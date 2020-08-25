Ionic integration adapters for Vue.
Ionic-Vue vs
@ionic/vue
Ionic-Vue codebase has been contributed to the Ionic core and as @ionic/vue. However,
@ionic/vue provides limited support to Ionic v4.
The amazing Ionic team is always looking to bring the most modern of browser capabilities to their framework. The official Vue support will land after Vue 3 has stabilized.
Modus Create engineers continue to maintain this library to support the community that wants to create beautiful mobile apps with Vue and Ionic.
Our goal is to allow developers to be up to date with the latest advances of Ionic and Vue. Thus we are delivering features and bug fixes as fast as possible.
Overview: all of the controllers and major features such as transitions and router have been implemented and tested for several months now. Apart from minor improvements and further testing of various mixes of Ionic components and implementations this library is considered feature complete.
|Feature
|Status
|@ionic/vue
|Notes
|Router
|✔️
|✔️
|Fully implemented
|Router View
|✔️
|✔️
|Fully implemented
|Tabs
|✔️
|✔️
|Fully implemented
|Controllers
|✔️
|✔️
|Fully implemented
|TypeScript
|✔️
|✔️
|Fully implemented
|MS Edge Fix
|✔️
|✔️
|Fully implemented
|Router keep-alive
|✔️
|Pending
|-
|Functional Inputs
|✔️
|Pending
|-
|Import controllers directly
|✔️
|Pending
|Improve treeshaking and sync with react and angular implementations
|Restore scroll on navigation
|✔️
|-
|When going back through history restore the scroll position
|Unit tests
|❌
|❌
|Outdated as were originally written in plain JS, need to be updated for TS
⚠️ Moving forward all versions of
ionic-vue will be supporting Ionic 5 only, if you'd like to continue using Ionic 4 please use
ionic-vue version
1.3.4
🚧 We are actively developing the next major version of this library. It supports Vue 3 and all of the new APIs like Composition, new transition features, etc. You can track the progress in the dev branch.
A quick introduction of the minimal setup you need to get a hello world up and running.
npm install @ionic/core @modus/ionic-vue
Now you can use it during the initialization step of your Vue app.
import Vue from 'vue'
import '@ionic/core/css/ionic.bundle.css'
import Ionic, { IonicVueRouter } from '@modus/ionic-vue'
import Home from './Home.vue'
Vue.use(Ionic)
Vue.use(IonicVueRouter)
new Vue({
router: new IonicVueRouter({
routes: [
{ path: '/', component: Home },
{ path: '/page', component: () => import('./Page.vue') }
],
}),
}).$mount('ion-app')
Ionic requires a root element of
ion-app in your HTML.
IonicVueRouter requires
ion-vue-router element in order to render Ionic transitions. Otherwise you can use the official VueRouter
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>...</head>
<body>
<ion-app>
<ion-vue-router />
</ion-app>
</body>
</html>
IonicVue abstracts DOM interaction of Ionic UI components inside a Vue application.
import { alertController } from '@ionic/vue';
Vue.component('Foo', {
methods: {
notify() {
alertController
.create({
header: 'Notification',
subHeader: null,
message: 'Hello World',
buttons: ['Bye'],
})
.then(a => a.present())
.catch(console.error)
},
},
})
IonicVue supports all of the Ionic controllers:
IonicVueRouter binds Ionic transitions and routing functionalities with Vue Router.
It is an extension of the official Vue Router thus it can be used as a drop-in replacement with all of the methods, hooks, etc. working as expected.
Simply clone the repo and install dependencies to get started with development.
git clone https://github.com/moduscreateorg/ionic-vue.git
cd ionic-vue/
npm install
Testing will require peer dependencies to be installed. Peer dependencies are:
vue
vue-template-compiler
vue-router
@ionic/core
You can install peer dependencies without modifying package.json.
npm run install.peer
We recommend trying out your
ionic-vue changes in an actual app. You can do that with
npm link:
cd ionic-vue/
npm link
cd ../sample-app/
npm link @modus/ionic-vue
Beep is a fantastic sample application you can use to test
ionic-vue.
Rollup automatically creates distribution packages.
For development build run:
npm run dev
For automatic rebuild on changes run:
npm run watch
For production build run:
npm run prod
Make sure you have installed peer dependencies (explained above) before running tests.
npm test
The ionic-vue project uses SonarQube's SonarCloud product for static analysis scans.
Our publicly available dashboard for the project can be found here
Modus Create is a digital product consultancy. We use a distributed team of the best talent in the world to offer a full suite of digital product design-build services; ranging from consumer facing apps, to digital migration, to agile development training, and business transformation.
This project is part of Modus Labs.
This project is MIT licensed.