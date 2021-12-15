A Rust HTML minifier meticulously optimised for speed and effectiveness, with bindings for other languages.
Comparison with html-minfier and minimize, run on the top web pages. See the breakdown here.
The onepass variant is even more optimised for speed. See its README for more details.
Precompiled binaries are available for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Linux x64 | Linux ARM64 | macOS x64 | macOS ARM64 | Windows x64
Use the
--help argument for more details.
minify-html --output /path/to/output.min.html --keep-closing-tags --minify-css /path/to/src.html
[dependencies]
minify-html = { version = "0.8.0", features = ["js-esbuild"] }
Building with the
js-esbuild feature requires the Go compiler to be installed as well, to build the JS and CSS minifier.
If the
js-esbuild feature is not enabled,
cfg.minify_js and
cfg.minify_css will have no effect.
Check out the docs for API and usage examples.
Using npm:
npm i @minify-html/js
Using Yarn:
yarn add @minify-html/js
TypeScript definitions are available.
import * as minifyHtml from "@minify-html/js";
// Or `const minifyHtml = require("@minify-html/js")` if not using TS/ESM.
const cfg = minifyHtml.createConfiguration({ keep_spaces_between_attributes: true, keep_comments: true });
const minified = minifyHtml.minify("<p> Hello, world! </p>", cfg);
All
Cfg fields are available as snake_case properties on the object provided to
createConfiguration; if any are not set, they default to
false.
Add as a Maven dependency:
<dependency>
<groupId>in.wilsonl.minifyhtml</groupId>
<artifactId>minify-html</artifactId>
<version>0.8.0</version>
</dependency>
import in.wilsonl.minifyhtml.Configuration;
import in.wilsonl.minifyhtml.MinifyHtml;
Configuration cfg = new Configuration.Builder()
.setKeepHtmlAndHeadOpeningTags(true)
.setMinifyCss(true)
.build();
String minified = MinifyHtml.minify("<p> Hello, world! </p>", cfg);
All
Cfg fields are available as camelCase setter methods on the
Builder; if any are not set, they default to
false.
Add the PyPI project as a dependency and install it using
pip or
pipenv.
import minify_html
minified = minify_html.minify("<p> Hello, world! </p>", minify_js=True, remove_processing_instructions=True)
All
Cfg fields are available as Python keyword arguments; if any are omitted, they default to
False.
Add the library as a dependency to
Gemfile or
*.gemspec.
require 'minify_html'
print MinifyHtml.minify("<p> Hello, world! </p>", { :keep_spaces_between_attributes => true, :minify_js => true })
All
Cfg fields are available; if any are omitted, they default to
false.
Note that some of the minification done can result in HTML that will not pass validation, but remain interpreted and rendered correctly by the browser; essentially, the laxness of the browser is taken advantage of for better minification. These can be turned off via the
Cfg object.
minify-html has advanced context-aware whitespace minification that does things such as:
pre and
code, which are whitespace sensitive.
There are three whitespace minification methods. When processing text content, minify-html chooses which ones to use depending on the containing element.
Applies to: any element except whitespace sensitive elements.
Reduce a sequence of whitespace characters in text nodes to a single space (U+0020).
|Before
|After
|
|
Applies to: any element except whitespace sensitive, content, content-first, and formatting elements.
Remove any text nodes between tags that only consist of whitespace characters.
|Before
|After
|
|
Applies to: any element except whitespace sensitive and formatting elements.
Remove any leading/trailing whitespace from any leading/trailing text nodes of a tag.
|Before
|After
|
|
minify-html assumes HTML and SVG elements are used in specific ways, based on standards and best practices. By making these assumptions, it can apply optimal whitespace minification strategies. If these assumptions do not hold, consider adjusting the HTML source or turning off whitespace minification.
|Group
|Elements
|Expected children
|Formatting
a,
strong, and others
|Formatting elements, text.
|Content
h1,
p, and others
|Formatting elements, text.
|Layout
div,
ul, and others
|Layout elements, content elements.
|Content-first
label,
li, and others
|Like content but could be layout with only one child.
Whitespace is collapsed.
Formatting elements are usually inline elements that wrap around part of some text in a content element, so its whitespace isn't trimmed as they're probably part of the content.
Whitespace is trimmed and collapsed.
Content elements usually represent a contiguous and complete unit of content such as a paragraph. As such, whitespace is significant but sequences of them are most likely due to formatting.
<p>↵
··Hey,·I·<em>just</em>·found↵
··out·about·this·<strong>cool</strong>·website!↵
··<sup>[1]</sup>↵
</p>
<p>Hey,·I·<em>just</em>·found·out·about·this·<strong>cool</strong>·website!·<sup>[1]</sup></p>
Whitespace is trimmed and collapsed. Whole whitespace is removed.
These elements should only contain other elements and no text. This makes it possible to remove whole whitespace, which is useful when using
display: inline-block so that whitespace between elements (e.g. indentation) does not alter layout and styling.
<ul>↵
··<li>A</li>↵
··<li>B</li>↵
··<li>C</li>↵
</ul>
<ul><li>A</li><li>B</li><li>C</li></ul>
Whitespace is trimmed and collapsed.
These elements are usually like content elements but are occasionally used like a layout element with one child. Whole whitespace is not removed as it might contain content, but this is OK for using as layout as there is only one child and whitespace is trimmed.
<li>↵
··<article>↵
····<section></section>↵
····<section></section>↵
··</article>↵
</li>
<li><article><section></section><section></section></article></li>
Optional opening and closing tags are removed.
Any entities in attribute values are decoded, and then the shortest representation of the value is calculated and used:
" encoded.
' encoded.
"/
' first character (if applicable), any
>, and any whitespace encoded.
Attributes have their whitespace (after any decoding) trimmed and collapsed when possible.
Boolean attribute values are removed. Some other attributes are completely removed if their value is empty or the default value after any processing.
type attributes on
script tags with a value equaling a JavaScript MIME type are removed.
If an attribute value is empty after any processing, everything but the name is completely removed (i.e. no
=), as an empty attribute is implicitly the same as an attribute with an empty string value.
Spaces are removed between attributes when possible.
Entities are decoded if they're valid and shorter or equal in length when decoded. UTF-8 sequences that have a shorter entity representation are encoded.
Numeric entities that do not refer to a valid Unicode Scalar Value are replaced with the replacement character.
Encoding is avoided when possible; for example,
< are only encoded in content if they are followed by a valid tag name character.
If necessary, the shortest entity representation is chosen.
Comments are removed.
Bangs, processing instructions, and empty elements are not removed as it is assumed there is a special reason for their declaration.
minify-html can process any HTML, handling all possible syntax (including invalid ones) gracefully like browsers. See Parsing.md for more details.
Pull requests and any contributions welcome!
If minify-html did something unexpected, misunderstood some syntax, or incorrectly kept/removed some code, raise an issue with some relevant code that can be used to reproduce and investigate the issue.