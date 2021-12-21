Contains the theme used on minecraft.net based on Bootstrap 4

Install

> npm i @mojang/web-theme-bootstrap --save

Included in the package

This package includes two parts:

1. SCSS files needed to generate your minecraft.net look and feel.

These files can be found under the scss folder. In your main scss file, include the following to get started:

$freyja-asset-path : "[path_to_public_folder]" ; $master-head-height-lg : 112px ; $master-head-height-md : 87px ; $global-menu-height : 27px ; @ import "~@mojang/web-theme-bootstrap/scss/styles" ;

Note that the theme takes care of including bootstrap the way it needs to be included so you do not need to @import it yourself.

2. Generic image assets used in several places, including an icon-set

In order to use the image assets and svg icons included in this package you need to have a build step in your build that copies the image assets to your public folder.

The svg icons also needs to be converted into a svg-sprite using svgstore or similar tool.

Changelog

v7.0.0

Update Minecraft, Minecraft Java, Realms & Minecraft Dungeons logos

v6.7.0

Added new class .form-tooltip , form-tooltip-text

, Added svg line-vector-export and line-vector-help followed naming convention.

and followed naming convention. Removed svg vector

v6.6.0

Added media query @media (forced-colors: active) for .form-control:focus

for Added new class .required:after

Added svg vector

v6.5.0

Add a new footer option. mojang-studios-tall-footer

v6.4.0

Added Minecraft Core Brand Logo

v6.3.1

Fixes README Changelog

v6.3.0

New primary color (buttons & links are based out of primary). New secondary and tertiary colors. Loader now uses tertiary colors on dark backgrounds.

v6.2.10

Add Minecraft Java Edition Logo

v6.2.9

Remove use of bg-variant and text-emphasis-variant mixins, that are deprecated in bootstrap@4.4.0

v6.2.8

High contrast fix for button

v6.2.7

Add box-shadow for disabled button

High contrast fix for nav bar

v6.2.6

Rerelease due to publish issue of 6.2.5

v6.2.5

Add highlight color on focus for link button

v6.2.4

Add style for radio and link button on high contrast mode

Add noto sans font assets

v6.2.3

Fix duplicate id in svg and add button high contrast style

v6.2.2

Fix radio buttons in high contrast mode

v6.2.1

Add radio button high contrast style

v6.2.0

Add Minecraft Dungeons Launcher icons

v6.1.0

Add .icon-cero-a

v6.0.0 BREAKING CHANGE

Rename following classes: mojang-footer -> mojang-studios-footer icon-microsoft-studios -> icon-xbox-game-studios icon-mojang -> icon-mojang-studios



v5.1.0

Add cero-a logo

v5.0.0

BREAKING CHANGE

Replace logo svgs: mojang with mojang-studios-horizontal mono-mojang with mono-mojang-studios-horizontal



v4.5.0

Add xbox game studios color logo

v4.4.0

Add font-mc-seven

v4.3.1

Fix cart icon size

v4.3.0

Add pixelated cart icon

v4.2.0

Add Windows logo

Add new Minecraft Dungeons color

v4.1.0

Add Minecraft Dungeons logo back

v4.0.0

Remove Minecraft Dungeons logo

v3.3.1

Namespace Minecraft Dungeons logo ids

v3.3.0

Add Minecraft Dungeons logo

v3.2.0

Darken link color 5%

Add support for disabled radio button

Add new checkbox

v3.1.1

Set link color to primary (was $primary-supportive )

v3.1.0

Update inverted link hover color

Update dropdown-menu style

style Add Xbox Game Studios logo

v3.0.0

Update primary and tertiary color

BREAKING CHANGE: Remove $primary-light-1 , $primary-light-2 , $primary-dark-1 , $primary-dark-2 . Use $primary-supportive for dark and $tertiary for light.

v2.0.0