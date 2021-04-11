openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
jht

@mohirio/jupyterlab-horizon-theme

by Mohammad Almogbel
3.0.1 (see all)

VSCode Horizon Theme port for JupyterLab

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

627

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@mohirio/jupyterlab-horizon-theme

VSCode Horizon Theme port for JupyterLab

drawing

Installation

  • PyPI
pip install jupyterlab-horizon-theme
  • npm
jupyter labextension install @mohirio/jupyterlab-horizon-theme

This theme works best with Chromium based browsers.

To get the same looks as the screenshot, create a shortcut with any browser and tick "Open As Window", you'll have an "Almost" standalone JupyterLab app.

Issues

Please report any issues you might have and I'll try to get it fixed as soon as possible.

Credit

Thanks to Horizon Theme for VSCode for the great color scheme.

And thanks to Jupyter Atom Dark Theme for CSS elements styling.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial