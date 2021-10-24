SVG sprite loader

Webpack loader for creating SVG sprites.

Why it's cool

Minimum initial configuration . Most of the options are configured automatically.

. Most of the options are configured automatically. Runtime for browser . Sprites are rendered and injected in pages automatically, you just refer to images via <svg><use xlink:href="#id"></use></svg> .

. Sprites are rendered and injected in pages automatically, you just refer to images via . Isomorphic runtime for node/browser . Can render sprites on server or in browser manually.

. Can render sprites on server or in browser manually. Customizable . Write/extend runtime module to implement custom sprite behaviour. Write/extend runtime generator to produce your own runtime, e.g. React component configured with imported symbol.

. Write/extend runtime module to implement custom sprite behaviour. Write/extend runtime generator to produce your own runtime, e.g. React component configured with imported symbol. External sprite file is generated for images imported from css/scss/sass/less/styl/html (SVG stacking technique).

Installation

npm install svg-sprite-loader -D yarn add svg-sprite-loader -D

Configuration

{ test : /\.svg$/ , loader : 'svg-sprite-loader' , query : { ... } } { test : /\.svg$/ , loaders : [ `svg-sprite-loader? ${ JSON .stringify({ ... } )}` , 'svg-transform-loader' , 'svgo-loader' ] } { test : /\.svg$/ , loader : 'svg-sprite-loader' , options : { ... } } { test : /\.svg$/ , use : [ { loader : 'svg-sprite-loader' , options : { ... } }, 'svg-transform-loader' , 'svgo-loader' ] }

symbolId ( string | function(path, query) , default [name] )

How <symbol> id attribute should be named. All patterns from loader-utils#interpolateName are supported. Also can be a function which accepts 2 args - file path and query string and return symbol id:

{ symbolId : filePath => path.basename(filePath) }

symbolRegExp (default '' )

Passed to the symbolId interpolator to support the [N] pattern in the loader-utils name interpolator

esModule (default true , autoconfigured)

Generated export format:

when true loader will produce export default ... .

loader will produce . when false the result is module.exports = ... .

By default depends on used webpack version: true for webpack >= 2, false otherwise.

Runtime configuration

When you require an image, loader transforms it to SVG <symbol> , adds it to the special sprite storage and returns class instance that represents symbol. It contains id , viewBox and content ( id , viewBox and url in extract mode) fields and can later be used for referencing the sprite image, e.g:

import twitterLogo from './logos/twitter.svg' ; const rendered = ` <svg viewBox=" ${twitterLogo.viewBox} "> <use xlink:href="# ${twitterLogo.id} " /> </svg>` ;

When browser event DOMContentLoaded is fired, sprite will be automatically rendered and injected in the document.body . If custom behaviour is needed (e.g. a different mounting target) default sprite module could be overridden via spriteModule option. Check example below.

spriteModule (autoconfigured)

Path to sprite module that will be compiled and executed at runtime. By default it depends on target webpack config option:

svg-sprite-loader/runtime/browser-sprite.build for 'web' target.

for 'web' target. svg-sprite-loader/runtime/sprite.build for other targets.

If you need custom behavior, use this option to specify a path of your sprite implementation module. Path will be resolved relative to the current webpack build folder, e.g. utils/sprite.js placed in current project dir should be written as ./utils/sprite .

Example of sprite with custom mounting target (copypasted from browser-sprite):

import BrowserSprite from 'svg-baker-runtime/src/browser-sprite' ; import domready from 'domready' ; const sprite = new BrowserSprite(); domready( () => sprite.mount( '#my-custom-mounting-target' )); export default sprite;

It's highly recommended to extend default sprite classes:

symbolModule (autoconfigured)

Same as spriteModule , but for sprite symbol. By default also depends on target webpack config option:

svg-baker-runtime/browser-symbol for 'web' target.

for 'web' target. svg-baker-runtime/symbol for other targets.

Path to node.js script that generates client runtime. Use this option if you need to produce your own runtime, e.g. React component configured with imported symbol. Example.

runtimeCompat (default false , deprecated)

Should runtime be compatible with earlier v0.x loader versions. This option will be removed in the next major version release.

runtimeOptions

Arbitrary data passed to runtime generator. Reserved for future use when other runtime generators will be created.

Extract configuration

In the extract mode loader should be configured with plugin, otherwise an error is thrown. Example:

const SpriteLoaderPlugin = require ( 'svg-sprite-loader/plugin' ); ... { plugins : [ new SpriteLoaderPlugin() ] }

extract (default false , autoconfigured)

Switches loader to the extract mode. Enabled automatically for images imported from css/scss/sass/less/styl/html files.

spriteFilename (type string|Function<string> ,default sprite.svg )

Filename of extracted sprite. Multiple sprites can be generated by specifying different loader rules restricted with include option or by providing custom function which recieves SVG file absolute path, e.g.:

{ test : /\.svg$/ , loader : 'svg-sprite-loader' , options : { extract : true , spriteFilename : svgPath => `sprite ${svgPath.substr( -4 )} ` } }

[hash] in sprite filename will be replaced by it's content hash. It is also possible to generate sprite for each chunk by using [chunkname] pattern in spriteFilename option. This is experimental feature, use it with caution!

publicPath (type: string , default: __webpack_public_path__ )

Custom public path for sprite file.

{ test : /\.svg$/ , loader : 'svg-sprite-loader' , options : { extract : true , publicPath : '/' } }

outputPath (type: string , default: null`)

Custom output path for sprite file. By default it will use publicPath . This param is useful if you want to store sprite is a directory with a custom http access.

{ test : /\.svg$/ , loader : 'svg-sprite-loader' , options : { extract : true , outputPath : 'custom-dir/sprites/' publicPath : 'sprites/' } }

Plain sprite

You can render plain sprite in extract mode without styles and usages. Pass plainSprite: true option to plugin constructor:

{ plugins : [ new SpriteLoaderPlugin({ plainSprite : true }) ] }

Sprite attributes

Sprite <svg> tag attributes can be specified via spriteAttrs plugin option:

{ plugins : [ new SpriteLoaderPlugin({ plainSprite : true , spriteAttrs : { id : 'my-custom-sprite-id' } }) ] }

Examples

See examples folder.

