VSCode Horizon Theme port for JupyterLab
pip install jupyterlab-horizon-theme
jupyter labextension install @mohirio/jupyterlab-horizon-theme
This theme works best with Chromium based browsers.
To get the same looks as the screenshot, create a shortcut with any browser and tick "Open As Window", you'll have an "Almost" standalone JupyterLab app.
Please report any issues you might have and I'll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.
Thanks to Horizon Theme for VSCode for the great color scheme.
And thanks to Jupyter Atom Dark Theme for CSS elements styling.