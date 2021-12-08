This library provides TypeScript utilities for both Angular and React developers. Click the links below to view the detailed README(s) for each technology item.
A super simply powerful State Management library React. Inspired by Vue and Zustand and controlled by Akita:
createStore() to quickly create a store with managed state
useStore() to easily build a live connection between the state and a view.
Here is a univeral Dependency Injection (DI) engine; implemented in TypeScript. This DI engine is independent of Angular and can be used easily within ANY TypeScript project.
useInjectorHook() for fast DI lookups of singleton services
useObservable() for 'Async pipe'-like functionality
untilViewDestroyed() to auto-unsubscribe Observables in View Components
switchCase() for functional API used to condense switch statements
To easily use this library, just use either
npm install @mindspace-io/react
npm install @mindspace-io/angular