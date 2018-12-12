This is the branch for
@moefe/vue-aplayer2.0.
Most of the planned features are in place but there may still be bugs.
Docs are available at aplayer.moefe.org/docs/
yarn add @moefe/vue-aplayer
import Vue from 'vue';
import APlayer from '@moefe/vue-aplayer';
Vue.use(APlayer, {
defaultCover: 'https://github.com/u3u.png', // set the default cover
productionTip: false, // disable console output
});
git checkout -b my-new-feature
git commit -am 'Add some feature'
git push origin my-new-feature
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
さくら
💻 📖 💡
DIYgod
🎨 🤔
Rex Zeng
🐛
Nuno Jesus
🎨
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!
vue-aplayer © u3u, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by u3u with help from contributors (list).