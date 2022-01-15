Fast, modern, and practical utility library for FP in TypeScript.
Full documentation can be found here.
ReScript, which generates highly performant JavaScript code (see the benchmark results here)
data-first approach
TypeScript and
Flow
Option and
Result types
yarn add @mobily/ts-belt
or with
npm
npm install @mobily/ts-belt --save
|Module
|Namespace
|Description
|Array
|A
|Utility functions for
Array.
|Boolean
|B
|Utility functions for
Boolean.
|Number
|N
|Utility functions for
Number.
|Object (Dict)
|D
|Utility functions for
Object.
|String
|S
|Utility functions for
String.
|Guards
|G
|Various TypeScript guards.
|Option
|O
|Functions for handling the
Option type that represents the existence and nonexistence of a value.
|Result
|R
|Functions for describing the result of a certain operation without relying on exceptions.
|Function
|F
|Other useful functions.
import { A, O, N, pipe } from '@mobily/ts-belt'
pipe(
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5], // → [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
A.dropExactly(2), // → Some([3, 4, 5])
O.flatMap(A.head), // → Some(3)
O.map(N.multiply(10)), // → Some(30)
O.getWithDefault(0), // → 30
) // → 30
|
Marcin Dziewulski
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🎨 🚧
|
Krzysztof Lenda
📖
|
Radek Kozieł
📖
|
Artur
📖
|
Dominik Łopaciński
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Jakub Wąsik
📖
|
Krystian Mateusiak
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Michał Miszczyszyn
🤔
|
Kevin
📖
|
Anthony Khong
💻 📖 ⚠️
|
Pyrolistical
📖 🚧 🤔
|
Mathieu Acthernoene
🤔
The MIT License.
See LICENSE