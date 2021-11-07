See the project website for documentation and APIs.
Misk-Web is a new micro-frontends Typescript + React web framework from Cash App.
It also happens to work seamlessly with Misk!
Misk-Web is still bleeding edge and may have breaking changes up until version
1.0.0.
|NPM Package
|Docs
|Description
|Docs
|React + Typescript components and utilities
|Docs
|A simpler way to wire up interactive form, network, and other components with Redux
|Docs
|Common interfaces, colors, constants
|Docs
|Shared developer build tools
|Docs
|Shared Prettier config
|Docs
|Test libraries (Jest) and configuration
|Docs
|Standard TSLint configuration and rules
|[Deprecated]
|Migrated to
@misk/core
misk-web manages its Node installation via Hermit. Follow the Quickstart guide, then activate the hermit environment:
cd path/to/misk-web
source bin/activate-hermit
Also consider enabling Hermit shell hooks.
This repo is a monorepo managed by Rush. Using Rush allows coordinated version releases and iterative builds, among other headache-saving features. Please take time to read their documentation for other commands not described below.
Set up rush:
npm i -g @microsoft/rush
Then build everything:
# Like `npm install`, but for all packages in the repo.
rush update
# Like `npm run build`, but for all of them.
rush build