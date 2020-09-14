🎮 Minimal Elastic Path Commerce Cloud API request library for Node
yarn add @moltin/request # npm install @moltin/request
const { MoltinClient } = require('@moltin/request')
// import { MoltinClient } from '@moltin/request'
const client = new MoltinClient({
client_id: '...'
})
client
.get('products')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
⚠️ You should not use client credentials on the client-side. You will expose your client secret, read more about authentication here.
const { MoltinClient } = require('@moltin/request')
// import { MoltinClient } from '@moltin/request'
const client = new MoltinClient({
client_id: '...',
client_secret: '...'
})
client
.post('brands', {
name: 'My Special Brand',
slug: 'my-special-brand',
status: 'live'
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
client
.put('brands/:id', {
name: 'My Special Brand!'
})
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
client
.delete('brands/:id')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
To prevent unnecessary authentication requests, you will want to use a storage adapter.
const { MoltinClient } = require('@moltin/request')
const NodeStorageAdapter = require('@moltin/node-storage-adapter')
const client = new MoltinClient({
client_id: '...',
storage: new NodeStorageAdapter('./localStorage')
})
client
.get('products')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
window.localStorage
const { MoltinClient } = require('@moltin/request')
class LocalStorageAdapter {
set(key, value) {
return window.localStorage.setItem(key, value)
}
get(key) {
return window.localStorage.getItem(key)
}
delete(key) {
return window.localStorage.removeItem(key)
}
}
const client = new MoltinClient({
client_id: '...',
storage: new LocalStorageAdapter()
})
client
.get('products')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
This library uses cross-fetch to make requests. If you wish to change this library, you can pass a custom fetch when instantiating a new moltin client.
const { MoltinClient } = require('@moltin/request')
const fetchEverywhere = require('fetch-everywhere')
const client = new MoltinClient({
client_id: '...',
fetch: fetchEverywhere
})
client
.get('products')
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)
const { MoltinClient } = require('@moltin/request')
// import { MoltinClient } from '@moltin/request'
const client = new MoltinClient({
client_id: '...',
client_secret: '...',
fetch: customFetch,
storage: new NodeStorageAdapter('./moltin'),
host: '...',
version: '...',
application: '...',
currency: '...',
customer_token: '...',
headers: {
// ...
}
})
The Elastic Path Commerce Cloud API provides you the ability to send various request headers that change the way data is stored or retrieved.
By default this library will encode all data as JSON, however you can customise this by setting your own
Content-Type header as an additional argument to
get,
post,
put and
delete.
This argument can be used to get products by enabled currency, language or even use for uploading files to Elastic Path Commerce Cloud.
Note: If you add the
Content-Type custom header to
post,
put or
delete you will need to encode
data yourself.
const { MoltinClient } = require('@moltin/request')
const client = new MoltinClient({
client_id: '...'
})
const headers = {
'X-Moltin-Currency': 'gbp'
}
client
.get('products', headers)
.then(console.log)
.catch(console.error)