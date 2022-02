Angular 2+ File Uploader

https://ngx-uploader.com

Installation

Add ngx-uploader module as dependency to your project.

npm install ngx-uploader --save

or using yarn :

yarn add ngx-uploader

app.module.ts is a sample how to to include ngx-uploader into your project.

into your project. app.component.ts defines example how to handle events in component or service.

app.component.html represents HTML template with usage examples of ngFileDrop and ngFileSelect directives.

Running demo on local machine

Building demo source code

npm run build:prod node dist/api/index.js

Then open your browser at http://localhost:4900 .

Running demo using Docker

docker build -t ngx-uploader . docker run -it --rm -p 4900:4900 ngx-uploader

Again, you are ready to open your browser at http://localhost:4900 .

LICENCE

MIT