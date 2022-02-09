A streamlined re-interpretation of CSS Modules

Check out the official modular-css site: http://m-css.com/

There's an online REPL where you can try out modular-css without needing to install anything!

http://m-css.com/repl

Features

Composition

.red { color : red; } .blue { composes : red; background : blue; }

Values

@ value alert: #F00; .alert { color : alert; } .alert { color : #F00 ; }

Selector Scoping

.style { color : red; } :global(.style2) { color : blue; } .f5507abd_style { color : red; } .style2 { color : blue; }

Style Overrides

.input { width : 100% ; } .fieldset :external(input from "./ input .css ") { width : 50% ; }

More detailed descriptions are available on the website.

