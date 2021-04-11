VSCode Horizon Theme port for JupyterLab

Installation

PyPI

pip install jupyterlab-horizon-theme

npm

jupyter labextension install @mohirio/jupyterlab-horizon-theme

This theme works best with Chromium based browsers.

To get the same looks as the screenshot, create a shortcut with any browser and tick "Open As Window", you'll have an "Almost" standalone JupyterLab app.

Issues

Please report any issues you might have and I'll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Credit

Thanks to Horizon Theme for VSCode for the great color scheme.

And thanks to Jupyter Atom Dark Theme for CSS elements styling.