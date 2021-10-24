Webpack loader for creating SVG sprites.
🎉 2.0 is out, please read the migration guide & overview.
⚠️ For old v0.x versions see the README in the v0 branch.
<svg><use xlink:href="#id"></use></svg>.
npm install svg-sprite-loader -D
# via yarn
yarn add svg-sprite-loader -D
// webpack 1
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'svg-sprite-loader',
query: { ... }
}
// webpack 1 multiple loaders
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loaders: [
`svg-sprite-loader?${JSON.stringify({ ... })}`,
'svg-transform-loader',
'svgo-loader'
]
}
// webpack >= 2
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'svg-sprite-loader',
options: { ... }
}
// webpack >= 2 multiple loaders
{
test: /\.svg$/,
use: [
{ loader: 'svg-sprite-loader', options: { ... } },
'svg-transform-loader',
'svgo-loader'
]
}
symbolId (
string | function(path, query), default
[name])
How
<symbol>
id attribute should be named. All patterns from loader-utils#interpolateName
are supported. Also can be a function which accepts 2 args - file path and query string and return symbol id:
{
symbolId: filePath => path.basename(filePath)
}
symbolRegExp (default
'')
Passed to the symbolId interpolator to support the [N] pattern in the loader-utils name interpolator
esModule (default
true, autoconfigured)
Generated export format:
true loader will produce
export default ....
false the result is
module.exports = ....
By default depends on used webpack version:
true for webpack >= 2,
false otherwise.
When you require an image, loader transforms it to SVG
<symbol>, adds it to the special sprite storage and returns class instance
that represents symbol. It contains
id,
viewBox and
content (
id,
viewBox and
url in extract mode)
fields and can later be used for referencing the sprite image, e.g:
import twitterLogo from './logos/twitter.svg';
// twitterLogo === SpriteSymbol<id: string, viewBox: string, content: string>
// Extract mode: SpriteSymbol<id: string, viewBox: string, url: string, toString: Function>
const rendered = `
<svg viewBox="${twitterLogo.viewBox}">
<use xlink:href="#${twitterLogo.id}" />
</svg>`;
When browser event
DOMContentLoaded is fired, sprite will be automatically rendered and injected in the
document.body.
If custom behaviour is needed (e.g. a different mounting target) default sprite module could be overridden via
spriteModule option. Check example below.
spriteModule (autoconfigured)
Path to sprite module that will be compiled and executed at runtime.
By default it depends on
target webpack config option:
svg-sprite-loader/runtime/browser-sprite.build for 'web' target.
svg-sprite-loader/runtime/sprite.build for other targets.
If you need custom behavior, use this option to specify a path of your sprite implementation module.
Path will be resolved relative to the current webpack build folder, e.g.
utils/sprite.js placed in current project dir should be written as
./utils/sprite.
Example of sprite with custom mounting target (copypasted from browser-sprite):
import BrowserSprite from 'svg-baker-runtime/src/browser-sprite';
import domready from 'domready';
const sprite = new BrowserSprite();
domready(() => sprite.mount('#my-custom-mounting-target'));
export default sprite; // don't forget to export!
It's highly recommended to extend default sprite classes:
symbolModule (autoconfigured)
Same as
spriteModule, but for sprite symbol. By default also depends on
target webpack config option:
svg-baker-runtime/browser-symbol for 'web' target.
svg-baker-runtime/symbol for other targets.
runtimeGenerator (default generator)
Path to node.js script that generates client runtime. Use this option if you need to produce your own runtime, e.g. React component configured with imported symbol. Example.
runtimeCompat (default
false, deprecated)
Should runtime be compatible with earlier v0.x loader versions. This option will be removed in the next major version release.
runtimeOptions
Arbitrary data passed to runtime generator. Reserved for future use when other runtime generators will be created.
In the extract mode loader should be configured with plugin, otherwise an error is thrown. Example:
// webpack.config.js
const SpriteLoaderPlugin = require('svg-sprite-loader/plugin');
...
{
plugins: [
new SpriteLoaderPlugin()
]
}
extract (default
false, autoconfigured)
Switches loader to the extract mode. Enabled automatically for images imported from css/scss/sass/less/styl/html files.
spriteFilename (type
string|Function<string>,default
sprite.svg)
Filename of extracted sprite. Multiple sprites can be generated by specifying different loader rules restricted with
include option or
by providing custom function which recieves SVG file absolute path, e.g.:
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'svg-sprite-loader',
options: {
extract: true,
spriteFilename: svgPath => `sprite${svgPath.substr(-4)}`
}
}
[hash] in sprite filename will be replaced by it's content hash.
It is also possible to generate sprite for each chunk by using
[chunkname] pattern in spriteFilename option. This is experimental feature, use it with caution!
publicPath (type:
string, default:
__webpack_public_path__)
Custom public path for sprite file.
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'svg-sprite-loader',
options: {
extract: true,
publicPath: '/'
}
}
outputPath (type:
string, default: null`)
Custom output path for sprite file.
By default it will use
publicPath.
This param is useful if you want to store sprite is a directory with a custom http access.
{
test: /\.svg$/,
loader: 'svg-sprite-loader',
options: {
extract: true,
outputPath: 'custom-dir/sprites/'
publicPath: 'sprites/'
}
}
You can render plain sprite in extract mode without styles and usages. Pass
plainSprite: true option to plugin constructor:
{
plugins: [
new SpriteLoaderPlugin({ plainSprite: true })
]
}
Sprite
<svg> tag attributes can be specified via
spriteAttrs plugin option:
{
plugins: [
new SpriteLoaderPlugin({
plainSprite: true,
spriteAttrs: {
id: 'my-custom-sprite-id'
}
})
]
}
