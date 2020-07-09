@module-federation/automatic-vendor-federation

Utility to enable automatic vendor sharing within bundles using Module Federation

This tool will be part of Webpack 5 core: https://github.com/webpack/webpack/pull/10960

Install

yarn install @module-federation/automatic-vendor-sharing -D

Usage

There are a few arguments you can pass to the utility.

exclude : allows you to filter out any packages including part of the string.

packageJson : pass your apps package.json : eg: require("./package.json");

ignoreVersion : you can ignore versions on some shared packages. This utility supports versioned dependencies, which is a problem when using React as there can only be one version on the page

ignorePatchVersion : ignore patch numbers and share dependencies based on a minor version matching. lodash-4.11 instead of lodash-4.11.7

: ignore patch numbers and share dependencies based on a minor version matching. lodash-4.11 instead of lodash-4.11.7 shareFrom : choose where in package.json the utility should share from. ['dependencies','peerDependencies'] / (default: dependencies )