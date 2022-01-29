Parser for unified. Parses markdown to an MDAST syntax tree. Used in the remark processor. Can be extended to change how markdown is parsed.
npm:
npm install remark-parse
var unified = require('unified');
var createStream = require('unified-stream');
var markdown = require('remark-parse');
var html = require('remark-html');
var processor = unified()
.use(markdown, {commonmark: true})
.use(html)
process.stdin
.pipe(createStream(processor))
.pipe(process.stdout);
processor.use(parse[, options])
Configure the
processor to read markdown as input and process an
MDAST syntax tree.
options
Options are passed directly, or passed later through
processor.data().
options.gfm
hello ~~hi~~ world
GFM mode (
boolean, default:
true) turns on:
options.commonmark
This is a paragraph
and this is also part of the preceding paragraph.
CommonMark mode (
boolean, default:
false) allows:
( and
)) around for link and image titles
)) as an ordered list marker
CommonMark mode disallows:
# Hash headings) without spacing after opening hashes
or and before closing hashes
Underline headings\n---) when following a paragraph
< and
>)
>), for lists, code, and thematicBreak
options.footnotes
Something something[^or something?].
And something else[^1].
[^1]: This reference footnote contains a paragraph...
* ...and a list
Footnotes mode (
boolean, default:
false) enables reference footnotes and
inline footnotes. Both are wrapped in square brackets and preceded by a caret
(
^), and can be referenced from inside other footnotes.
options.blocks
<block>foo
</block>
Blocks (
Array.<string>, default: list of block HTML elements)
exposes let’s users define block-level HTML elements.
options.pedantic
Check out some_file_name.txt
Pedantic mode (
boolean, default:
false) turns on:
_alpha_) and importance (
__bravo__) with underscores
in words
*,
-,
+)
commonmark is also turned on, ordered lists with different
markers (
.,
))
parse.Parser
Access to the parser, if you need it.
Most often, using transformers to manipulate a syntax tree produces the desired output. Sometimes, mainly when introducing new syntactic entities with a certain level of precedence, interfacing with the parser is necessary.
If the
remark-parse plug-in is used, it adds a
Parser constructor
to the
processor. Other plug-ins can add tokenizers to the parser’s prototype
to change how markdown is parsed.
The below plug-in adds a tokenizer for at-mentions.
module.exports = mentions;
function mentions() {
var Parser = this.Parser;
var tokenizers = Parser.prototype.inlineTokenizers;
var methods = Parser.prototype.inlineMethods;
/* Add an inline tokenizer (defined in the following example). */
tokenizers.mention = tokenizeMention;
/* Run it just before `text`. */
methods.splice(methods.indexOf('text'), 0, 'mention');
}
Parser#blockTokenizers
An object mapping tokenizer names to tokenizers. These
tokenizers (for example:
fencedCode,
table, and
paragraph) eat
from the start of a value to a line ending.
See
#blockMethods below for a list of methods that are included by
default.
Parser#blockMethods
Array of
blockTokenizers names (
string) specifying the order in
which they run.
newline
indentedCode
fencedCode
blockquote
atxHeading
thematicBreak
list
setextHeading
html
footnote
definition
table
paragraph
Parser#inlineTokenizers
An object mapping tokenizer names to tokenizers. These tokenizers
(for example:
url,
reference, and
emphasis) eat from the start
of a value. To increase performance, they depend on locators.
See
#inlineMethods below for a list of methods that are included by
default.
Parser#inlineMethods
Array of
inlineTokenizers names (
string) specifying the order in
which they run.
escape
autoLink
url
html
link
reference
strong
emphasis
deletion
code
break
text
function tokenizer(eat, value, silent)
tokenizeMention.notInLink = true;
tokenizeMention.locator = locateMention;
function tokenizeMention(eat, value, silent) {
var match = /^@(\w+)/.exec(value);
if (match) {
if (silent) {
return true;
}
return eat(match[0])({
type: 'link',
url: 'https://social-network/' + match[1],
children: [{type: 'text', value: match[0]}]
});
}
}
The parser knows two types of tokenizers: block level and inline level. Block level tokenizers are the same as inline level tokenizers, with the exception that the latter must have a locator.
Tokenizers test whether a document starts with a certain syntactic entity. In silent mode, they return whether that test passes. In normal mode, they consume that token, a process which is called “eating”. Locators enable tokenizers to function faster by providing information on where the next entity may occur.
Node? = tokenizer(eat, value)
boolean? = tokenizer(eat, value, silent)
eat (
Function) — Eat, when applicable, an entity
value (
string) — Value which may start an entity
silent (
boolean, optional) — Whether to detect or consume
locator (
Function)
— Required for inline tokenizers
onlyAtStart (
boolean)
— Whether nodes can only be found at the beginning of the document
notInBlock (
boolean)
— Whether nodes cannot be in blockquotes, lists, or footnote
definitions
notInList (
boolean)
— Whether nodes cannot be in lists
notInLink (
boolean)
— Whether nodes cannot be in links
value
value
tokenizer.locator(value, fromIndex)
function locateMention(value, fromIndex) {
return value.indexOf('@', fromIndex);
}
Locators are required for inline tokenization to keep the process performant. Locators enable inline tokenizers to function faster by providing information on the where the next entity occurs. Locators may be wrong, it’s OK if there actually isn’t a node to be found at the index they return, but they must skip any nodes.
value (
string) — Value which may contain an entity
fromIndex (
number) — Position to start searching at
Index at which an entity may start, and
-1 otherwise.
eat(subvalue)
var add = eat('foo');
Eat
subvalue, which is a string at the start of the
tokenized
value (it’s tracked to ensure the correct
value is eaten).
subvalue (
string) - Value to eat.
add.
add(node[, parent])
var add = eat('foo');
add({type: 'text', value: 'foo'});
Add positional information to
node and add it to
parent.
node (
Node) - Node to patch position on and insert
parent (
Node, optional) - Place to add
node to in
the syntax tree. Defaults to the currently processed node
The given
node.
add.test()
Get the positional information which would be patched on
node by
add.
add.reset(node[, parent])
add, but resets the internal location. Useful for example in
lists, where the same content is first eaten for a list, and later
for list items
node (
Node) - Node to patch position on and insert
parent (
Node, optional) - Place to add
node to in
the syntax tree. Defaults to the currently processed node
The given
node.
In rare situations, you may want to turn off a tokenizer to avoid parsing
that syntactic feature. This can be done by deleting the tokenzier from
your Parser’s
blockTokenizers (or
blockMethods) or
inlineTokenizers
(or
inlineMethods).
The following example turns off indented code blocks:
delete remarkParse.Parser.prototype.blockTokenizers.indentedCode;