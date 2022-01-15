filename - string - If supplied, this contains the file's filename. WARNING: You should almost never use this value as-is (especially if you are using preservePath: true in your config ) as it could contain malicious input. You are better off generating your own (safe) filenames, or at the very least using a hash of the filename.

mimeType - string - The file's 'Content-Type' value.

Note: If you listen for this event, you should always consume the stream whether you care about its contents or not (you can simply do stream.resume(); if you want to discard/skip the contents), otherwise the 'finish' / 'close' event will never fire on the busboy parser stream. However, if you aren't accepting files, you can either simply not listen for the 'file' event at all or set limits.files to 0 , and any/all files will be automatically skipped (these skipped files will still count towards any configured limits.files and limits.parts limits though).