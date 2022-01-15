openbase logo
@mobily/ts-belt

by Marcin Dziewulski
3.2.0 (see all)

🔧 Fast, modern, and practical utility library for FP in TypeScript.

Readme

Fast, modern, and practical utility library for FP in TypeScript.

Documentation

Full documentation can be found here.

Features

  • 🚀 built in ReScript, which generates highly performant JavaScript code (see the benchmark results here)
  • 👀 provides more readable code, due to the data-first approach
  • ✨ supports TypeScript and Flow
  • 🛡 helps you write safer code with Option and Result types
  • 🎯 all functions return immutable data (no side-effects)
  • 🌲 tree-shakeable
  • 📝 fully documented

Getting started

Installation

yarn add @mobily/ts-belt

or with npm

npm install @mobily/ts-belt --save

Usage

ModuleNamespaceDescription
ArrayAUtility functions for Array.
BooleanBUtility functions for Boolean.
NumberNUtility functions for Number.
Object (Dict)DUtility functions for Object.
StringSUtility functions for String.
GuardsGVarious TypeScript guards.
OptionOFunctions for handling the Option type that represents the existence and nonexistence of a value.
ResultRFunctions for describing the result of a certain operation without relying on exceptions.
FunctionFOther useful functions.
import { A, O, N, pipe } from '@mobily/ts-belt'

pipe(
  [1, 2, 3, 4, 5], // → [1, 2, 3, 4, 5]
  A.dropExactly(2), // → Some([3, 4, 5])
  O.flatMap(A.head), // → Some(3)
  O.map(N.multiply(10)), // → Some(30)
  O.getWithDefault(0), // → 30
) // → 30

Contributors


Marcin Dziewulski
💻 📖 ⚠️ 🎨 🚧
Krzysztof Lenda
📖
Radek Kozieł
📖
Artur
📖
Dominik Łopaciński
💻 📖 ⚠️
Jakub Wąsik
📖
Krystian Mateusiak
💻 📖 ⚠️

Michał Miszczyszyn
🤔
Kevin
📖
Anthony Khong
💻 📖 ⚠️
Pyrolistical
📖 🚧 🤔
Mathieu Acthernoene
🤔

License

The MIT License.

See LICENSE

