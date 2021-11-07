See the project website for documentation and APIs.

Misk-Web is a new micro-frontends Typescript + React web framework from Cash App.

It also happens to work seamlessly with Misk!

Misk-Web is still bleeding edge and may have breaking changes up until version 1.0.0 .

NPM Packages

NPM Package Docs Description Docs React + Typescript components and utilities Docs A simpler way to wire up interactive form, network, and other components with Redux Docs Common interfaces, colors, constants Docs Shared developer build tools Docs Shared Prettier config Docs Test libraries (Jest) and configuration Docs Standard TSLint configuration and rules [Deprecated] Migrated to @misk/core

How to work with this repo

misk-web manages its Node installation via Hermit. Follow the Quickstart guide, then activate the hermit environment:

cd path/to/misk-web source bin/activate-hermit

Also consider enabling Hermit shell hooks.

This repo is a monorepo managed by Rush. Using Rush allows coordinated version releases and iterative builds, among other headache-saving features. Please take time to read their documentation for other commands not described below.

Set up rush:

npm i -g @microsoft/rush

Then build everything: