@moefe/vue-aplayer

by MoePlayer
2.0.0-beta.5 (see all)

🍰 A beautiful HTML5 music player for Vue.js

Overview

346

GitHub Stars

428

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vue Audio Player

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vue-aplayer

NPM version Build Status LICENSE MIT Code Style: Prettier

This is the branch for @moefe/vue-aplayer 2.0.

Status: Beta

Most of the planned features are in place but there may still be bugs.

Documentation

Docs are available at aplayer.moefe.org/docs/

Install

yarn add @moefe/vue-aplayer

Usage

Edit vue-aplayer

import Vue from 'vue';
import APlayer from '@moefe/vue-aplayer';

Vue.use(APlayer, {
  defaultCover: 'https://github.com/u3u.png', // set the default cover
  productionTip: false, // disable console output
});

Contributing

  1. Fork it!
  2. Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  3. Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  4. Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  5. Submit a pull request :D

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


さくら
💻 📖 💡
DIYgod
🎨 🤔
Rex Zeng
🐛
Nuno Jesus
🎨

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind are welcome!

Author

vue-aplayer © u3u, Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by u3u with help from contributors (list).

qwq.cat · GitHub @u3u

