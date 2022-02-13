Mirage lets you simulate API responses by writing route handlers. A route handler is a function that returns data to fulfill a request. Mirage GraphQL provides the ability to create a GraphQL route handler based on your GraphQL and Mirage schemas.
import { createServer } from "miragejs"
import { createGraphQLHandler } from "@miragejs/graphql"
import graphQLSchema from "app/gql/schema.gql"
export function makeServer() {
return createServer({
routes() {
const graphQLHandler = createGraphQLHandler(graphQLSchema, this.schema)
this.post("/graphql", graphQLHandler)
}
})
}
Mirage GraphQL tries to do a lot for you. Here are the highlights:
You should install both
miragejs and
@miragejs/graphql.
# Using npm
npm install --save-dev miragejs @miragejs/graphql
# Using Yarn
yarn add --dev miragejs @miragejs/graphql
This guide assumes most of its readers are already using GraphQL in their apps and want to start using Mirage to mock out their backend. This guide will try to provide enough information to be useful but it's worth reading the Mirage guides to get a full understanding of everything Mirage can do.
There are a couple of assumptions Mirage GraphQL makes concerning how it resolves GraphQL queries. It's important to understand these assumptions to avoid confusion based on its behavior.
In many cases, you need to tell Mirage about the models that exist in your app but Mirage GraphQL assumes relationships between types from your GraphQL schema and creates models accordingly. You can still define Mirage models, if you'd like, and Mirage GraphQL won't try to create them on its own.
Mirage GraphQL uses arguments to filter records from Mirage's database. This isn't very useful for testing, as you only need to seed Mirage's database with the exact records you need for a given test. It's more useful when using Mirage for development where filtering and pagination may be desired for a more realistic user experience.
Notes:
graphql-request library is used in the examples but is not a dependency installed by Mirage GraphQL.
For these examples, imagine we have a GraphQL schema that looks like this:
# app/gql/schema.gql
input PersonInput {
firstName: String
lastName: String
}
type Mutation {
createPerson(input: PersonInput!): Person
updatePerson(id: ID!, input: PersonInput!): Person
# Note: `deletePerson` can't automatically be resolved due to the Boolean
# return type. We will need to implement a resolver for this.
deletePerson(id: ID!): Boolean
}
type Person {
id: ID!
firstName: String!
lastName: String!
}
type Query {
allPeople: [Person]
person(id: ID!): Person
# Note: `people` can't automatically be resolved if the `sortBy` argument is
# supplied to the query. We will need to implement a resolver for this.
people(firstName: String, lastName: String, sortBy: String): [Person]
}
and we create a Mirage server like this:
// app/mirage/server.js
import { createServer } from "miragejs"
import { createGraphQLHandler } from "@miragejs/graphql"
import graphQLSchema from "app/gql/schema.gql"
export function makeServer() {
return createServer({
routes() {
const graphQLHandler = createGraphQLHandler(graphQLSchema, this.schema);
this.post("/graphql", graphQLHandler)
}
})
}
In this example, we can get a
Person record by ID.
// app/components/person.js
import { createServer } from "app/mirage/server";
import { request } from "graphql-request"
const server = createServer();
server.create("person", { firstName: "Mikael", lastName: "Åkerfeldt" })
export default {
// ...other component stuff
personQuery: `
query Person($id: id) {
person(id: $id) {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
`,
getPerson(id) {
return request("/graphql", this.personQuery, { id })
}
}
A call to
getPerson("1") will cause Mirage GraphQL to respond with:
{
"data": {
"person": {
"id": "1",
"firstName": "Mikael",
"lastName": "Åkerfeldt"
}
}
}
In this example, we can get all the
Person records from Mirage's database.
// app/components/people.js
import { createServer } from "app/mirage/server";
import { request } from "graphql-request"
const server = createServer();
server.create("person", { firstName: "Mikael", lastName: "Åkerfeldt" })
server.create("person", { firstName: "Per", lastName: "Nilsson" })
server.create("person", { firstName: "Tomas", lastName: "Haake" })
export default {
// ...other component stuff
peopleQuery: `
query People {
people {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
`,
getPeople() {
return request("/graphql", this.peopleQuery)
}
}
A call to
getPeople() will cause Mirage GraphQL to respond with:
{
"data": {
"people": [
{
"id": "1",
"firstName": "Mikael",
"lastName": "Åkerfeldt"
},
{
"id": "2",
"firstName": "Per",
"lastName": "Nilsson"
},
{
"id": "3",
"firstName": "Tomas",
"lastName": "Haake"
}
]
}
}
In this example, we can create or update a
Person record in Mirage's database.
// app/components/people.js
import { createServer } from "app/mirage/server";
import { request } from "graphql-request"
const server = createServer();
export default {
// ...other component stuff
createPersonMutation: `
mutation CreatePerson($input: PersonInput!) {
createPerson(input: $input) {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
`,
updatePersonMutation: `
mutation UpdatePerson($id: ID!, $input: PersonInput!) {
updatePerson(id: $id, input: $input) {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
`,
createPerson(input) {
return request("/graphql", this.createPersonMutation, { input })
},
updatePerson(id, input) {
return request("/graphql", this.updatePersonMutation, { id, input })
}
}
A call to
createPerson({ firstName: "Ola", lastName: "Englund" }) will cause Mirage GraphQL to respond with:
{
"data": {
"createPerson": {
"id": "1",
"firstName": "Ola",
"lastName": "Englund"
}
}
}
If you then wanted to update that person, you could call
updatePerson("1", { lastName: "Strandberg" }) which would result in:
{
"data": {
"updatePerson": {
"id": "1",
"firstName": "Ola",
"lastName": "Strandberg"
}
}
}
Mirage GraphQL will automatically resolve these mutations per these conventions:
Any other combination of arguments for a mutation requires a resolver. This can be seen in a later example.
In this example, we can get filter
Person records from Mirage's database. There will be two parts. In part 1, we'll filter by
lastName which is an argument for the query and an attribute of
Person records. In part 2, we'll add a
sortBy argument which will require us to implement a resolver.
In the following case, Mirage GraphQL can automatically filter the records from Mirage's database because the
lastName argument for the query matches an attribute of the records.
// app/components/people.js
import { createServer } from "app/mirage/server";
import { request } from "graphql-request"
const server = createServer();
server.create("person", { firstName: "Mikael", lastName: "Åkerfeldt" })
server.create("person", { firstName: "Per", lastName: "Nilsson" })
server.create("person", { firstName: "Tomas", lastName: "Haake" })
export default {
// ...other component stuff
peopleQuery: `
query People($firstName: String, $lastName: String, $sortBy: String) {
people(firstName: $firstName, lastName: $lastName, sortBy: $sortBy) {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
`,
getPeopleByLastName(lastName) {
return request("/graphql", this.peopleQuery, { lastName })
}
}
A call to
getPeopleByLastName("Haake") will cause Mirage GraphQL to respond with:
{
"data": {
"people": [
{
"id": "3",
"firstName": "Tomas",
"lastName": "Haake"
}
]
}
}
In the following case, Mirage GraphQL can't automatically resolve the query because the
sortBy argument for the query doesn't match any attribute of the records. To do this, we need to add pass a resolver in when creating our GraphQL handler.
In the Mirage server setup:
// app/mirage/server.js
import { createServer } from "miragejs"
import graphQLSchema from "app/gql/schema.gql"
import {
createGraphQLHandler,
mirageGraphQLFieldResolver
} from "@miragejs/graphql"
export function makeServer() {
return createServer({
routes() {
const graphQLHandler = createGraphQLHandler(graphQLSchema, this.schema, {
resolvers: {
Query: {
people(obj, args, context, info) {
const { sortBy } = args
delete args.sortBy
const records =
mirageGraphQLFieldResolver(obj, args, context, info)
return records.sort((a, b) => a[sortBy].localeCompare(b[sortBy]))
}
}
}
})
this.post("/graphql", graphQLHandler)
}
})
}
Note: We can pass as many resolvers into
createGraphQLHandler as we want. Additionally, we can compose resolvers by leaning on the default field resolver from Mirage GraphQL, as shown above. In this case, the default field resolver does most of the work to get the records and our custom resolver only has to sort them.
Having added a resolver to handle the
sortBy argument, the following component example will now work:
// app/components/people.js
import { createServer } from "app/mirage/server";
import { request } from "graphql-request"
const server = createServer();
server.create("person", { firstName: "Mikael", lastName: "Åkerfeldt" })
server.create("person", { firstName: "Per", lastName: "Nilsson" })
server.create("person", { firstName: "Tomas", lastName: "Haake" })
export default {
// ...other component stuff
peopleQuery: `
query People($firstName: String, $lastName: String, $sortBy: String) {
people(firstName: $firstName, lastName: $lastName, sortBy: $sortBy) {
id
firstName
lastName
}
}
`,
getSortedPeopleBy(sortBy) {
return request("/graphql", this.peopleQuery, { sortBy })
}
}
A call to
getSortedPeopleBy("lastName") will cause Mirage GraphQL to respond with:
{
"data": {
"people": [
{
"id": "1",
"firstName": "Mikael",
"lastName": "Åkerfeldt"
},
{
"id": "3",
"firstName": "Tomas",
"lastName": "Haake"
},
{
"id": "2",
"firstName": "Per",
"lastName": "Nilsson"
}
]
}
}
If you read the section on automatically resolving mutations, you'll know that Mirage GraphQL can automatically handle conventional mutations that delete records. However, in our example schema, the
deletePerson mutation is unconventional. It returns
Boolean instead of a
Person.
In this case, we need to implement a resolver but just like in the example of sorting people, we can leverage Mirage GraphQL's default behavior.
In the Mirage server setup:
// app/mirage/server.js
import { createServer } from "miragejs"
import graphQLSchema from "app/gql/schema.gql"
import {
createGraphQLHandler,
mirageGraphQLFieldResolver
} from "@miragejs/graphql"
export function makeServer() {
return createServer({
routes() {
const graphQLHandler = createGraphQLHandler(graphQLSchema, this.schema, {
resolvers: {
Mutation: {
// Coerce the record returned from the default resolver to a Boolean
deletePerson: (obj, args, context, info) =>
!!mirageGraphQLFieldResolver(...arguments)
}
}
})
this.post("/graphql", graphQLHandler)
}
})
}
Having added a resolver to handle the mutation, the following component example will now work:
// app/components/people.js
import { createServer } from "app/mirage/server";
import { request } from "graphql-request"
const server = createServer();
export default {
// ...other component stuff
deletePersonMutation: `
mutation DeletePerson($id: ID!) {
deletePerson(id: $id)
}
`,
deletePerson(id) {
return request("/graphql", this.deletePersonMutation, { id })
}
}
A call to
deletePerson("1") will remove the record from Mirage's database and cause Mirage GraphQL to respond with:
{
"data": {
"deletePerson": true
}
}
Discussions are welcome anywhere including the Mirage Discord server's
#graphql channel. Please feel free to reach out for help or to collaborate.
Any contributions are welcome. The most helpful contributions come from new use cases and most often arrive in the form of GitHub issues. One great way to contribute a new use case is by adding a failing test.
As Mirage itself evolved from an Ember add-on (ember-cli-mirage) so too did Mirage GraphQL (ember-cli-mirage-graphql).
ember-cli-mirage-graphql
The
ember-cli-mirage-graphql add-on doesn't leverage very many features of GraphQL JS and does quite a lot of custom work to resolve queries.
There are several disadvantages to its approach, namely:
If you want to upgrade to Mirage GraphQL from
ember-cli-mirage-graphql, you may need to make some significant changes in how you create the GraphQL handler. Firstly, you will need to pass in your Mirage schema as shown at the top of this README.
If you used any of the options,
fieldsMap,
varsMap and
mutations, you will need to re-implement them with resolvers; though, hopefully some mutations can be automatically resolved for you now.
Special thanks for helping this library evolve go out to Sam Selikoff, Chad Carbert, Jamie White, Blake Gentry, Ruben Manrique, Louis-Michel Couture, David Mazza, Cameron Nicklaus and Bert De Block.