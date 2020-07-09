Utility to enable automatic vendor sharing within bundles using Module Federation
yarn install @module-federation/automatic-vendor-sharing -D
There are a few arguments you can pass to the utility.
exclude : allows you to filter out any packages including part of the string.
packageJson : pass your apps
package.json: eg:
require("./package.json");
ignoreVersion: you can ignore versions on some shared packages. This utility supports versioned dependencies, which is a problem when using React as there can only be one version on the page
ignorePatchVersion : ignore patch numbers and share dependencies based on a minor version matching. lodash-4.11 instead of lodash-4.11.7
shareFrom: choose where in package.json the utility should share from.
['dependencies','peerDependencies']/ (default:
dependencies)
const AutomaticVendorFederation = require("@module-federation/automatic-vendor-federation");
const { ModuleFederationPlugin } = require("webpack").container;
const packageJson = require("./package.json");
const exclude = ["babel", "plugin", "preset", "webpack", "loader", "serve"];
const ignoreVersion = ["react", "react-dom"];
module.export = {
//... rest of your config
plugins: [
new ModuleFederationPlugin({
name: "app2",
library: { type: "var", name: "app2" },
filename: "remoteEntry.js",
remotes: {
app1: "app1",
},
exposes: {
Button: "./src/Button",
},
shared: AutomaticVendorFederation({
exclude,
ignoreVersion,
packageJson,
shareFrom: ["dependencies", "peerDependencies"],
ignorePatchVersion: true,
}),
}),
],
};