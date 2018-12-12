This is the branch for @moefe/vue-aplayer 2.0.

Status: Beta

Most of the planned features are in place but there may still be bugs.

Documentation

Docs are available at aplayer.moefe.org/docs/

Install

yarn add @moefe/vue-aplayer

Usage

import Vue from 'vue' ; import APlayer from '@moefe/vue-aplayer' ; Vue.use(APlayer, { defaultCover : 'https://github.com/u3u.png' , productionTip : false , });

Related Projects

APlayer: Original project, thanks @DIYgod

Vue-Aplayer: Another Vue implementation of APlayer by @SevenOutman

Contributing

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

Author

vue-aplayer © u3u, Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by u3u with help from contributors (list).