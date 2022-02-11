Momentum UI

Momentum UI is a collection of UI libraries for implementing Momentum Design into web applications and websites.

Table of Contents

Background

These libraries allow web developers to quickly and easily create Momentum Design web apps and sites. We provide libraries built on HTML/CSS and many of the modern JavaScript frameworks, including ReactJS, Angular and AngularJS. We use a Lerna monorepo to manage all of the libraries in one repository.

Usage

The individual libraries are distributed through npm. You can find information on usage and installation in each of their individual README files.

Requirements

To contribute to @momentum-ui, you need to have >=Node 8.10.0 and Yarn installed globally on your machine.

Development

Setting up your development environment:

Clone this repo using a git client (e.g. git clone https://github.com/momentum-design/momentum-ui.git ) Run yarn install from the root of the repo. Run yarn bootstrap from the root of the repo. Run yarn start:all to start the playground app for all libraries or yarn start:<library> to only start the library the you are working in.

NOTE: Install watchman with brew install watchman if you are having the following or similar error after an initial yarn start :

2017-09-05 00:44 node[68587] (FSEvents.framework) FSEventStreamStart: register_with_server: ERROR: f2d_register_rpc() => (null) (-22) 2017-09-05 00:44 node[68587] (FSEvents.framework) FSEventStreamStart: register_with_server: ERROR: f2d_register_rpc() => (null) (-22) events.js:160 throw er; // Unhandled 'error' event ^ Error: Error watching file for changes: EMFILE at exports._errnoException (util.js:1022:11) at FSEvent.FSWatcher._handle.onchange (fs.js:1406:11)

Contributing

PRs are welcome! See CONTRIBUTING for details.

License

©2013-2020 Cisco Systems, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All Rights Reserved.

See LICENSE for details.