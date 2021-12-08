Welcome to Mockoon's official CLI, a lightweight and fast NPM package to deploy your mock APIs anywhere. Feed it with a Mockoon's export file, and you are good to go.

The CLI supports the same features as the main application: templating system, proxy mode, route response rules, etc.

Installation

$ npm install -g @mockoon/cli

Usage:

$ mockoon-cli COMMAND

Use your mocks in the CLI

The CLI currently supports only data files (exported or not) in Mockoon's format. The CLI can import and migrate data from older versions of Mockoon. However, it doesn't alter the file you provide and only migrates a copy. If you created or exported your mock with a more recent version of the application, you need to update your CLI with the following command: npm install -g @mockoon/cli .

Two methods are available to run your mocks with the CLI: directly using a Mockoon's environment file or an export file.

Use a Mockoon environment file (preferred method)

Following Mockoon's changes in version 1.16.0 and starting with CLI v1.2.0, the latter is directly compatible with Mockoon's environment files, without the need to use the export method (see below).

You can run your mock in one single step using the start command and replacing ~/path/to/your-environment-file.json by the actual location of your Mockoon environment file:

$ mockoon-cli start --data ~/path/to/your-environment-file.json

To locate your environment file from the main application, right-click on a environment and select "Show in folder" in the context menu.

Use a Mockoon export file

While we recommend using the method above to launch your mocks with the CLI, you can still use Mockoon's export feature. The advantage of this method is that it allows exporting multiple mocks and run them together with one start command and the --all flag.

To export your environment(s) to use them in the CLI, follow these steps:

Open the Import/export application menu and choose Mockoon's format -> Export all environments to a file (JSON) or Mockoon's format -> Export current environment to a file (JSON) . You can also right-click on one of the environments and select Copy to clipboard (JSON) . You will then have to manually create a file and paste the environment's JSON data. Choose a folder to save the JSON file. Use the start command below to launch your mock APIs with the CLI: $ mockoon-cli start --data ~/path/to/your-export-file.json -i 0

You will find more details in the official documentation.

Compatibility

Mockoon's CLI has been tested on Node.js versions 10, 12, 14, and 15.

Commands

mockoon-cli start

Starts a mock API from a Mockoon's environment file or export file. As an export file can contain multiple environments, you can indicate the one you want to run by specifying its index in the file or its name. If only one environment is present in the file, you can omit the index, and the CLI will run it by default.

The process will be created by default with the name and port of the Mockoon's environment. You can override these values by using the --port and --pname flags.

Using the --daemon-off flag will keep the CLI in the foreground. The mock API process will not be managed by PM2. When running as a blocking process, all the logs are sent to both stdout (console) and the usual files.

USAGE $ mockoon-cli start

EXAMPLES 
$ mockoon-cli start

mockoon-cli list [ID]

Command alias: info

Lists all the running mock APIs and display some information: process name, pid, status, cpu, memory, port. You can also get the same information for a specific mock API by providing its pid or name.

USAGE $ mockoon-cli list

ARGUMENTS ID Running API pid or name

EXAMPLE 
$ mockoon-cli list 
$ mockoon-cli info 
$ mockoon-cli list 0 
$ mockoon-cli list "Mock_environment"

mockoon-cli stop [ID]

Stops one or more running processes. When 'all' is provided, all processes will be stopped.

USAGE mockoon-cli stop [ID]

ARGUMENTS ID Running API pid or name

EXAMPLE 
mockoon-cli stop 
mockoon-cli stop 0 
mockoon-cli stop "name" 
mockoon-cli stop "all"

mockoon-cli dockerize

Generates a Dockerfile used to build a self-contained image of a mock API. After building the image, no additional parameters will be needed when running the container. This command takes similar flags as the start command.

Please note that this command will extract your Mockoon environment from the file you provide and put it side by side with the generated Dockerfile. Both files are required in order to build the image.

For more information on how to build the image: Using the dockerize command

USAGE $ mockoon-cli dockerize

EXAMPLES 
$ mockoon-cli dockerize

mockoon-cli help [COMMAND]

Returns information about a command.

USAGE $ mockoon-cli help [COMMAND]

ARGUMENTS COMMAND command to show help for

Docker

Using the generic Docker image

A generic Docker image is published on the Docker Hub Mockoon CLI repository. It uses node:14-alpine and installs the latest version of Mockoon CLI.

All of mockoon-cli start flags ( --port , --index , etc.) must be provided when running the container.

To load the Mockoon data, you can either mount a local data file and pass mockoon-cli start flags at the end of the command:

docker run -d --mount type=bind,source=/home/your-data-file.json,target=/data,readonly -p 3000:3000 mockoon/cli:latest --data data --index 0 --port 3000

Or directly pass a URL to the mockoon-cli start command, without mounting a local data file:

docker run -d -p 3000:3000 mockoon/cli:latest -d https://raw.githubusercontent.com/mockoon/mock-samples/main/samples/generate-mock-data.json --index 0 --port 3000

Mockoon CLI's logs will be sent to both stdout (console) and the usual files.

Using the dockerize command

You can use the dockerize command to generate a new Dockerfile that will allow you to build a self-contained image. Thus, no Mockoon CLI specific parameters will be needed when running the container. You can still provide arguments at runtime if needed (see the last example).

Run the dockerize command: mockoon-cli dockerize --data ./sample-data.json --port 3000 --index 0 --output ./tmp/Dockerfile

navigate to the tmp folder, where the Dockerfile has been generated: cd tmp

Build the image: docker build -t mockoon-mock1 .

Run the container: docker run -d -p <host_port>:3000 mockoon-mock1

Or run the container with arguments: docker run -d -p <host_port>:3000 mockoon-mock1 --log-transaction

Logs

Logs are located in ~/.mockoon-cli/logs/{mock-name}-[error|out].log .

The error.log file contains mostly server errors that occur at startup time and prevent the mock API to run (port already in use, etc.). They shouldn't occur that often.

The out.log file contains all other log entries (all levels) produced by the running mock server. Most of the errors occurring in Mockoon CLI (or the main application) are not critical and therefore considered as normal output. As an example, if the JSON body from an entering request is erroneous, Mockoon will log a JSON parsing error, but it won't block the normal execution of the application.

When running the CLI with the --daemon-off flag, logs are sent to both stdout (console) and the above files.

When using the --log-transaction flag, logs will contain the full transaction (request and response) with the same information you can see in the desktop application.

Example:

{ "level" : "info" , "message" : "GET /api/test | 200" , "timestamp" : "2021-12-08T14:50:05.004Z" , "transaction" : { "proxied" : false , "request" : { "body" : "" , "headers" : [ { "key" : "accept" , "value" : "application/json, text/plain, */*" } ], "method" : "GET" , "params" : [], "queryParams" : [], "route" : "/api/test" , "urlPath" : "/api/test" }, "response" : { "body" : "response" , "headers" : [ { "key" : "content-length" , "value" : "8" }, { "key" : "content-type" , "value" : "application/json; charset=utf-8" } ], "statusCode" : 200 }, "routeResponseUUID" : "b1ba948f-82b3-4cc2-8067-692e562319ab" , "routeUUID" : "304a761f-351d-415a-bf59-6e927322ae63" } }

The transaction model can be found here.

PM2

Mockoon CLI uses PM2 to start, stop or list the running mock APIs. Therefore, you can directly use PM2 commands to manage the processes.

Mockoon's documentation

You will find Mockoon's documentation on the official website. It covers the most complex features.

Mockoon is an open-source project built by volunteer maintainers. If you like our application, please consider sponsoring us and join all the Sponsors and Backers who helped this project over time!

You can discuss all things related to Mockoon's CLI, and ask for help, on the official community. It's also a good place to discuss bugs and feature requests before opening an issue on this repository. For more chat-like discussions, you can also join our Discord server.

Contributing

If you are interested in contributing to Mockoon, please take a look at the contributing guidelines.

Please also take a look at our Code of Conduct.

Roadmap

If you want to know what will be coming in the next release you can check the global Roadmap.

New releases will be announced on Mockoon's Twitter account @GetMockoon and through the newsletter to which you can subscribe here.