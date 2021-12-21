Contains the theme used on minecraft.net based on Bootstrap 4
> npm i @mojang/web-theme-bootstrap --save
This package includes two parts:
These files can be found under the scss folder. In your main scss file, include the following to get started:
$freyja-asset-path: "[path_to_public_folder]";
$master-head-height-lg: 112px;
$master-head-height-md: 87px;
$global-menu-height: 27px;
@import "~@mojang/web-theme-bootstrap/scss/styles";
Note that the theme takes care of including bootstrap the way it needs to be included so you do not need to @import it yourself.
In order to use the image assets and svg icons included in this package you need to have a build step in your build that copies the image assets to your public folder.
The svg icons also needs to be converted into a svg-sprite using svgstore or similar tool.
v7.0.0
v6.7.0
.form-tooltip,
form-tooltip-text
line-vector-export and
line-vector-help followed naming convention.
vector
v6.6.0
@media (forced-colors: active) for
.form-control:focus
.required:after
vector
v6.5.0
mojang-studios-tall-footer
v6.4.0
v6.3.1
v6.3.0
v6.2.10
v6.2.9
bg-variant and
text-emphasis-variant mixins, that are deprecated in bootstrap@4.4.0
v6.2.8
v6.2.7
v6.2.6
v6.2.5
v6.2.4
v6.2.3
v6.2.2
v6.2.1
v6.2.0
v6.1.0
.icon-cero-a
v6.0.0 BREAKING CHANGE
mojang-footer ->
mojang-studios-footer
icon-microsoft-studios ->
icon-xbox-game-studios
icon-mojang ->
icon-mojang-studios
v5.1.0
v5.0.0
BREAKING CHANGE
mojang with
mojang-studios-horizontal
mono-mojang with
mono-mojang-studios-horizontal
v4.5.0
v4.4.0
font-mc-seven
v4.3.1
v4.3.0
v4.2.0
v4.1.0
v4.0.0
v3.3.1
v3.3.0
v3.2.0
v3.1.1
$primary-supportive)
v3.1.0
dropdown-menu style
v3.0.0
$primary-light-1,
$primary-light-2,
$primary-dark-1,
$primary-dark-2. Use
$primary-supportive for dark and
$tertiary for light.
v2.0.0
.svg-logo class that makes you able to control color through css
#microsoft and
#mojang logos now inherit their text color from
currentColor. Use
.svg-logo class and set text color to override.