.name}
defaultLanguage={file.language}
defaultValue={file.value}
/>
</>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
The properties:
defaultValue
defaultLanguage
defaultPath
value
language
path
saveViewState
will give you more flexibility in working with a multi-model editor.
NOTE
defaultValue,
defaultLanguage, and
defaultPath are being considered only during a new model creation
value,
language, and
path are being tracked the whole time
saveViewState is an indicator whether to save the models' view states between model changes or not
onValidate
onValidate is an additional property. An event is emitted when the content of the current model is changed and the current model markers are ready. It will be fired with the current model markers
import React from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import Editor from "@monaco-editor/react";
function App() {
function handleEditorValidation(markers) {
// model markers
markers.forEach(marker => console.log("onValidate:", marker.message));
}
return (
<Editor
height="90vh"
defaultLanguage="javascript"
defaultValue="// let's write some broken code 😈"
onValidate={handleEditorValidation}
/>
);
}
const rootElement = document.getElementById("root");
ReactDOM.render(<App />, rootElement);
It's important to mention that according to monaco-editor, the whole supported languages are divided into two groups:
1) languages that have rich
IntelliSense and validation
TypeScript
JavaScript
CSS
LESS
SCSS
JSON
HTML
2) languages with only basic syntax colorization
XML
PHP
C#
C++
Razor
Markdown
Diff
Java
VB
CoffeeScript
Handlebars
Batch
Pug
F#
Lua
Powershell
Python
Ruby
SASS
R
Objective-C
As you can guess,
onValidate prop will work only with the languages from the first group
electron users
As a usual
React component, this one also works fine with an electron-react environment, without need to have a
webpack configuration or other extra things. But there are several cases that developers usually face to and sometimes it can be confusing. Here they are:
1) You see loading screen stuck
Usually, it's because your environment doesn't allow you to load external sources. By default, it loads
monaco sources from
CDN. You can see the default configuration. But sure you can change that behavior; the library is fully configurable. Read about it here. So, if you want to download it from your local files, you can do it like this:
import { loader } from "@monaco-editor/react";
loader.config({ paths: { vs: "../path-to-monaco" } });
2) Based on your electron environment it can be required to have an absolute URL
The utility function taken from here can help you to achieve that. Let's imagine you have
monaco-editor package installed and you want to load monaco from the
node_modules rather than from CDN: in that case, you can write something like this:
function ensureFirstBackSlash(str) {
return str.length > 0 && str.charAt(0) !== "/"
? "/" + str
: str;
}
function uriFromPath(_path) {
const pathName = path.resolve(_path).replace(/\\/g, "/");
return encodeURI("file://" + ensureFirstBackSlash(pathName));
}
loader.config({
paths: {
vs: uriFromPath(
path.join(__dirname, "../node_modules/monaco-editor/min/vs")
)
}
});
There were several issues about this topic that can be helpful too - 1 2 3 4
And if you use
electron with
monaco and
react and have faced an issue different than the above-discribed ones, please let us know to make this section more helpful
Next.js users
Like other React components, this one also works with
Next.js without a hitch. The part of the source that should be pre-parsed is optimized for server-side rendering, so, in usual cases, it will work fine, but if you want to have access, for example, to
monaco instance you should be aware that it wants to access the
document object, and it requires browser environment. Basically you just need to avoid running that part out of browser environment, there are several ways to do that. The one is described here
And if you use
monaco with
Next.js and have faced an issue different than the above-described one, please let us know to make this section more helpful
Under the hood this library uses @monaco-editor/loader that provides a utility called
loader. The
loader utility is a collection of functions that are being used to setup
monaco editor into your browser.
loader.init() handles the whole initialization process and returns the instance of the
monaco -
loader.init().then(monaco => console.log("here is the monaco isntance:", monaco)). The
Editor component uses this utility, gains access to
monaco instance and creates the editor. Here is the implementation of the
Editor component. You can use the same technique to create your own
Editor. You can just import the
loader utility, access to
monaco instance, and create your own editor with your own custom logic. The shortest way to do it:
import loader from "@monaco-editor/loader";
loader.init().then(monaco => {
const wrapper = document.getElementById("root");
wrapper.style.height = "100vh";
const properties = {
value: "function hello() {\n\talert(\"Hello world!\");\n}",
language: "javascript",
}
monaco.editor.create(wrapper, properties);
});
That's all. You can wrap it into a
React component, or
Vue, or
Angular or leave it as vanilla one or whatever you want; it's written in pure
js
It's always important to have a place, where you can play with the internals of the library. The
playground is a minimal
React app that directly uses the sources of the library. So, if you are going to open a
PR, or want to check something, or just want to try the freshest state of the library, you can run the playground and enjoy it
clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/suren-atoyan/monaco-react.git
go to the library folder
cd monaco-react
npm install # yarn
cd playground
npm install # yarn
npm run dev # yarn dev
monaco-react
├── playground
│ ├── src/ # playground sources
├── src/ # library sources
└── ...
If you want to change something in the library, go to
monaco-react/src/..., the library will be automatically re-built and the playground will use the latest build
Editor
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|defaultValue
|string
|Default value of the current model
|defaultLanguage
|string
|Default language of the current model
|defaultPath
|string
|Default path of the current model. Will be passed as the third argument to
.createModel method -
monaco.editor.createModel(..., ..., monaco.Uri.parse(defaultPath))
|value
|string
|Value of the current model
|language
|enum: ...
|Language of the current model (all languages that are supported by monaco-editor)
|path
|string
|Path of the current model. Will be passed as the third argument to
.createModel method -
monaco.editor.createModel(..., ..., monaco.Uri.parse(defaultPath))
|theme
|enum: "light" | "vs-dark"
|"light"
|The theme for the monaco. Available options "vs-dark" | "light". Define new themes by
monaco.editor.defineTheme
|line
|number
|The line to jump on it
|loading
|React Node
|"Loading..."
|The loading screen before the editor will be mounted
|options
|object
|{}
|IStandaloneEditorConstructionOptions
|overrideServices
|object
|{}
|IEditorOverrideServices
|saveViewState
|boolean
|true
|Indicator whether to save the models' view states between model changes or not
|keepCurrentModel
|boolean
|false
|Indicator whether to dispose the current model when the Editor is unmounted or not
|width
|union: number | string
|"100%"
|Width of the editor wrapper
|height
|union: number | string
|"100%"
|Height of the editor wrapper
|className
|string
|Class name for the editor container
|wrapperProps
|object
|{}
|Props applied to the wrapper element
|beforeMount
|func
|noop
|Signature: function(monaco: Monaco) => void
An event is emitted before the editor is mounted. It gets the
monaco instance as a first argument
|onMount
|func
|noop
|Signature: function(editor: monaco.editor.IStandaloneCodeEditor, monaco: Monaco) => void
An event is emitted when the editor is mounted. It gets the
editor instance as a first argument and the
monaco instance as a second
|onChange
|func
|Signature: function(value: string | undefined, ev: monaco.editor.IModelContentChangedEvent) => void
An event is emitted when the content of the current model is changed
|onValidate
|func
|noop
|Signature: function(markers: monaco.editor.IMarker[]) => void
An event is emitted when the content of the current model is changed and the current model markers are ready
DiffEditor
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|original
|string
|The original source (left one) value
|modified
|string
|The modified source (right one) value
|language
|enum: ...
|Language for the both models - original and modified (all languages that are supported by monaco-editor)
|originalLanguage
|enum: ...
|This prop gives you the opportunity to specify the language of the original source separately, otherwise, it will get the value of the language property
|modifiedLanguage
|enum: ...
|This prop gives you the opportunity to specify the language of the modified source separately, otherwise, it will get the value of language property
|originalModelPath
|string
|Path for the "original" model. Will be passed as a third argument to
.createModel method -
monaco.editor.createModel(..., ..., monaco.Uri.parse(originalModelPath))
|modifiedModelPath
|string
|Path for the "modified" model. Will be passed as a third argument to
.createModel method -
monaco.editor.createModel(..., ..., monaco.Uri.parse(modifiedModelPath))
|keepCurrentOriginalModel
|boolean
|false
|Indicator whether to dispose the current original model when the DiffEditor is unmounted or not
|keepCurrentModifiedModel
|boolean
|false
|Indicator whether to dispose the current modified model when the DiffEditor is unmounted or not
|theme
|enum: "light" | "vs-dark"
|"light"
|The theme for the monaco. Available options "vs-dark" | "light". Define new themes by
monaco.editor.defineTheme
|line
|number
|The line to jump on it
|loading
|React Node
|"Loading..."
|The loading screen before the editor will be mounted
|options
|object
|{}
|IDiffEditorConstructionOptions
|width
|union: number | string
|"100%"
|Width of the editor wrapper
|height
|union: number | string
|"100%"
|Height of the editor wrapper
|className
|string
|Class name for the editor container
|wrapperProps
|object
|{}
|Props applied to the wrapper element
|beforeMount
|func
|noop
|Signature: function(monaco: Monaco) => void
An event is emitted before the editor mounted. It gets the
monaco instance as a first argument
|onMount
|func
|noop
|Signature: function(editor: monaco.editor.IStandaloneCodeEditor, monaco: Monaco) => void
An event is emitted when the editor is mounted. It gets the
editor instance as a first argument and the
monaco instance as a second