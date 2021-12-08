openbase logo
@mindspace-io/angular

by Thomas Burleson
1.1.6 (see all)

This library provides TypeScript utilities for both Angular and React developers: hooks, rxjs, DI.

10

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Mindspace-io Utilities

GitHub version

Purpose

This library provides TypeScript utilities for both Angular and React developers. Click the links below to view the detailed README(s) for each technology item.



React State Management

react-akita splash

A super simply powerful State Management library React. Inspired by Vue and Zustand and controlled by Akita:


image

Here is a univeral Dependency Injection (DI) engine; implemented in TypeScript. This DI engine is independent of Angular and can be used easily within ANY TypeScript project.


React useObservable(), DI, EventBus, and more...

image



image


Angular Developers

image


Installation

To easily use this library, just use either

  • npm install @mindspace-io/react
  • npm install @mindspace-io/angular

