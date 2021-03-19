Gimbal - Web Performance Budgeting Automation

Gimbal uses industry-standard audits to analyze application performance. Continuously track performance to ensure your apps are within acceptable 🏎performance budgets.

Gimbal ❤️ CIs like Circle CI, Travis CI, Jenkins, and GitHub Actions.

Getting Started

You can install Gimbal globally using npm or yarn :

npm install --global @modus/gimbal yarn global add @modus/gimbal gimbal -- help

Now the gimbal is executable throughout your system for any projects you want to audit.

You can also install it to a specific project as a development dependency.

npm install --save-dev @modus/gimbal yarn add --dev @modus/gimbal

Your project should have been built in order to execute gimbal.

You can execute it via a npm script: ( package.json ):

{ "scripts" : { "audit" : "gimbal audit" } }

npm run audit yarn audit

Configuration

You don't need to Configure Gimbal, but we understand that defaults are optimistic, at least for existing projects that want to introduce performance budgeting.

To ease you be ready to use, let's start with some sample .gimbalrc.yml config files:

Minimal Minimal with all native audits Using other audit plugins and more sample configurations

Please, make sure your project was build before executing gimbal.

You may save them as your .gimbalrc.yml file and run gimbal .

1) Minimal sample .gimbalrc.yml config file:

audits: - size configs: buildDir: build

2) Minimal sample .gimbalrc.yml config file running all native audits:

audits: - size - lighthouse - heap-snapshot - unused-source configs: buildDir: build

3) Sample .gimbalrc.yml config file running audit plugins and more configurations:

Before executing this config file you should install mentioned plugins. For instance:

npm install @modus/gimbal-plugin-axe @modus/gimbal-plugin-last-value @modus/gimbal-plugin-sqlite yarn add @modus/gimbal-plugin-axe @modus/gimbal-plugin-last-value @modus/gimbal-plugin-sqlite

In case you don't use build as your build directory and an exception raises with an error concerning a nonexistent build directory, please create one and run gimbal again.

Config file:

audits: - axe - size - lighthouse - heap-snapshot - unused-source configs: comment: onlyFailures: true heap-snapshot: threshold: Documents: 11 Frames: 5 JSHeapTotalSize: 13356000 JSHeapUsedSize: 10068000 Nodes: 800 RecalcStyleCount: 15 LayoutCount: 15 lighthouse: skipAudits: - uses-http2 - redirects-http - uses-long-cache-ttl - uses-text-compression outputHtml: artifacts/lighthouse.html threshold: accessibility: 90 "best-practices": 92 performance: 64 pwa: 52 seo: 100 size: - path: ./build/precache-*.js maxSize: 10 KB - path: ./build/static/js/[0-9]*.chunk.js maxSize: 1 MB - path: ./build/static/js/*.chunk.js maxSize: 1 MB - path: ./build/static/js/runtime*.js maxSize: 10 KB - path: ./build/index.html maxSize: 10 KB - path: ./build/favicon.ico maxSize: 10 KB - path: ./build/ maxSize: 18 MB unused-source: threshold: - path: "**/*(private).*.chunk.css" maxSize: 60 % - path: "**/!(private).*.chunk.css" maxSize: 60 % - path: "**/*([0-9]).*.chunk.js" maxSize: 90 % - path: "**/!([0-9]|main).*.chunk.js" maxSize: 45 % - path: "**/(main).*.chunk.js" maxSize: 50 % outputs: cli: onlyFailures: true html: artifacts/results.html json: artifacts/results.json markdown: artifacts/results.md plugins: - plugin: "@modus/gimbal-plugin-last-value" saveOnlyOnSuccess: false - plugin: "@modus/gimbal-plugin-sqlite" lastValue: true - plugin: "@modus/gimbal-plugin-axe" thresholds: aria-allowed-attr: critical color-contrast: serious landmark-one-main: moderate landmark-complementary-is-top-level: moderate meta-viewport: critical region: moderate page-has-heading-one: moderate scrollable-region-focusable: moderate

CI Integration

Consult with our docs for sample CI configuration files:

Docker

Docker images are available in Docker Hub as moduscreate/gimbal.

Packages

This repo is organized as a monorepo that uses Lerna. Packages:

Questions and Support

If you have a problem running Gimbal, please submit an issue. The more information you give us the faster we can get back with a good answer.

Licensing

This project is MIT licensed.