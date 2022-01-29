Parser for unified. Parses markdown to an MDAST syntax tree. Used in the remark processor. Can be extended to change how markdown is parsed.

Installation

npm:

npm install remark-parse

Usage

var unified = require ( 'unified' ); var createStream = require ( 'unified-stream' ); var markdown = require ( 'remark-parse' ); var html = require ( 'remark-html' ); var processor = unified() .use(markdown, { commonmark : true }) .use(html) process.stdin .pipe(createStream(processor)) .pipe(process.stdout);

Table of Contents

API

Configure the processor to read markdown as input and process an MDAST syntax tree.

options

Options are passed directly, or passed later through processor.data() .

hello ~~hi~~ world

GFM mode ( boolean , default: true ) turns on:

This is a paragraph and this is also part of the preceding paragraph.

CommonMark mode ( boolean , default: false ) allows:

Empty lines to split blockquotes

Parentheses ( ( and ) ) around for link and image titles

and ) around for link and image titles Any escaped ASCII-punctuation character

Closing parenthesis ( ) ) as an ordered list marker

) as an ordered list marker URL definitions (and footnotes, when enabled) in blockquotes

CommonMark mode disallows:

Code directly following a paragraph

ATX-headings ( # Hash headings ) without spacing after opening hashes or and before closing hashes

) without spacing after opening hashes or and before closing hashes Setext headings ( Underline headings

--- ) when following a paragraph

) when following a paragraph Newlines in link and image titles

White space in link and image URLs in auto-links (links in brackets, < and > )

and ) Lazy blockquote continuation, lines not preceded by a closing angle bracket ( > ), for lists, code, and thematicBreak

Something something[^or something?]. And something else[^1]. [ ^1 ]: This reference footnote contains a paragraph... * ...and a list

Footnotes mode ( boolean , default: false ) enables reference footnotes and inline footnotes. Both are wrapped in square brackets and preceded by a caret ( ^ ), and can be referenced from inside other footnotes.

< block > foo </ block >

Blocks ( Array.<string> , default: list of block HTML elements) exposes let’s users define block-level HTML elements.

Check out some _file_ name.txt

Pedantic mode ( boolean , default: false ) turns on:

Emphasis ( _alpha_ ) and importance ( __bravo__ ) with underscores in words

) and importance ( ) with underscores in words Unordered lists with different markers ( * , - , + )

, , ) If commonmark is also turned on, ordered lists with different markers ( . , ) )

is also turned on, ordered lists with different markers ( , ) And pedantic mode removes less spaces in list-items (at most four, instead of the whole indent)

Access to the parser, if you need it.

Extending the Parser

Most often, using transformers to manipulate a syntax tree produces the desired output. Sometimes, mainly when introducing new syntactic entities with a certain level of precedence, interfacing with the parser is necessary.

If the remark-parse plug-in is used, it adds a Parser constructor to the processor . Other plug-ins can add tokenizers to the parser’s prototype to change how markdown is parsed.

The below plug-in adds a tokenizer for at-mentions.

module .exports = mentions; function mentions ( ) { var Parser = this .Parser; var tokenizers = Parser.prototype.inlineTokenizers; var methods = Parser.prototype.inlineMethods; tokenizers.mention = tokenizeMention; methods.splice(methods.indexOf( 'text' ), 0 , 'mention' ); }

An object mapping tokenizer names to tokenizers. These tokenizers (for example: fencedCode , table , and paragraph ) eat from the start of a value to a line ending.

See #blockMethods below for a list of methods that are included by default.

Array of blockTokenizers names ( string ) specifying the order in which they run.

newline

indentedCode

fencedCode

blockquote

atxHeading

thematicBreak

list

setextHeading

html

footnote

definition

table

paragraph

An object mapping tokenizer names to tokenizers. These tokenizers (for example: url , reference , and emphasis ) eat from the start of a value. To increase performance, they depend on locators.

See #inlineMethods below for a list of methods that are included by default.

Array of inlineTokenizers names ( string ) specifying the order in which they run.

escape

autoLink

url

html

link

reference

strong

emphasis

deletion

code

break

text

function tokenizer(eat, value, silent)

tokenizeMention.notInLink = true ; tokenizeMention.locator = locateMention; function tokenizeMention ( eat, value, silent ) { var match = /^@(\w+)/ .exec(value); if (match) { if (silent) { return true ; } return eat(match[ 0 ])({ type : 'link' , url : 'https://social-network/' + match[ 1 ], children : [{ type : 'text' , value : match[ 0 ]}] }); } }

The parser knows two types of tokenizers: block level and inline level. Block level tokenizers are the same as inline level tokenizers, with the exception that the latter must have a locator.

Tokenizers test whether a document starts with a certain syntactic entity. In silent mode, they return whether that test passes. In normal mode, they consume that token, a process which is called “eating”. Locators enable tokenizers to function faster by providing information on where the next entity may occur.

Signatures

Node? = tokenizer(eat, value)

boolean? = tokenizer(eat, value, silent)

Parameters

eat ( Function ) — Eat, when applicable, an entity

( ) — Eat, when applicable, an entity value ( string ) — Value which may start an entity

( ) — Value which may start an entity silent ( boolean , optional) — Whether to detect or consume

Properties

locator ( Function ) — Required for inline tokenizers

( ) — Required for inline tokenizers onlyAtStart ( boolean ) — Whether nodes can only be found at the beginning of the document

( ) — Whether nodes can only be found at the beginning of the document notInBlock ( boolean ) — Whether nodes cannot be in blockquotes, lists, or footnote definitions

( ) — Whether nodes cannot be in blockquotes, lists, or footnote definitions notInList ( boolean ) — Whether nodes cannot be in lists

( ) — Whether nodes cannot be in lists notInLink ( boolean ) — Whether nodes cannot be in links

Returns

In silent mode, whether a node can be found at the start of value

In normal mode, a node if it can be found at the start of value

function locateMention ( value, fromIndex ) { return value.indexOf( '@' , fromIndex); }

Locators are required for inline tokenization to keep the process performant. Locators enable inline tokenizers to function faster by providing information on the where the next entity occurs. Locators may be wrong, it’s OK if there actually isn’t a node to be found at the index they return, but they must skip any nodes.

Parameters

value ( string ) — Value which may contain an entity

( ) — Value which may contain an entity fromIndex ( number ) — Position to start searching at

Returns

Index at which an entity may start, and -1 otherwise.

var add = eat( 'foo' );

Eat subvalue , which is a string at the start of the tokenized value (it’s tracked to ensure the correct value is eaten).

Parameters

subvalue ( string ) - Value to eat.

Returns

add .

var add = eat( 'foo' ); add({ type : 'text' , value : 'foo' });

Add positional information to node and add it to parent .

Parameters

node ( Node ) - Node to patch position on and insert

( ) - Node to patch position on and insert parent ( Node , optional) - Place to add node to in the syntax tree. Defaults to the currently processed node

Returns

The given node .

Get the positional information which would be patched on node by add .

Returns

Location .

add , but resets the internal location. Useful for example in lists, where the same content is first eaten for a list, and later for list items

Parameters

node ( Node ) - Node to patch position on and insert

( ) - Node to patch position on and insert parent ( Node , optional) - Place to add node to in the syntax tree. Defaults to the currently processed node

Returns

The given node .

Turning off a tokenizer

In rare situations, you may want to turn off a tokenizer to avoid parsing that syntactic feature. This can be done by deleting the tokenzier from your Parser’s blockTokenizers (or blockMethods ) or inlineTokenizers (or inlineMethods ).

The following example turns off indented code blocks:

delete remarkParse.Parser.prototype.blockTokenizers.indentedCode;

License

MIT © Titus Wormer