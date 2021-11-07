openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@misk/common

by cashapp

Micro-Frontends React + Redux + Typescript Framework

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

75

GitHub Stars

51

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

See the project website for documentation and APIs.

Misk-Web is a new micro-frontends Typescript + React web framework from Cash App.

It also happens to work seamlessly with Misk!

Misk-Web is still bleeding edge and may have breaking changes up until version 1.0.0.

NPM Packages

NPM PackageDocsDescription
npmDocsReact + Typescript components and utilities
npmDocsA simpler way to wire up interactive form, network, and other components with Redux
npmDocsCommon interfaces, colors, constants
npmDocsShared developer build tools
npmDocsShared Prettier config
npmDocsTest libraries (Jest) and configuration
npmDocsStandard TSLint configuration and rules
npm[Deprecated]Migrated to @misk/core

How to work with this repo

misk-web manages its Node installation via Hermit. Follow the Quickstart guide, then activate the hermit environment:

cd path/to/misk-web
source bin/activate-hermit

Also consider enabling Hermit shell hooks.

This repo is a monorepo managed by Rush. Using Rush allows coordinated version releases and iterative builds, among other headache-saving features. Please take time to read their documentation for other commands not described below.

Set up rush:

npm i -g @microsoft/rush

Then build everything:

# Like `npm install`, but for all packages in the repo.
rush update
# Like `npm run build`, but for all of them.
rush build

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial