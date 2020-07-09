openbase logo
@module-federation/automatic-vendor-federation

by module-federation
1.2.1 (see all)

Utility to enable automatic vendor sharing within bundles using Module Federation

Readme

automatic-vendor-federation

Utility to enable automatic vendor sharing within bundles using Module Federation

This tool will be part of Webpack 5 core: https://github.com/webpack/webpack/pull/10960

Check out our book

Practical Module Federation BookWe will be actively updating this book over the next year as we learn more about best practices and what issues people are running into with Module Federation, as well as with every release of Webpack as it moves towards a release candidate and release. So with your one purchase you are buying a whole year of updates.

Install

yarn install @module-federation/automatic-vendor-sharing -D

Usage

There are a few arguments you can pass to the utility.

  • exclude : allows you to filter out any packages including part of the string.
  • packageJson : pass your apps package.json: eg: require("./package.json");
  • ignoreVersion: you can ignore versions on some shared packages. This utility supports versioned dependencies, which is a problem when using React as there can only be one version on the page
  • ignorePatchVersion : ignore patch numbers and share dependencies based on a minor version matching. lodash-4.11 instead of lodash-4.11.7
  • shareFrom: choose where in package.json the utility should share from. ['dependencies','peerDependencies']/ (default: dependencies)
const AutomaticVendorFederation = require("@module-federation/automatic-vendor-federation");
const { ModuleFederationPlugin } = require("webpack").container;
const packageJson = require("./package.json");
const exclude = ["babel", "plugin", "preset", "webpack", "loader", "serve"];
const ignoreVersion = ["react", "react-dom"];

module.export = {
  //... rest of your config
  plugins: [
    new ModuleFederationPlugin({
      name: "app2",
      library: { type: "var", name: "app2" },
      filename: "remoteEntry.js",
      remotes: {
        app1: "app1",
      },
      exposes: {
        Button: "./src/Button",
      },
      shared: AutomaticVendorFederation({
        exclude,
        ignoreVersion,
        packageJson,
        shareFrom: ["dependencies", "peerDependencies"],
        ignorePatchVersion: true,
      }),
    }),
  ],
};

