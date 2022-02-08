openbase logo
@missive/prosemirror-view

by ProseMirror
1.13.4 (see all)

ProseMirror's view component

Readme

prosemirror-view

[ WEBSITE | ISSUES | FORUM | GITTER | CHANGELOG ]

This is a core module of ProseMirror. ProseMirror is a well-behaved rich semantic content editor based on contentEditable, with support for collaborative editing and custom document schemas.

This module exports the editor view, which renders the current document in the browser, and handles user events.

The project page has more information, a number of examples and the documentation.

This code is released under an MIT license. There's a forum for general discussion and support requests, and the Github bug tracker is the place to report issues.

We aim to be an inclusive, welcoming community. To make that explicit, we have a code of conduct that applies to communication around the project.

